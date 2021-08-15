Lest We Forget: Law Enforcement, Top Officials, Insiders (The Pedocracy) Convicted for Child Pornography, Sex Abuse

These bastards have been waging war on humanity for centuries but have trained us to think that to notice is in bad taste. They tell us what to think and, pretty soon, what we may say. – Henry Makow

Evidence is mounting that various government agencies, including law enforcement, are infested with rings of the worst sorts of characters.

History shows high ranking government, security and law enforcement agencies can and do become safe havens for pedophiles. pederasts, and other criminals, especially for those who obtain seats of power. The media has a long history of complicity, covering for them and engaging in disgraceful debunking of “insane conspiracy theories.”

But it goes beyond child abuse and rape.

Week after week, the death toll mounts of cases lumped under the misnomer “Smiley Face Killers.” The deaths usually involve young men in their prime, athletes and students, who go missing. Their bodies are found weeks or even months later in water, often in locations previously searched, and sometimes there’s smiley face graffiti nearby.

Ludicrous official narratives attribute the deaths to “accidental drowning” and, as such, are summarily dismissed. No topic that we cover on this website angers me more on a personal level.

Oxygen ran a television series called “The Smiley Face Killers: Hunt for Justice” that illustrated the anomalies in some of these cases. All serious readers here should get up to speed on these cases and work for a resolution.

SPECIAL EPISODE: Jim Smith, a Preeminent Researcher of So-Called ‘Smiley Face’ Murders, Joins Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter in Examining the Phenomenon

Naturally, there is push back from some of the families and friends of these murder victims. One example is Justice for Tyler Smith, which can be found on Facebook. The police narrative holds that Tyler, 23 accidentally drowned in 6 inches of water. The parents released on social media a post-mortem photo of Tyler’s wrist (at right) that shows abrasions and a stricture mark. Tyler’s parents are trying to understand how such marks resulted on their son’s wrists, but the police won’t provide the name of the person or agency who recovered his body. It’s not even clear who wrote the post-mortem examination report.

The suspicion hurled on police by Tyler supporters in Galesburg, Illinois, is palpable. But these good folks may not fully appreciate just how deep the rabbit hole goes.

Unlike the “nothing to see here, move along” mainstream media, Winter Watch is willing to provide examples of crimes that have already been revealed to help illustrate the infestation and infiltration pattern. Abuse of power and failing to carry out official duties is the least of our worries.

The FBI itself says child exploitation has reached epidemic levels.

The following is just a sampling of what we’re talking about — and these are just some of the perps who were, by some miracle, actually caught. There are many, many more still on the loose.

It’s stunning when one realizes how many of these perps are involved in high level security or hold law enforcement positions. To our eyes, it looks like vetting is not just poor but inverted. Are rings recruiting like-minded operatives? Their acts make Gov. Cuomo look like a piker.

The Catholic church is notorious for infestations of pederasts: Bella Dodd Warned of Diabolical Pederast Conspiracy Against Catholic Church

The Discordian Pederast Destruction of the Boy Scouts of America

Pederast Boy Scouts of America Reaches Largest Child Sex Abuse Settlement in U.S. History at $850 Million

We lead off with some highlights from 103 cases of law enforcement officers arrested for trading in child rape pornography, courtesy of of vigilant reporter Lori Handrahan at Medium. A number of these officers were also involved in rapes and other crimes.

“Girlmeat Hunter” Gilberto Valle, 30, was a New York City police officer was convicted in March of 2013 of conspiracy to kidnap. As a police officer, Valle had engaged in on-line arrangements with a man who offered Valle his 3 year old stepdaughter as a sex slave and his two nieces, age 7 and 9, for rape. Valle also discussed plans to murder his wife, saying he would tie up her feet, slit her throat and watch the blood rush from her body, Medium reports. He also used the National Crime Information Database to research over 100 kidnapping targets, including their names, photos, birth dates and bra sizes.

David Bourque, a 51-year-old police captain in Granby, Conn., was sentenced to 10 years for child porn possession and distribution. He had more than 328,528 images and 4,000 videos on his police department computer, including “sadistic and violent acts” against infants and toddlers. His “collection” was organized into more than 300 sub-folders named “photos — babies — men” and “6–10 yo boys pics.” Bourque showed “callous disregard” for the children being abused, telling people to “enjoy” themselves and “have fun.” Samples of his online chats included extensive discussions of rape and bondage of children as young as 2. Bourque was an officer with more than 31 years in law enforcement.

We examined the Golden State Killer Joseph James DeAngelo, who was a police officer and a serial killer, in the link to the following post.

Next up is U.S. State Department Director of Counter Terrorism Daniel Rosen, who was convicted on charges of online solicitation of a child under 15 years old for sex/sodomy. Rosen would be an ideal target for foreign intelligence services or Crime Syndicate operatives looking to blackmail a government employee with access to classified information. He had high level security clearance and worked on programs to help train law enforcement agencies around the world in combating terrorism.

Ian Naude, 30, was convicted following a trial of the rape, sexual assault and filming of a 13-year-old girl who he met while serving as a police officer with Cheshire Police. He pleaded guilty to 30 other offences, including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, making indecent photos of children and misconduct in a public office.

Another CPS employee and former Utica cop, Stanley Dorozynski, 53, was arrested in December 2010 and convicted with two counts, one each, of possessing and receiving child pornography. Upon his arrest, Dorozynski was in possession of more than 2,400 child sex abuse images and videos, including the abuse of children as young as four years old.

Rev. Claudius Vermilye, an Episcopal priest, has been sentenced to 25-40 years after being ruled guilty of charges that he used boys at a rehabilitation home he operated in Alto, Tenn., in the production of obscene films.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Howard Gutman was accused in 2013 of “routinely… soliciting sexual favors from both prostitutes and minor children,” according to an Office of the Inspector General (OIG) investigation. Former OIG investigator Aurelia Fedenisn said her unit had found widespread evidence of “sex and drug scandals,” but that the OIG “were told not to look into it.” Fedenisn said, “Investigations into the allegations were called off by senior officials to avoid political embarrassment.”

Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Director of Cyber Security Timothy DeFoggi, 56, was sentenced in 2017 to 25 years in federal prison for “participating in a child pornography ring that sources say was so depraved, it even shocked veteran investigators.” DeFoggi was a registered user of an online child rape and torture (aka child porn, trading) website, where he “expressed an interest in the violent rape and murder of children.” He suggested “meeting another site member in person to fulfill their mutual fantasies to violently rape and murder children.”

“Capitol Hill rising star” Ryan Loskarn, chief of staff for Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), committed suicide in 2014 following his arrest for trading films involving the rape and torture of children. Loskarn originally turned up in a massive investigation by Toronto police called Project Shade that resulted in the arrest of 348 participants in a pedophile ring in 2013. It is unclear why it then took federal agents almost three years to question or detain Loskarn. Winter Watch’s theory is that agencies are infiltrated by pedos and pederast at all levels, but occasionally remaining “clean” law enforcement make busts, except at the very top levels.

There are dozens of cases involving Homeland Security, TSA Agents and probation officers, indicating non-existent vetting and, in fact, the opposite. Are like-minded pervs being deliberately recruited?

Washington, D.C.’s National Children’s Museum Chief Operating Officer Robert Singer, a 49-year-old father of two, was arrested in November 2007 and charged with five counts of child porn distribution. He plead guilty and was sentenced in July 2009 to five years in prison.

Child Protection Services (CPS) staff member William Shaffer was arrested in July 2013 for purchasing nearly $7,000 worth of child pornography (aka rape and torture). According to the criminal complaint against Shaffer, “A 1987 police report alleged Shaffer sexually molested a boy between the ages of 8 and 9. The police report alleged the incident happened while Shafer was a Child Protective Services employee.”

David O’Brien, America’s chief scientist responsible for monitoring global nuclear activity at Patrick Air Force Base’s Technical Applications Center, which operates our Atomic Energy Detection System, was arrested in May 2013 and charged with 10 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography. His large child porn collection was discovered at his home and on Air Force computers. In October 2014, he was sentenced to five years in federal prison. O’Brien had download videos of the sex abuse of children as young as three years old. He had taken pictures of his own granddaughter and placed images of her face over those of children being sexually abused. O’Brien was sentenced to five years.

Former CIA Chief of Station in Algeria Andrew Warren, 42, was arrested April 2010 after neighbors called Norfolk police to report Warren exposed himself in public. “He had his genitals hanging out of his pants, over the top of ‘em,” said one witness. Warren reportedly said, “Excuse me. I’ve had minor surgery so I get a little horny sometimes.” He had been terminated from employment with the CIA in May 2009 after he drugged the drink of a woman in Algiers and raped her. Warren plead guilty and, in June 2009, was indicted on sexual assault charges. Diplomatic Security Service agents also found child pornography on Warren’s laptop computer in 2008. When he was the CIA’s Chief of Station in Algeria, he allegedly “drugged and raped multiple women before getting recalled home.” Warren was sentenced on sex assault charges, among others, to more than five years in federal prison.

Former FBI agent Donald Sachtleben, 54, was arrested in May 2012 and charged with distribution and possession of child pornography. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in November 2013 to eight years in prison. He was also sentenced to unrelated charges, including one count of disclosing and one count of possessing classified information. At the time of his arrest, Sachtleben was director of training at the Center for Improvised Explosives at Oklahoma State University.

Army Colonel Robert Joel Rice, a 55-year-old war games developer at Army War College, was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison for child pornography. He had more than 30,000 images and videos of child sex abuse. His wife discovered his files and notified local police. Army War College continued to employ Rice and allowed him supervised access to Army computers while on bail pending trial.

Army prosecutor and judge advocate Daniel Wollverton, father of two, was convicted in 2011 for infant sodomy and possession of over 30,000 images and 1,000 videos of brutal child sex abuse, including that of a 3-month-old infant.

Maine Assistant Attorney General James Cameron, 52, was sentenced to just over 15 years in federal prison in December 2014 for seven counts of child porn possession, receipt and transmission. Cameron, widely recognized as Maine’s “top drug prosecutor,” had been trading in PTHC (pre-teen hard core). Images and videos that investigators seized “depicted prepubescent children, sadistic and other violent conduct.”

Former Undersecretary of the Navy James Daniel Howard, 70, was arrested and convicted for child porn possession and reproduction in 2013. Howard had served as special assistant to President Ronald Reagan. He plead guilty to 10 counts of child porn and served only seven months in jail.

Southern Florida Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Anthony Mangione, 50, was arrested on “extreme child abuse” charges in September 2011. He was sentenced in November 2012 to nearly six years in prison.

U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security special agent James Cafferty, 45, pleaded guilty in January 2012 to child porn charges and was sentenced the following April to seven years in federal prison. Upon his arrest, he had more than 30,000 images of child sex abuse.

The case of Canadian air base commander, serial killer and home prowler Col. Russell Williams is more well known, and we discussed in the following link.

Winter Watch wrote about Enrique Pearce, 43, who was a high-level San Francisco political operative and prominent attorney with ties to the school board and mayor’s office. San Francisco Police in 2015 arrested Pearce on six felony charges related to the possession and distribution of grotesquely sadistic child pornography involving the brutal rape and molestation of young children and infants, some as young as 6 months old. A man who met Pearce in a chat room turned him in to police (see links below).

The following list of cases that follows down the page are not your standard underage-minor cases involving 16 or 17 year olds. They’re much more egregious. But it should also be kept in mind that given the star chamber justice system in the U.S. and compromise operations, people can also be falsely framed.

Republicans

Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert was indicted on federal charges of structuring bank withdrawals after prosecutors alleged Hastert had molested at least four boys as young as 14 and attempted to compensate his victims and subsequently conceal the transactions. Hastert eventually admitted that he sexually abused the boys who he had coached decades earlier and was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Tim Nolan, chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in Kentucky, pled guilty to child sex trafficking and on Feb. 11, 2018. He was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison.

Republican Committee Chairman Jeffrey Patti was arrested for distributing a video clip of a 5-year-old girl being raped. As part of a plea deal, the court agreed that his record could be expunged in THREE YEARS!

County Commissioner David Swartz pleaded guilty to molesting two girls under the age of 11 and was sentenced to 8 years in prison.

Judge Mark Pazuhanich pleaded no contest to molesting his 10-year-old daughter.

Anti-abortion activist Nicholas Morency pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography on his computer and offering a bounty to anybody who murders an abortion doctor.

Speaker of the House in Puerto Rico Edison Misla Aldarondo was sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping his daughter between the ages of 9 and 17.

Mayor Philip Giordano is serving a 37-year sentence in federal prison for sexually abusing 8- and 10-year old girls.

Campaign consultant Tom Shortridge was sentenced to three years probation for taking nude photographs of a 15-year old girl.

U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond had sex with a 15-year old black girl and impregnated her. She was underage. It was rape.

Church pastor Mike Hintz, who George W. Bush commended during his 2004 presidential campaign, surrendered to police after admitting to a sexual affair with a female juvenile.

Legislator Peter Dibble pleaded no contest to having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

Party fundraiser Richard A. Delgaudio was found guilty of child porn charges and paying two teenage girls to pose for sexual photos.

Republican of the Year Mark A. Grethen was convicted on six counts of sex crimes involving children.

State Sen. Ralph Shortey from Oklahoma admitted to being involved in sodomy with a 17 year old male prostitute and transporting child pornography. He was indicted on four counts of human trafficking and child pornography. In November 2017, he pleaded guilty to one count of child sex trafficking in exchange for the dropping of the other charges. He was sentenced to 15 years.

Activist Randal David Ankeney pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault on a child.

Congressman Dan Crane had sex with a congressional page. (Democrat Congressman Gerry Studds was also caught for the same thing.)

Activist and Christian Coalition Leader Beverly Russell admitted to an incestuous relationship with his stepdaughter.

Congressman and anti-gay activist Robert Bauman was charged with having sex with a 16-year-old boy he picked up at a gay bar.

Activist Marty Glickman (a.k.a. “Republican Marty”), was taken into custody by Florida police on four counts of unlawful sexual activity with an underage girl and one count of delivering the drug LSD.

Legislative aide Howard L. Brooks was charged with molesting a 12-year old boy and possession of child pornography.

Senate candidate John Hathaway was accused of having sex with his 12-year old babysitter and withdrew his candidacy after the allegations were reported in the media.

Party leader Paul Ingram pleaded guilty to six counts of raping his daughters and served 14 years in federal prison.

Election board official Kevin Coan was sentenced to two years probation for soliciting sex over the internet from a 14-year old girl.

Politician Andrew Buhr was charged with two counts of first degree sodomy with a 13-year old boy.

Politician Keith Westmoreland was arrested on seven felony counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition to girls under the age of 16. He committed suicide

U.S. Sen. John McCain’s office manager, Jeffrey Claude Bartleson, was arrested for molesting the child of a campaign volunteer.

County Councilman Keola Childs pleaded guilty to molesting a male child.

Mayoral candidate and church pastor Stephen David Rambler Rambler was accused of having sex with an underage boy and was convicted of soliciting explicit photos from a swingers’ group and using the pics to extort money

City Councilman Fred C. Smeltzer, Jr. pleaded no contest to raping a 15-year-old girl and served 6-months in prison.

Young Republican Federation Director Nicholas Elizondo molested his 6-year old daughter and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Mayor Tom Adams was arrested for distributing child pornography over the internet.

Judge Ronald C. Kline was placed under house arrest for child molestation and possession of child pornography

Parole Board officer and former Colorado State Rep. Larry Jack Schwarz was fired after child pornography was found in his possession.

Republican strategist, lobbyist and Faith & Family Alliance Director Robin Vanderwall was convicted of five counts of soliciting sex from boys and girls over the internet.

Democrats

Party donor and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein ran an underage child sex brothel and was convicted of soliciting underage girls for prostitution.

New York Congressman Anthony Weiner pleaded guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor as part of a plea agreement for texting sexually explicit images and Twitter messages to underage girls, some as young as 15.

Mayor of Racine, Wisconsin, Gary Becker, was convicted of attempted child seduction, child pornography, and other child sex crimes.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigned after multiple accusations of child sexual abuse were levied against him including by family members.

Activist and aid to NYC Mayor De Blasio, Jacob Schwartz, was arrested and copped a deal on possession of 3,000+ child pornographic images of children.

Former mayor of Hubbard, Ohio, Richard Keenan, was given a life sentence in jail for raping a 4-year-old girl.

Oregon Gov. Neil Goldschmidt, after being caught by a newspaper, publicly admitted to having a past sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl after the statute of limitations on the rape charges had expired.

Illinois Congressman Mel Reynolds resigned from Congress after he was convicted of statutory rape of a 16-year-old campaign volunteer.

New York Congressman Fred Richmond was arrested in Washington, D.C. for soliciting sex from a 16-year-old boy. In 1982, Richmond was convicted on federal corruption charges, which included possession of marijuana and payment of an illegal gratuity to a Brooklyn Navy Yard employee. He resigned his seat and was found guilty of making illegal payments to a government employee and marijuana possession. He was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison and fined $20,000. He served nine months in prison. With a personal fortune estimated at $32 million, Richmond was one of the wealthiest members of Congress during that time.

Activist, donor and film director Roman Polanski fled the country after pleading guilty to statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl. Democrats and Hollywood actors still defend him to this day, including, Whoopi Goldberg, Martin Scorcese, Woody Allen, David Lynch, Wim Wenders, Pedro Almodovar, Tilda Swinton, Monica Bellucci and Quinten Tarantino.

Illinois Congressman Gus Savage was investigated by the Democrat-controlled House Committee on Ethics for attempting to rape an underage female Peace Corps volunteer in Zaire. The committee concluded that while the events did occur, his apology was sufficient and took no further action.

Activist, donor and Subway spokesman Jared Fogle was convicted of distribution and receipt of child pornography and traveling to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Maine Assistant Attorney General James Cameron was sentenced to just over 15 years in federal prison for seven counts of child porn possession, receipt and transmission.

State Department official Daniel Rosen, under Hillary Clinton’s tenure, was arrested and charged with allegedly soliciting sex from a minor over the internet.

California Deputy Attorney General Raymond Liddy was arrested for possession of child pornography.

Illinois State Rep. Keith Farnham resigned and was charged with possession of child pornography and has been accused of bragging at an online site about sexually molesting a 6-year-old girl.

Radnor Township Board of Commissioners member Philip Ahr resigned from his position after being charged and convicted with possession of child pornography and abusing children between 2 and 6 years-old.

Activist and Black Lives Matter organizer Charles Wade was arrested and charged with human trafficking and underage prostitution.

Virginia Delegate Joe Morrissey was indicted on charges connected to his relationship with a 17-year-old girl and was charged with supervisory indecent liberties with a minor, electronic solicitation of a minor, possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Former mayor of Stillwater, New York, Rick Nelson pleaded guilty to five counts of possession of child pornography of children less than 16 years of age.

Former mayor of Clayton, New York, Dale Kenyon, was indicted for sexual acts against a teenager.

Former mayor of Winston, Oregon, Kenneth Barrett, was arrested for setting up a meeting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl who turned out to be a police officer.

Former mayor of Dawson, Georgia, Christopher Wright, was indicted on the charges of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, rape, child molestation and statutory rape of an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

Party leader for Victoria County, Texas, Stephen Jabbour, plead guilty to possession and receiving over half a million child pornographic images.

Official from Terre Haute, Indiana, David Roberts was sentenced to federal prison for producing and possessing child pornography including placing hidden cameras in the bedrooms and bathrooms at a home he shared with two minor female victims.

Carl Stanley McGee, a prominent gay activist, assistant secretary for Policy & Planning and top aid to Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick was accused of sexually assaulting a 15 year old boy in a steam room at a Florida resort.

Bernard Vincent Ward, former chief legislative aide to U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, and the self-proclaimed “Lion of the Left” on Bay Area radio admitted transgressions too numerous to mention.

Aide to U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, Jeff Rosato, pleaded guilty to charges of trading in child pornography.

New Jersey State Assemblyman Neil Cohen was convicted of possession and distribution of child pornography.

United Kingdom Cesspool

Due to a change in legislation in 2009 by Jack Straw, it is now illegal for children in care to speak out if they are victims of abuse [see here].

Jimmy Savile (now dead) proved to be a very prolific pedophile. Savile was knighted by the Queen, knighted by the Vatican, was a top BBC figure (a household name), spent time with Margaret Thatcher at Chequers on several occasions (Thatcher lobbied heavily to have him knighted by the Queen), was close friends with Prince Charles (was even described as his “mentor” by Princess Diana) and spent time with him alone on at least one occasion [see here]. He also boasted that he had police pals who would protect him from child abuse claims.

Famous politician Cyril Smith (now dead) proved to be a prolific pedophile [see here]. Smith was only one of a number of alleged high profile child abusers within Westminster said to have been named in a 40-page dossier submitted to the Home Office by the late campaigning Tory MP Geoffrey Dickens in 1983. Home Secretary at the time, Leon Brittan (a top ranking politician to this day) “lost” the file containing evidence of pedophiles in positions of great power — including Cyril Smith.

Member of Parliament Simon Danczuk was warned by a top Conservative MP not to challenge Leon Brittan over pedophile dossier [see here].

Kincora Boys Home-linked politician kills self after answering questions pertaining to pedophilia at the home. Ken Livingstone (the ex-Mayor of London) had said that Mi5 orchestrated pedophilia events at Kincora Boys Home in order to blackmail politicians. see here

There are a number of pedophile links to the British Royal Family. Prince Charles was not only close friends with Jimmy Savile but is close friends with a convicted pedophile priest and was also friends with alleged pedophile Arthur C. Clarke [see here].

Royal valet footman George Smith claimed to have been raped by Michael Fawcett, a top Royal servant to Prince Charles, and also claimed that he once caught Prince Charles and this same (male) servant in bed together.

A royal butler took his pedophile victims to tea with Queen Mother.

Prince Andrew was close friends with a now-convicted pedophile [see here].

Edwina Curry, a top ranking politician during and after the Thatcher era, wrote in her autobiography that Peter Morrison (the now-deceased Personal Private Secretary to Margaret Thatcher) was a noted “Pederast” (aka pedophile) and admitted as much to then Conservative Party Chairman Norman Tebbit (now a British Lord) [see here].

An as-yet unnamed Labour peer is being investigated by police after 12 men made allegations of historical child abuse against him [see here].

Ben Fellows (BBC Child Actor) claims to have been groped by top UK politician Ken Clarke at age 15. He also claims Andrew Lloyd Webber put his tongue down his throat when he was 13. And he also claims he was doing drugs at a party at Esther Rantzen’s house as a minor [see here].

Lord Tebbit admits to establishment coverup of child abuse [see here].

UK government admits 114 secret files on pedophile cases missing [see here].

One of Tony Blair’s ministers is accused by council officials of helping a convicted pedophile foster two young boys. The convicted pedophile was running a children’s home at the time [see here].

Conservative Party whip from 1970-1973 admits to covering up problems for MPs, such as “a scandal with small boys,” because then the MP would “do what you want forever more” [see here].

Ex-Minister Lord Warner says children’s homes were a “supply line” for pedophiles in the ’80s [see here].

Former child protection manager says there are up to 20 prominent public figures in alleged pedophile ring covering Parliament and judiciary [see here].

UK Prime Minister David Cameron’s aide, Patrick Rock, arrested for child abuse images [see here].

Ex-police officer involved in the 1992 arrest of notorious pedophile Peter Righton claims that Righton had in his possession an enormous cache of documents that linked him to an establishment child abuse ring (including senior members of the clergy) — but it was not acted upon by the police [see here].

Former civil servant has accused the Home Office of giving tens of thousands of pounds of public money directly to the British pedophile advocacy group PIE (Paedophile Information Exchange) at the request of the Metropolitan Police’s special branch [see here halfway down the page].

MP who handed VIP pedophile dossier to Leon Brittan (see No. 3 above) was on triple killer’s hit list [see here].

Labour MP Tom Watson has alleged that a member of a notorious pedophile group was connected to a former No. 10 aide. He said, “The evidence file used to convict Peter Righton (see No. 22 above), if it still exists, contains clear intelligence of a widespread pedophile ring [see here].

Member of the House of Lords escapes probe over 20 child sex claims because he is “suffering dementia” [see here].

The names of at least 10 prominent and former politicians plus senior police judges are being named “again and again” by people calling a child abuse hotline [see here].

The retired judge leading an inquiry into historic sex abuse said she will not quit after her brother was linked to an establishment “coverup” of the pedophile ring she will be investigating [see here].

Shadow Deputy Prime Minister Harriet Harman of the Labour Party was senior NCCL figure at a time that it argued “childhood sexual experiences, willingly engaged in with an adult, result in no identifiable damage” and tried to lower the age of consent to 14. Harman stated that a pornographic photo or film of a child should not be considered indecent unless it could be shown that the subject had suffered, and that prosecutors would have to prove harm rather than defendants having to justify themselves [see here].

David Cameron’s advisor on child abuse says that a “Westminster Chumocracy” has protected itself from pedophile allegations [see here].

Margaret Thatcher “personally covered up” child abuse allegations against senior ministers, according to a source with “inside knowledge of Scotland Yard in the early 1980s” [see here].

Former Conservative activist Anthony Gilberthorpe alleges that he saw top Tories having sex with boys and told Margaret Thatcher 25 years ago [see here]. He also found “Rent Boys” (male prostitutes) for top Tory politicians [see here]. A victim tells his side of the story [see here].

Labour peer now at the centre of pedophile allegations. Letters show the politician cultivated an extremely close relationship with a teenager [see here].

Retired judge Baroness Butler-Sloss steps down as head of major inquiry into sex abuse allegations. Possible reasons: (a) Her brother Sir Michael Havers was Attorney General during the alleged cover-up of a previous pedophile scandal [see here]; (b) her Brother was seen at a pedophile party in the ’80s by a seemingly credible witness [see here]; and (c) she has already covered up pedophile claims against a Bishop [see here]. Interestingly, the Bishop in question is Peter Ball, who is very close friends with Prince Charles [see here] and was given a Duchy house by him [see here].

Adopted daughter of Conservative MP Ralph Bonner Pink (now deceased) claims that he abused her as a 10 year old girl then put her into Broadmoor mental hospital, where she was abused by Jimmy Savile [see here].

Award-winning author alleges systematic abuse at the council-run Shirley Oaks care home in Surrey was covered up after the investigation turned up information that linked to a prominent Labour MP in Tony Blair’s government [see here]. More victims from the same care home come forward to substantiate his claim [see here].

An adviser to the Scottish government uncovered a pedophile ring that included well-known TV personalities, lawyers and police officers. Calls for an investigation were ignored [see here].

Ex-Freemasonic leader Lord Burton in 2003 said that the inquiry into the Dunblane Massacre (a 1996 school shooting in Scotland) was a cover up and he was bullied to keep quiet. The school shooter (and suspected pedophile) Thomas Hamilton was allowed to freely roam around a primary school for children of the military services, even at night [see here].

Margaret Hodge, the one-time minister for children, was linked to a child abuse cover up in Islington while she was the council leader [see here].

Female MP “abused care-home boy aged 13 as part of paedophile network at heart of government” [see here].

Scotland Yard detective “removed from paedophile probe after naming politicians” [see here].

Labour peer Barbara Castle drew up a dossier on VIP paedophiles. File was seized by special branch “heavy mob” [see here]. Newspaper editor confirms the story [see here]. At least two senior Thatcher ministers were named in the file [see here].

Ex MI-5 Informant says that MI-5 knew about child abuse at Kincora Boys Home and did nothing about it [see here].

Kincora victim tells of sex abuse and “stream of men” [see here].

Pedophile politician Cyril Smith: Detective claims three probes were stopped [see here].

Jill Dando (a famous UK TV presenter, who was murdered in 2001) was working to expose a high-profile pedophile ring at the time [see here]. Her killer has never been found, and her ex-fiance is now a doctor to the royal family.

TV presenter and Childline Founder Esther Rantzen’s ex-lover, an MP, was linked to pedophile ring [see here]. Also, a child was abused at her house [see here]. She was also accused by child abuse-victim Ben Fellows of exposing children to sex/drug parties [see number 12 above].

An UK ex-minister is being investigated for child abuse. Fifteen years ago, an investigation into the same person was mothballed and the police officer leading the case was sidelined and then disciplined as a result of his inquiries [see here].

Ex-House of Commons Speaker and former MP George Thomas (deceased) is now being investigated for abusing a boy [see here].

The son of Conservative MP David Atkinson (now deceased) says that his father was a sexual predator, that he was linked to a Westminster pedophile ring and that he was being blackmailed by a Westminster staff member [see here].

Disgraced MI-5 double agent Anthony Blunt frequented well-known VIP pedophile hangout Elm Guest House [see here].

Department of Health fails to follow up on allegations of a pedophile ring in Westminster and Whitehall because it was a waste of time — whistle blower was told there were “too many of them over there” [see here].

Home Office whistle blower alleges that Secret Services infiltrated a paedophile group (PIE) to blackmail establishment figures [see here].

Police chief removed from pedophile investigation after making several high-profile arrests [see here].

Ex-Scotland Yard commander, “We were ready to investigate Westminster paedophile ring in early 1980s” [see here].

Scotland Yard detective “removed from paedophile probe after naming politicians” [see here].

Jersey senator arrested on data charges and dismissed from post after claiming that there had been a child-abuse coverup on the island [see here].

World’s largest independent mental health NGO gave the Paedophile Information Exchange (PIE) a platform at a “Sexuality Conference” in the ’70s [see here].

Peter Hayman, HM High Commissioner to Canada who held top posts in the Ministry of Defence and the UK delegation to NATO, was a member of the Paedophile Information Exchange (PIE) and was cautioned after his flat was searched and pornographic material pertaining to children was found [see here].

Information held by Conservative whips – including details of any sexual misdemeanours – has been shredded since 1996 [see here – sixth paragraph].

UK children in care are six times more likely to be assessed for abuse than a child in the general population [see here].

Former assistant director of social services at Lambeth Council claims there was a high-level coverup to protect politicians [see here].