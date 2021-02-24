Poll: Big Tech’s Public Image Has Severely Deteriorated

By Hunter Wallace | 18 February 2021

OCCIDENTAL DISSENT — I’ve already stated my view of Big Tech.

Destroying Big Tech is now our top public policy priority.

The Hill:

“Americans’ perceptions of big tech companies have steadily deteriorated over the past 18 months as titans like Facebook, Twitter and Amazon receive an avalanche of bipartisan criticism, according to a new poll.

A new Gallup poll released Thursday shows that 45 percent of those surveyed have “somewhat” or “very” negative views of large tech companies, which were defined in the survey as firms “such as Amazon, Facebook and Google.”

The percent of respondents who had “somewhat” negative views remained the same from when the poll was taken in August 2019 — 23 percent — but the percentage of those with “very” negative views jumped from 10 percent to 22 percent. …

Changes in public opinion of the tech titans are particularly stark among Republicans and independents. The percentage of self-identified Republicans polled who had positive views of the firms fell from 43 percent to 20 percent, while support from independents in the survey fell from 43 percent to 33 percent. Positive views among Democratic respondents held steady at 49 percent.

Support for increased regulation is bipartisan, with majorities of Republicans, independents and Democrats backing boosted oversight. In 2019, fewer than 50 percent of Republicans and independents polled supported more regulation. …”