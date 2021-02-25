These Are the 10 Worst Colleges For Free Speech

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

HUMAN EVENTS — Over the last few years, free speech has truly been put to the test. Speech is protected under the First Amendment to the Constitution, but that protection seems to only include speech that is progressive and contributes to the widespread liberal narrative our country is seeing.

Perhaps the most notorious culprit of restricting speech is liberal academia. Indeed, college campuses pride themselves on being institutions of higher learning and the free-flow of ideas, but that depends on the content in discussion.

This year, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education released its 10th list of the “worst colleges for free speech,” aimed to expose the colleges that strip students of their Constitutional right.

According to the foundation, the colleges on the list “went out of their way to threaten student journalists, dismiss professors for protected speech, render a student homeless during a pandemic for his speech, and refuse club recognition for groups just because of their viewpoint.” […]