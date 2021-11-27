Hillary bemoans lack of media ‘gatekeepers’ and spread of ‘disinformation’

By Thomas Lifson | 27 November 2021

AMERICAN THINKER — Hillary Clinton is emerging from the shadows and pimping censorship as the solution to the Democrats’ ills. All this is taking place just as talk builds of Kamala Harris’s disastrous performance as veep and the Democrats’ terrible presidential electoral prospects in 2024. Hillary’s never conceded the 2016 election, and the lust for power she’s exhibited in the past appears unabated. Something is going on that brings her back to the public spotlight.

She appeared with Rachel Maddow the past week and managed to compliment Joe Biden and push for censorship. In the following four-and-a-half-minute segment, she even turned a complaint from Maddow about YouTube censoring videos in Russia at the behest of the political authorities there into a what sounds like a plea for such censorship here, in the guise of fighting “disinformation” that has prevented Joe Biden from getting all the credit he deserves. Seriously, she actually said that. […]