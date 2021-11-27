Flash Mob Looting ‘Will Continue’ Across Country: Former Police Commissioner

By Tyler Durden | 27 November 2021

ZERO HEDGE — Flash mob looting is now a ‘thing’ in major US cities. First it was San Francisco Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Yves Saint Laurent stores. Then it was a Walnut Creek Nordstrom – followed by a Canoga Park Nordstrom in Southern California.

According to former Philadelphia police commissioner Charles Ramsey, large groups of people storming high-end retail stores is ‘here to stay’ and is going to get worse.

“This is something now that I really unfortunately think is going to spread,” Ramsay told CNN in a Thursday interview, adding: “Right now it’s in California, but it will spread, there’s no question about it.”

The former official said he saw a similar pattern in Philadelphia a few years ago when groups of up to 20 teenagers and young adults would run into department stores and grab as many items as the could. For reference, a group of around 80 people ransacked the Walnut Creek Nordstrom. […]