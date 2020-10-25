Chinese Ambassador Accuses US and EU Leaders of ‘Genocide Policy’ Against Whites

By Edward G. Griffith | 23 October 2020

China’s Ambassador to Grenada, Dr Zhao Yongchen, on Tuesday pushed back against claims his country is “committing genocide” against the exploding Uyghur population by accusing US and European leaders of pursuing a “genocide policy” against their own populations.

On Friday, U.S. national security adviser Robert O’Brien told the Aspen Institute that “something close to” genocide was happening to Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region.

Ambassador Yongchen responded on Twitter, writing: “In Europe and America, the birth rate of whites has fallen very seriously. Is this the result of the genocide policy pursued by their leaders?” […]