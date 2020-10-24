S.F.’s new Caren Act makes false, racially charged complaints illegal

By Trisha Thadani | 20 October 2020

SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE — The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously passed the Caren Act Tuesday — a new law that makes it illegal for someone to call 911 with a false, racially charged complaint.

The name of the law — Caution Against Racially and Exploitative Non-Emergencies — is a play on the internet meme of “Karens,” which represent entitled white women complaining about people of color. The law, which must pass a second vote next week, would allow people to sue the 911 caller in civil court if they felt harassed or discriminated against by the action.

The legislation comes amid a national reckoning on race, and in a country still reeling from the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. It also comes as cities — such as San Francisco — re-examine how their police departments interact with people of color, and how such communities are disproportionately targeted by law enforcement.[…]