No Signature Match? No Postmark? No Problemo! It’s This Week in Ballot Shenanigans!

Both ballot-tossing layabouts are being prosecuted by the feds, but it’s unknown at this point if this is their first ballot-tossing caper or just their latest ballot-tossing caper.

It’s hard to judge what’s worse, some disgruntled postal worker tossing ballots or Pennsylvania accepting and counting all ballots – even ones that have no identifying information, the right postmark, and mailed after the election.

We’ll start with the story that made headlines recently when Pennsylvania authorities tossed out 372,000 ballot applications. […]