No Signature Match? No Postmark? No Problemo! It’s This Week in Ballot Shenanigans!

By Victoria Taft | 23 October 2020
PJ MEDIA — When last we left you, Dear Reader, we were dumpster-diving for ballots, navigating the depths of a 15-yard box for the 100 stale beer and coffee ground-stained ballots dumped by some malevolent (or lazy) postal worker in Kentucky. This week, another 99 ballots and hundreds of pieces of first-class mail were found dumped by yet another postal worker, this one in New Jersey.
Both ballot-tossing layabouts are being prosecuted by the feds, but it’s unknown at this point if this is their first ballot-tossing caper or just their latest ballot-tossing caper.
It’s hard to judge what’s worse, some disgruntled postal worker tossing ballots or Pennsylvania accepting and counting all ballots – even ones that have no identifying information, the right postmark, and mailed after the election.
We’ll start with the story that made headlines recently when Pennsylvania authorities tossed out 372,000 ballot applications. […]
” It’s not the votes that count , it’s who counts the votes that counts !!! ” ( Joseph Staline )