Manly P. Hall’s ‘Secret Destiny of America’ Revealed Scheme for New Underworld Order Capture

‘Evil and catastrophe are endemic factors in the process of creation. Without evil, there could be no good. Without destruction, creation could not take place.’ — Byron L. Sherwin, author of ‘Kabbalah: An Introduction to Jewish Mysticism’

Manly Palmer Hall (1901-1990) was a master Luciferian initiate who was considered the “Prince of Freemasonry.” He described to the public the ancient role of secret societies in hidden history and their baneful influence upon America in his book “The Secret Destiny of America.” Notably, it was published in 1944, the year WWII was being decided and the New Underworld Order (NUO) needed new scripts to justify American exceptionalism and dominance in the post-war environment.

In a nutshell, “Secret Destiny” teaches nothing but “revelation of the method” occultism and secular-statist ideology. “The 33 Degree Freemason Spiritual Laws” and the “Lost Keys of Freemasonry” were other works of Hall’s, who was a leading dark Freemason.

In Freemasonry is concealed a mystery of creation, the answer to the problem of existence, and the path the student must tread in order to join those who are really the living powers behind the thrones of modern national and international affairs. –– Manly P. Hall

A centerpiece of Hall’s book was the acknowledgement of secret societies and ancient mysteries. He concocted a concept called the “Atlantean Ideal” as the Utopian framework for the “Secret Destiny.” He claimed that the ancient goal of classical philosophers was to reshape the earth in a “great democratic empire” (aka New World Order). He claims that America, which is fundamentally occultist, will carry out this secret destiny.

Briefly stated, the true purpose of ancient philosophy was to discover a method whereby development of the rational nature could be accelerated instead of awaiting the slower processes of Nature. ― Manly P. Hall, “The Secret Teachings of All Ages”

Takeaway: In other words, the goal is the imposition of moral and spiritual chaos into the lives of individuals and in the affairs of nations by working to destroy natural moral order on Earth.

In actuality, Hall was just modernizing and picking up the themes of Sir Francis Bacon. Bacon wrote the book on this subject titled “New Atlantis” in which he heralded the coming of the Kingdom of Man (as opposed to the Kingdom of God).

Bacon acted as head of a secret society that included in its membership the most brilliant intellectuals of his day. All these men were bound together by a common oath to labor in the cause of a world democracy and “unity.” In practice, however, it is leveling to the lowest common denominator.

They were motivated to ensure that the New World became the New Atlantis out of which would arise the great English-speaking nation that was key to bringing about conditions propitious for the establishment of the unholy alliance of Antichrist, the Great Dictator, the Occult Hierarchy and the World Empire under their direct control.

Hall sugar-coats the scheme:

For more than three thousand years, secret societies have labored to create the background of knowledge necessary to the establishment of an enlightened democracy among the nations of the world. Men bound by a secret oath to labor in the cause of world democracy decided that in the American colonies they would plant the roots of a new way of life. Brotherhoods were established to meet secretly and they quietly and industriously conditioned America to its destiny for leadership in a free world.

In actuality, this is the New Underworld Order. The English divine Bishop William Warburton (1698-1779) had a front-row seat during his lifetime to the emergence of Hell Fire Clubs, Frankism, Marquis de Sade and Illuminism. In his “Divine Legation of Moses,” he states:

Those inclined towards these vices are drawn to Secret Societies as a moth is to a flame. [Although the Ancient Mysteries were originally pure they] became abominably abused, and that in Cicero’s time the terms mysteries and abominations were almost synonymous … We can assign no surer cause of the horrid abuses and corruptions of the mysteries than the season in which they were represented, and the profound silence in which they were buried. Night gave opportunity to wicked men to attempt evil actions, and the secrecy encouragement to repeat them.

Roman historian Livy gives an extended account of the Roman bacchanalia cult. Livy had a deep mistrust of mystery religions and saw it as extreme Roman degeneracy and a threat to social order. It was also a secret society. Indeed, during its several years of utmost depravity, from 188 to 186 B.C., complete privacy was maintained and no magistrate intervened.

The usual suspects think Livy exaggerates, but there are numerous plays and comedies from that era that confirm his fundamental accounts. Livy on other topics of Roman history was quite sober and honest in his portrayals, warts and all. Few scholars question his other accounts, so why doubt this inconvenient truth?

Bacchanalia involved Roman festivals of Bacchus, the Greco-Roman god of wine, freedom, intoxication, fornication and ecstasy. They were based on the Greek Dionysia and Dionysian mysteries, and probably arrived in Rome around 200 B.C. via the Greek colonies in southern Italy and Etruria, Rome’s northern neighbor. Like all mystery cults, bacchanalia was held in strict privacy and initiates were bound to secrecy.

In the year B.C. 186, the consuls Spurius Postumius Albinus and Q. Marcius Philippus conducted an investigation of the cult and reported to the Senate. One concern was that its own members were compromised in its frenzy. The report suggested the Bacchics would soon be in a position to seize control of the government.

The shocked Roman Senate called a dire national emergency. Once investigations were complete, the Senate rewarded and protected informants and suppressed the cult “throughout Italy” — or rather, forced its reformation. In the course of the crackdown, about half the participants in the cult were arrested — and 7,000 persons were executed.

What are the Roots of Secretive Ancient Mystery Religions?

We would hold that so-called “mystery religion” really wasn’t that complicated. Some men just like to sin excessively and be evil. They utilize a license to sin and obtain power under the cover of a ritual. They have given themselves over to narcissistic evil and worship it for the temporal treasures that it brings. By having a religious excuse to sin and be evil, they have a rationale to exploit and gain the upper hand, and lord over the people who they view as plebs, slaves or deplorables. It’s only mysterious in the sense that the true intent is hidden from the masses.

Roman sources discussed its origins. The annalist Lucius Piso attributed the new attitudes to the influences of depraved mystery religions from Manilus Volso’s army campaigning in Asia Minor. Livy himself attributed it to new foreign, luxurious, cultural materialism, including female lutists and harpists brought back from the East. Among the hierarchy, Livy points to the use of “boy slaves” (pederasty) as a serious moral problem.

The now-ended Punic wars and campaigns throughout Italy also increased the population of migrant newcomers with no stake in the blood and soil of Rome itself. This was referred to as the Etrurian influence. Additionally, Carthaginian prisoners and slaves captured during the Punic wars introduced the Dionysus, or Bacchus cult, to Rome.

Was Carthage Involved in Ritual Sacrifice?

One of the darker elements of this evil cult is ritual sacrifice. This is effectively covered up historically and to this day. Greco-Roman sources have always reported that the Carthaginians burned their children as offerings to Baʿal Hammon. Modern skeptics and cover-up artists opined that this was Roman black propaganda.

French-led excavations at Carthage in 1921 and 1923 uncovered a large quantity of urns containing a mixture of bones of animals and children. René Dussaud identified a 4th-century B.C. stela found in Carthage as depicting a child sacrifice. In a single child cemetery, called the Tophet by archaeologists, an estimated 20,000 urns were deposited.

“Tophet” is a term derived from the Bible, used to refer to a site near Jerusalem in which Canaanites and Israelites sacrificed children on alters. Older origins of these practices stem back to Babylon.

With the evidence mounting, in 2014 a number of key researchers swung back to the child-sacrifice view. In a paper published in the journal “Antiquity,” Dr. Josephine Quinn of Oxford University’s Faculty of Classics wrote, “It’s becoming increasingly clear that the stories about Carthaginian child sacrifices are true.”

Sites within Carthage and other Phoenician centers revealed the remains of young children in large numbers. Other Phoenician colonies conducted the practice. Sites within Carthage and other Phoenician centers, such as Motya near Sicily, revealed the remains of male children under the age of 5. There was no evidence of disease in those bones that survived cremation.

Tophets have also been found in Sardinia at Sulci, Nora, Monte Sirai, Tharros and Bithia. Since 1963, a cemetery of 3,000 sacrificed children, ages 1 month to 4 years old, has been under excavation in Sardinia, an area of Punic conquest and settlement.

The city-state of ancient Carthage was a Phoenician colony located in what is now Tunisia. It operated from around 800 B.C. until 146 B.C., when it was destroyed by the Romans. Carthage itself was destroyed and 150,000 to 200,000 were put to the sword. The remaining 50,000 were sold into slavery. However, Rome had spared seven satellite cities of Carthage that had sided with Rome and did little to interfere with sacrifice practices with its allies.

Thus, from time immemorial, wicked and evil men — men whose minds, inclinations and consciences were perverted by corrupt and abominable mystery religions — have been very fond of secret societies. Regardless of the high pretensions and laudable proclamations of the advocates of secret societies — that the Ancient Mysteries they practiced merely civilize mankind and promote proper, moral religion — in truth, they are schools of corruption and vice.

Secrecy and the promise of power produce a very fertile environment in which evil prospers. This is the definition of ponerology, or rule by psychopaths.

Organized psychopaths figured out this game plan long ago. There’s nothing new under the sun other than that they have today successfully captured and co-opted power. The pernicious character and influence of the secret societies, and their nexus to the aforementioned ancient mystery religions, were so evident throughout antiquity that the ancient prophets and early Christian writers universally condemned them as abominations.

Apostle Paul cautioned:

“And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them. For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret” [Eph. 5:11-12]

These counter forces in early Christianity recognized that the cult of evil (aka Crime Syndicate) has been a perennial presence in the history of mankind and has worked ceaselessly to destroy God’s moral order and rule on Earth.

The cult of evil is the secretive “hidden hand” behind much of what is called “history,” and whose ultimate goal is world hegemony.

The cult of evil is dedicated to the worship of evil and has gained almost total command over the secular affairs of the world because of organized, secretive and vast infiltration.

Thomas Smith Webb (1771-1819), a Freemason and recognized authority on the cult he loyally served, describes in his book “Freemason’s Monitor” (1797) this imperative and power of habitual secrecy:

“If the secrets of Masonry are replete with such advantages to mankind, it may be asked, why are they not divulged for the general good of society? To which it may be answered, were the privileges of Masonry to be indiscriminately bestowed, the design of the institution would be subverted, and, being familiar, like many other important matters, would soon lose their value and sink into disregard.“