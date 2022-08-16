Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /home/winterac/public_html/newnationalist.net/wp-content/plugins/sassy-social-share-premium/public/class-sassy-social-share-premium-public.php on line 281

Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /home/winterac/public_html/newnationalist.net/wp-content/plugins/sassy-social-share-premium/public/class-sassy-social-share-premium-public.php on line 286
News Ticker

Playbook of the Democrat Party — Cloward and Piven

August 16, 2022 Winter Watch Around the Web, Politics, US News 1

A Los Angeles police officer watches a police car burn Saturday during a protest over the death of George Floyd. PHOTO: Daily Mail/AP

7 August 2022

ECONOMIC NOISE — Cloward and Piven is the Playbook of the Democrat Party. It is the second part of this two-pronged approach:

  1. When you don’t have logic or reason on your side, use power.
  2. If you don’t have enough power, flood the system to acquire more.

Cloward and Piven

Flooding the system was the Cloward and Piven strategy to bring down this country. Create real or phony problems that “require” government actions that begin the process of shifting freedoms from individuals to the State. (For a more layman’s insight, see here.)

Rahm Emmanuel, President Obama’s Chief of Staff, said that “no good crisis should ever go to waste.” That implied an opening for more government, a Cloward and Piven (CP) opportunity. (To visualize one asserted implementation of this, involving Acorn, see here.)

The strategy is not a Democrat monopoly. Republicans use it also, although do not brag about it or depend upon it almost exclusively.

The process is like rust eroding liberty, slowly and steadily. It replaces freedom with dependency and controls. […]

                    
 

Related Articles

1 Comment on Playbook of the Democrat Party — Cloward and Piven

  1. When you don’t have logic or reason on your side, use power.
    If you don’t have enough power, flood the system to acquire more.

    By a strange coincidence, that’s the very same logic used by Trudeau’s Liberal Party of Canada. How odd is that?

    Reply

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2022 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

Winter Watch
%d bloggers like this: