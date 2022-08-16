Playbook of the Democrat Party — Cloward and Piven

7 August 2022

ECONOMIC NOISE — Cloward and Piven is the Playbook of the Democrat Party. It is the second part of this two-pronged approach:

When you don’t have logic or reason on your side, use power. If you don’t have enough power, flood the system to acquire more.

Cloward and Piven

Flooding the system was the Cloward and Piven strategy to bring down this country. Create real or phony problems that “require” government actions that begin the process of shifting freedoms from individuals to the State. (For a more layman’s insight, see here.)

Rahm Emmanuel, President Obama’s Chief of Staff, said that “no good crisis should ever go to waste.” That implied an opening for more government, a Cloward and Piven (CP) opportunity. (To visualize one asserted implementation of this, involving Acorn, see here.)

The strategy is not a Democrat monopoly. Republicans use it also, although do not brag about it or depend upon it almost exclusively.

The process is like rust eroding liberty, slowly and steadily. It replaces freedom with dependency and controls. […]