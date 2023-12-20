Houthis Red Sea Blockade

The much-anticipated US naval coalition (Operation Prosperity Guardian) against Yemen was expected to have Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt on board, but ended up with only Bahrain, as well as its usual Western clients. None of Yemen’s Red Sea neighbors wanted to risk a war with the Ansarullah (Houthis) for the sake of the US. No one wants to be a US proxy. This is a clear sign of US isolation.

The US Navy carrier strike group, led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, is getting closer to Yemen ahead of a possible air operation against the Houthis. Slavyangrad pic.twitter.com/GNH7NVT8sG — dana (@dana916) December 19, 2023

I am not sure what else is left other than a sunk US aircraft carrier either by neglectful tactics or false flag. The Houthis have hypersonic anti-ship missiles at the ready.

In fact the blockage of shipping in the Red Sea is a fiat accompli as most of the world’s container shippers will no longer use this route. Nothing is moving in and out of Eilat, Israel. That puts the onus on the US coalition.

Iranian analyst: The Ansarullah (Houthi) movement successfully used its anti-ship ballistic missile with a range of 300 km on a moving target at 25 knots and made history. We have anti-ship ballistic missiles with a range of 1,500 km that have not yet been unveiled. The… pic.twitter.com/Nu8pAYXqMb — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) December 18, 2023

The map shows the terrain of western Yemen. The Houthis have been fortified there for a decade. It is unclear how bombing there will accomplish anything other than further deplete US arsenals.

Is the US going to insert Marines into the mountains in the homeboys turf? With the Saudis out of the fray, that leaves few paths in.

As the reconstruction of Ukraine approaches Vladimir Putin gestures to Poland, Romania and Hungary that they can be restored their provinces stripped away by Stalin in 1945. This is shown on map. Says “if you want them, Russia has no objection”.

⚡️BREAKING: Vladimir Putin hints at the return of Western Ukrainian border regions once annexed by Stalin from Poland, Hungary & Romania. ⚠️Potentially this means: 🇺🇦Transcarpathia back to Hungary 🇭🇺

🇺🇦Galicia back to Poland 🇵🇱

🇺🇦Bukovina back to Romania 🇷🇴 pic.twitter.com/irUkVDFL4t — Aussie Cossack (@aussiecossack) December 19, 2023