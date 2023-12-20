Obama’s new Predictive Programming Hollywood movie

Leo Hohmann | Dec. 11, 2023
The globalists believe it’s supremely important to utterly and very publicly destroy the United States of America. Not because America is some bastion of freedom and democracy. It isn’t. Over the last roughly 100 years, America’s major institutions have been infiltrated and completely taken over: government, healthcare, financial and corporations, the mass media, education, law enforcement and the courts, the military, and 90 percent of the churches and synagogues — all have come under the influence and control of the globalist agenda.
If the USA is destroyed who’s tax payers are going to protect Israel ?
Israel will be destroyed as well
Wolfgang Eggert — Jewish Doomsday Cult Controls West, Plots WW3
https://henrymakow.com/historian_demands_action_on_do.html
Substitute “globalist death cult” for “Jewish” death cult”; there is a “Luciferian core” at the heart of Judaism just as there is one in all religions, government institutions, etc.