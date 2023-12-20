(Makow) Israel Shamir – Globalism is Jewish Supremacism

Henry Makow | Dec. 17, 2023
Israel Shamir’s new collection of essays, “Pardes,” contains a prescient and shocking warning to Jews and to humanity as a whole:
Judaism wants to make the Jewish people the intermediary between God and man replacing Christ says Shamir, an Israeli Jew who converted to Christianity.
Essentially, he says “the Jews” want to be God.
Jewish Messianism (the building of a humanist “earthly paradise” according to Jewish specifications) replaces spiritual salvation.
I thought the joos started christianity about 300 A.D.. Most christians below joos are god’s chosen people.
The Abrahamic covenant, is to bless all nations through his seed (Christ), Gal 3.8-9, 14, 29, and this is actualized through the New Covenant which Jeremiah said would not be like the one at Sinai which they broke (Jer 31.31-3), which shows the old was not only conditional but also temporary (Gal 3.19-25).
Jeremiah 3: 8 “And I saw, when for all the causes whereby backsliding Israel committed adultery I HAD PUT HER AWAY AND GIVEN HER A BILL OF DIVORCE; yet her treacherous sister Judah feared not, but went and played the harlot also.”
News Flash: Israel is NOT a Jewish state; it is a Zionist state. Judaism is NOT the Old Covenant religion of Jehovah; it is the antichrist religion of the Pharisees. The promise to Abraham in Genesis 12:3 is NOT fulfilled in the State of Israel; it was fulfilled in Jesus Christ (Galatians 3:16). There is NO promised blessing on America for blessing the antichrist Zionist State of Israel; in fact, you fellows are helping to bring God’s curse upon America for leading the nation into supporting the atheistic, antichrist State of Israel and for willingly participating in its acts of international war crimes, murder and genocide.
Is Lucifer the God of Judaism?
http://whale.to/c/is_lucifer.html
Substitute Pharisees for Jews
That’s rather Jewbious of them
Why just call out the Pharisees (Luciferians) masquerading as Jews; don’t forget the Church of Rome masquerading as Catholicism.
Malachi Martin: The Enthronement of Lucifer In The Vatican
Could these people have been the true Christians? Look at what happened to them. Can we believe what the Inquisition said about the Cathars’ practices? What did they really believe (practice)?
Cathars Recorded as Heretics – “They claim to be good Christians.”
https://christianhistoryinstitute.org/study/module/cathars
“The heretics held that there are two Creators, one of invisible things, whom they called the benevolent God, and one of visible things, whom they named the malevolent God. They attributed the New Testament to the benevolent God, and the Old Testament to the malevolent God.”
The Luciferian rebellion? Lucifer vs. God? The myths say that Lucifer wants to supplant God? If so, then he will masquerade as God