(Makow) Israel Shamir – Globalism is Jewish Supremacism

Henry Makow | Dec. 17, 2023

Israel Shamir’s new collection of essays, “Pardes,” contains a prescient and shocking warning to Jews and to humanity as a whole:

Judaism wants to make the Jewish people the intermediary between God and man replacing Christ says Shamir, an Israeli Jew who converted to Christianity.

Essentially, he says “the Jews” want to be God.

Jewish Messianism (the building of a humanist “earthly paradise” according to Jewish specifications) replaces spiritual salvation.

(***)