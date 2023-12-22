(Babylon Bee) LGBTQ Community In DC Flocks To Hot New Gay Nightclub

Babylon Bee | Dec. 18, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Word of a new gay nightclub spread rapidly through the nation’s capital over the weekend, with the LGBTQ community flocking to line up outside the latest trendy hotspot.

“Word has it this is the place,” said a man wearing a pair of black leather chaps. “The stories I’ve heard about what goes on inside this place will make you burst into flames. Because it’s really gay.”

The new hangout has been drawing rave reviews from the gay community due to its neoclassical architecture, with ancient Greek and Roman influences that harken back to some of the glory days of gayness. “This place has everything — bald Nuclear Energy Secretaries wearing stolen African tribal dresses, naked men shaking their boobs, and a pro-Israel Frankenstein’s monster. Word has it there’s a special VIP lounge called the ‘Senate Hearing Room’ where things get really wild.”

