Can the Parties Come Back from the Brink?

Despite the fact that Bibi Netanyahu is starkly unpopular, the Israeli public is still frothing and foaming at the mouth in support of collective punishment and war crimes. Recent polls show this.

Zios murder Gazans lined up at the few remaining water tanks.

The televised #Holocaust. #Palestinians in #Gaza rushed to the water tanks to draw the last of what was left in them. #Israeli military took advantage of this by dropping a bomb to kill them all. pic.twitter.com/LSdia6f5zS — tim anderson (@timand2037) November 6, 2023

Given this lack of restraint, it strikes us as miraculous that a unified Muslim front hasn’t gone total war. Israel has also severely damaged it’s once reasonable relationship with Russia. It is also incredible that the US is willing to flush itself down the toilet supporting the hubris infected Zionist regime and it’s atrocities.

Future anti-Zionist resistance fighters https://t.co/NvymsPddHO — Winter Watch (@New_Nationalist) November 6, 2023

Mark 84 is an unguided low accuracy heavy 2000 pound Vietnam era bomb used in indiscriminate bombings. Looks like ZOG is willing to go full Dresden.

New stock of Mark 84 bombs straight from the US at the Israeli Tel Nof military base. Waiting patiently to be dropped on Gaza……#Hamas #Israel #Palestine pic.twitter.com/EMjzHeb8oM — Richard (@ricwe123) November 6, 2023

Massive protest in DC.

Largest every pro-Palestinian protest in US history today in Washington D.C 👇🏽 Almost 500,000 marched to the White House to demand an end to Joe Biden’s Genocide of the Palestinian people via US proxy terrorist organisation; Israel.#GenocideJoe pic.twitter.com/52fMLcaoQS — Dean (@deanbutt1) November 5, 2023

On the chessboard arena, Turkey continues to escalate.

Turkey Recalls Ambassador To Israel, Holds Netanyahu Personally Responsible For Gaza Atrocities https://t.co/mLFz4jYlxO — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 5, 2023

3000 member Turkish relief group ready to intervene in Gaza. Hit these people and looks like another opportunity for the mad dogs to foment full scale regional war.

Let the Turkish rescue team enter #Gaza Let’s keep pushing others to join.Plz.

Palestinians are screaming for help under the rubble #Israel pic.twitter.com/Amsk3PQ0ZI — Abier (@abierkhatib) November 6, 2023

Iran is suggesting again that all out war is coming soon.

BREAKING🚨: IRAN WARNS US WILL BE ‘HIT HARD’ IF IT DOESN’T SECURE CEASE-FIRE IN GAZA: IRAN’S DEFENSE MINISTER – WSJ — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) November 5, 2023

Not a good time for defective Iron Dome missiles.

⚡️Iron Dome missiles are falling on Tel Aviv due to a huge defect in them pic.twitter.com/SNoiQmeWis — Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) November 5, 2023

Over the last 24 hours the IDF has made only grudging progress in Gaza, and is largely pinned down on the beaches. Hamas has brought in mortars. In the south an active combat sector has opened up as have fresh ambushes. Curiously I am seeing no reports of Hamas prisoners.

Western imbedded war correspondent reporting on this slow grind urban combat on northwestern Gazan coast. He reports that the ISF has lost two dozen soldiers in this action.

More reporting inside the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/bbEPTGhSYH — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) November 5, 2023

Here is the IDF showcasing their tanks still on the beaches laying down fire, no doubt to keep Hamas out of range. It is unlikely that Hamas troopers are located in these spots. Right out of the surreal Get Some scene in Full Metal Jacket.

Video footage showcasing an IDF Merkava Mk 4 tank, engaged in urban combat within Northern areas of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/x7H7sBCac4 — Geopolitics Report (@geopoliticsrpt) November 5, 2023

Next is IDF tank fire directed at buildings, which are reduced to street blocking ruins for Hamas fighters to utilize. This is low IQ trigger happy vanity warfare.

Night fighting is being employed. This clip would be near the front lines at Al-Shifa hospital shown on the map.

Dramatic video 💥 GAZA NOW 20:39 , Tel Aviv time, Sunday Huge explosions and close combat. Israel forces advance towards centre of Gaza City and Hamas command HQ at Shifa Hospital. pic.twitter.com/uwGritVy0v — UKRAINE DIARY🇺🇦 ISRAEL LATEST 🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@UkraineDiary) November 5, 2023

Russian Media is claiming that Captain Yair Eido Netanyahu, the Nephew of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu and a Member of an Elite Sniper Team has been Killed during Combat Operations with the IDF in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/KDNwsuT1Da — news lense (@gazzettanews1) November 6, 2023