News Ticker

Can the Parties Come Back from the Brink?

November 6, 2023 Russ Winter Articles by Russ Winter, Winter Watch Articles 0

firing platforms and road blocks everywhere

Despite the fact that Bibi Netanyahu is starkly unpopular, the Israeli public is still frothing and foaming at the mouth in support of collective punishment and war crimes. Recent polls show this.

Image

Zios murder Gazans lined up at the few remaining water tanks.

Given this lack of restraint, it strikes us as miraculous that a unified Muslim front hasn’t gone total war. Israel has also severely damaged it’s once reasonable relationship with Russia. It is also incredible that the US is willing to flush itself down the toilet supporting the hubris infected Zionist regime and it’s atrocities.

Image

Mark 84 is an unguided low accuracy heavy 2000 pound Vietnam era bomb used in indiscriminate bombings. Looks like ZOG is willing to go full Dresden.

Massive protest in DC.

On the chessboard arena, Turkey continues to escalate.

3000 member Turkish relief group ready to intervene in Gaza. Hit these people and looks like another opportunity for the mad dogs to foment full scale regional war.

Iran is suggesting again that all out war is coming soon.

Not a good time for defective Iron Dome missiles.

Over the last 24 hours the IDF has made only grudging progress in Gaza, and is largely pinned down on the beaches. Hamas has brought in mortars. In the south an active combat sector has opened up as have fresh ambushes. Curiously I am seeing no reports of Hamas prisoners.

Western imbedded war correspondent reporting on this slow grind urban combat on northwestern Gazan coast. He reports that the ISF has lost two dozen soldiers in this action.

Image

Here is the IDF showcasing their tanks still on the beaches laying down fire, no doubt to keep Hamas out of range. It is unlikely that Hamas troopers are located in these spots. Right out of the surreal Get Some scene in Full Metal Jacket.

Next is IDF tank fire directed at buildings, which are reduced to street blocking ruins for Hamas fighters to utilize.  This is low IQ trigger happy vanity warfare.

Night fighting is being employed. This clip would be near the front lines at Al-Shifa hospital shown on the map.

Image

Be the first to comment

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

Winter Watch
%d bloggers like this: