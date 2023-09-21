News Ticker

Despite ‘Financial Tsunami’ From Migrants, NYC Mulls Reparations, Removal Of George Washington Statues

September 21, 2023 Winter Watch Around the Web, Politics, US News 0

Zero Hedge | Sept. 21 , 2023

While NYC Mayor Eric Adams insists that the migrant crisis will “destroy New York City,” and hurt ‘low-income New Yorkers‘ because of the ‘financial tsunami,’ it seems the city is somehow able to rationalize launching a reparations task force, and removing statues of George Washington.

These are among various measures the city council discussed on Tuesday during a public hearing on a measure to remove works of art on city property that “depict a person who owned enslaved persons or directly benefited economically from slavery, or who participated in systemic crimes against indigenous peoples or other crimes against humanity,” Fox News reports.

