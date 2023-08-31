Secret Society Kingpins Influenced, Financed 20th Century Upheavals for the Benefit of the New Underworld Order

“The very word ‘secrecy’ is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths and to secret proceedings.” — John F. Kennedy, 1963 presidential address

This is Part II of our two-part post abridging Antony Sutton’s inquiry into The Order. As in Part I, this is not a casual read, and following the additional links will be a necessary exercise. The Order is the same as our term New Underworld Order (NUO).

Sutton concluded in “America’s Secret Establishment: An Introduction to The Order of Skull and Bones” that Skull and Bones was all part of the economics and deep politics of the power elites’ “long-range program of nurturing collectivism” and fostering “corporate socialism” in order to ensure “monopoly acquisition of wealth.”

The links between The Order and Britain go through Lazard Freres and private merchant bankers. Notably, the British establishment was also founded at Oxford University, and especially All Souls College at Oxford. The British element is called “The Group.”

The great grandfathers of former Prime Minister David Cameron typifies the hybrid nature of the Cabal.

Sutton adds that the Group links to and works with its Jewish equivalent through the Rothschilds in Britain. Lord Rothschild was an original member of Rhodes’ “inner circle.” The Order in the U.S. links to three Jewish banking families: the Guggenheims, the Schiffs and the Warburgs.

Winter Watch Note: To this we would add Goldman Sachs, Lehman and Kuhn Loebs of New York; the Lazards of Paris and London; and the Israel Moses Seifs of Rome.

Caroll Quigley added: The chief backbone of this organization grew up along the already existing financial co- operation running from the Morgan Bank in New York to a group of international financiers in London led by Lazard Brothers.

Our purpose is to dive into the aims and methods of the New Underworld Order (NUO). Winter Watch does not believe The Order is THE all-inclusive factor, but Sutton does lay out an important template on how ponerology and the NUO works. As such, we liberally borrow key takeaways and notes from Sutton.

In Part I, we discussed The Order’s capture of American education starting in the second half of 19th century. In Part II, we focus on how The Order applies Hegelian dialectic to acquire monopoly control of society.

The promotion of the permanent “war business” was also used as a tool of control, change and profit by this kakistocracy.

While monopoly control of industries was once the objective of J. P. Morgan and J. D. Rockefeller, by the late 19th century the inner sanctums of Wall Street understood that the most efficient way to gain an unchallenged monopoly was to “go political” and make society go to work for the monopolists under the name of the public good and the public interest. This strategy was detailed in 1906 by Frederick C. Howe in his “Confessions of a Monopolist.”

Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel- who we discussed at length in Part I – himself put forth the scam:

“By virtue of this participation, subjective liberty and conceit, with their general opinion, (individuals) can show themselves palpably efficacious and enjoy the satisfaction of feeling themselves to count for something.”

The authoritarian John Dewey, who we discussed in Part I, put forth the function of war:

“War is the most effective preacher of the vanity of all merely finite interests, it puts an end to that selfish egoism of the individual by which he would claim his life and his property as his own or as his family’s.” (JohnDewey, German Philosophy And Politics, p. 197)

The Order, by the 1880s, created and captured both the American Historical Association and the American Economic Association (most economists were then more historians than analysts). This allowed the NUO kakistocracy to dominate the narratives under their terms, and with their people. Bonesman Andrew Dickson White was the first president of the American Historical Association.

In addition the American Chemical Society, the National Education Association and the American Psychological Association were all started by members of The Order, or persons close to The Order. These are key associations for the conditioning of society.

Historically, operations of The Order have concentrated on a specific goal: a New World Order, or NWO – (Sutton’s term).

More or less, these elements would have to be:

Education – how the population of the future will behave.

Money – the means of holding wealth and exchanging goods.

Law – the authority to enforce the will of the state, a world law and a world court is needed for a world state.

Politics – the direction of the state, economy and wealth creation.

History – what people believe happened in the past.

Psychology – the means of controlling how people think.

Philanthropy – so that people think well of the controllers.

Medicine – the power over health, life and death.

Religion – people’s spiritual beliefs, the spur to action for many.

Media – what people know and learn about current events.

Continuity – the power to appoint who follows in your footsteps.

In the current year, we’re living a Hegelian philosophy on steroids. The conflict of political “right” and political “left,” or thesis and antithesis in Hegelian terms, is essential to historical change itself. Conflict between thesis and antithesis brings about a synthesis, meaning a new historical situation that the kakistocracy desires. This is referred to as “predetermined historical synthesis.”

“Left” and “right” political structures are artificially constructed and are designed to collapse in the drive for a NUO synthesis.

The practice of “managing” crises to bring about an outcome that is favorable to the kakistocracy is freely admitted in the literature of The Trilateral Commission, for example.

U.S. President Woodrow Wilson, who was himself a manipulated a tool of the NUO Crime Syndicate, in the end made a revealing statement:

“Some of the biggest men in the U.S. in the fields of commerce and manufacturing know that there is a power so organized, so subtle, so complete, so pervasive that they had better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it.”

NUO bankster J.P. Morgan used the dialectic process as a means of political control for financial ends. By sheer coinkydink the only college attended by Morgan was two to three years at the University of Gottingen, Germany, which was a center of Hegelian activism and Bismarck’s hometown.

From “Tragedy and Hope” by Caroll Quigley:

To Morgan all political parties were simply organizations to be used, and the firm always was careful to keep a foot in all camps. The multi-partisan political views of the Morgan firm in domestic politics went back to the original founder of the firm, George Peabody (1795-1869). To this same seminal figure may be attributed the use of tax-exempt foundations for controlling these activities, as may be observed in many parts of America to this day.

Although Morgan himself was not a member of Bones, some of his partners were. After Morgan’s death, the firm became Morgan Stanley & Co. The “Stanley” was Harold Stanley (The Order 1908). Morgan partner Thomas Cochran was initiated in 1904. Other Skull and Bonesmen included partner Henry P. Davison, whose son H.P. Davison, Jr. was initiated in 1920. The elder Henry P. Davison brought Thomas Lamont and Willard Straight into the Morgan firm. These partners were instrumental in building the left wing of Morgan’s dialectic, including the Communist Party U.S.A.

Never in western textbooks will you find the evidence that revolutions need financing and the source of the financing, in many cases, traces back to Wall Street.

Scotland Yard (London) in 1919 was investigating the influencers of the Bolshevik Revolution and attempting to identify its western supporters. Witness this extract from a Scotland Yard Intelligence Report:

“Martens is very much in the limelight. There appears to be no doubt about his connection with the Guaranty Trust Company. Although it’s surprising that so large and influential an enterprise should have dealings with a Bolshevik concern.”

(Note from Wikipedia: Ludwig Martens was a Russian industrialist of German background.)

In 1917, after the February Revolution, Martens – together with Leon Trotsky and 278 other Russian Bolsheviks – returned from the U.S. to Russia on a steamship.

In March 1919, Martens returned to the U.S. and founded the Russian Soviet Government Bureau, an informal embassy of Soviet Russia. He established commercial contacts (formally illegal as the U.S. boycotted Soviet Russia at that time) with more than one thousand American firms, including such names as Morgan Guaranty Trust Company of J. P. Morgan. He negotiated a loan with the Irish Emissary to the U.S., T.D. Harry Boland, using Russian jewels as security.

Sutton opines that since 1917, the operational vehicles for this dialectic global battle have been: (a) Guaranty Trust Company of New York, the same firm cited in the 1919 Scotland Yard report, and (b) Brown Brothers, Harriman, private bankers of New York.

Before 1933, Brown Brothers Harriman consisted of two firms: W.A. Harriman Company and Brown Brothers. Numerous members of The Order have been in both firms, but one individual stands out above all others as the key to the operation of The Order: W. Averell Harriman (The Order ‘1913).

Averell Harriman’s (1891-1986) father, Edward Harriman, was a shyster and crook. Edward stayed out of jail by judicious expenditures to politicians and political parties. U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt wrote U.S. Sen. Sherman and described Harriman as a man of “deep seated corruption,” an “undesirable citizen” and an “enemy of the Republic.”

Guaranty Trust and Brown Brothers Harriman

In 1917, Harriman became director of the aforementioned Guaranty Trust. Family holdings of about one-third of Guaranty stock were put into a J.P. Morgan voting trust in 1912. In 1933, the family’s Wall Street firm, W.A. Harriman Company, merged with Brown Brothers to become Brown Brothers Harriman.

The original capital for Guaranty Trust came from the four families that were all represented in The Order: the Whitneys, the Rockefellers, the Harrimans and the Vanderbilts. Harry Payne Whitney (The Order ‘1894) inherited two Standard Oil fortunes from the Payne and Whitney families. His father was William C. Whitney (The Order 1863). Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt (The Order ‘1899) represented the Vanderbilt family. The Rockefeller investment in Guaranty Trust was represented by Percy Rockefeller (The Order ‘1900). Other Bonesmen are listed below. Note Prescott Bush::

The following memorandum written by a member of The Order summarizes its intentions for the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution. The memorandum was written by Thomas D. Thacher (The Order 1904), a partner in the Wall Street law firm of Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett. Thacher’s address was 120 Broadway, a beehive of American-British banksterism, including the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

In 1917, Thacher was in Russia with William Boyce Thompson’s Red Cross Mission. After consultations in New York, Thacher was then sent to London to confer with Lord Northcliffe about the Bolshevik Revolution and then to Paris for similar talks with the French government.

We dispensed with Northcliffe separately in our piece “The Real Joker: Warmonger Extraordinaire Alfred Harmsworth aka Lord Northcliffe.”

The Thacher memorandum not only urges recognition of the barely surviving Soviet government, which in early 1918 controlled only a very small portion of Russia, but also military assistance for the Soviet Army and intervention to keep the Japanese out of Siberia until the Bolsheviks could take over.

In 1923, Azneft (the Soviet oil production trust) put forward a program for recovery in a Prauda article. The plan was to increase oil well drilling to 35,000 Sazhens per year (245,000 feet). This would require 35 rotary drills (to drill 77,000 feet) and 157 percussion drills (to drill 130,000 feet). Serebrovsky pointed out that Azneft had no rotary drills, and that Russian enterprise could not supply them. Rotary drilling, however, was essential for the success of the plan.

He then announced:

“But just here American capital is going to support us. The American firm International Barnsdall Corporation has submitted a plan … Lack of equipment prevents us from increasing the production of the oil industry of Baku by ourselves. The American firm … will provide the equipment, start drilling in the oil fields and organize the technical production of oil with deep pumps.” 1 U.S. State Dept. Decimal File, 316-137-221.

The Chairman of International Barnsdall Corporation was Matthew C. Brush, who we previously identified as The Order’s “front man.”

Guaranty Trust, Lee, Higginson Company and W.A. Harriman owned Barnsdall Corporation, and International Barnsdall Corporation was 75% owned by the Barnsdall Corporation and 25% by H. Mason Day. The Guaranty Trust interest was represented by Eugene W. Stetson (also a vice president of Guaranty Trust), whose son, Eugene W. Stetson, Jr. was initiated into The Order in 1934. The Lee Higginson interest was represented by Frederick Winthrop Allen (The Order ‘1900).

On July 12, 1925, a concession agreement was made between the W.A. Harriman Company of New York and the U.S.S.R. for exploitation of the Chiaturi manganese deposits and extensive introduction of modern mining and transportation methods.

In the 1920s, loans and deals with the Soviet Union were strictly against U.S. law. The State and Commerce departments wanted to investigate but were curtailed from doing so by hidden hands.

Harriman’s latter roles:

• 1934 U.S. President Roosevelt’s special assistant administrator for the National Recovery Act

• 1941 Minister to Great Britain in charge of Lend Lease for Britain and Russia

• 1941 U.S. Ambassador to the Soviet Union

• 1946 U.S. Ambassador to Great Britain

• 1946 U.S. Secretary of Commerce

• 1948 U.S. representative to ECA in Europe

• 1950 Special Assistant to U.S. President Truman

• 1951 U.S. representative at NATO defense meetings

• 1955 Governor of State of New York

• 1961 U.S. Ambassador at Large

• 1961 U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Far East

• 1963 U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs

• 1968 U.S. representative at Paris “peace” talks on Vietnam

• 1974 Chairman Democratic Party Foreign Policy Task Force

• 1975 Limited Partner Brown Brothers Harriman

• 1983 Visitor to Yuri Andropov in Moscow

Sutton points out that with this lengthy global experience, one might suspect that Harriman developed a deep knowledge, understanding and perception of the world. But in fact, his writings suggest he’s either incredibly stupid or one of the most deceptive men to ever walk the face of the earth.

Let’s take one example: an article written by Harriman, published in Look magazine on Oct. 3, 1967, entitled “From Stalin to Kosygin: the Myths and the Realities.” Here is an extract:

“Therefore in the early twenties my firm participated in credits to finance trade with Russia. We found as others did that the new government was most meticulous in meeting its financial commitments.”

In fact, the Soviets expropriated the concessions of the 1920s, including Harriman’s, and usually without reimbursement.

Here’s an extract from a report by Ambassador Harriman in Moscow to the U.S. State Department, dated June 30, 1944:

“Stalin paid tribute to the assistance rendered by the United States to Soviet industry before and during the war. He said that about two-thirds of all the large industrial enterprises in the Soviet Union had been built with United States help or technical assistance.”

Meanwhile, for several decades leading up to and after WWII, Harriman actively pushed for a military build-up of the U.S. Furthermore, Harriman has been in the forefront of the cry for “more trade” with the Soviet Union, and trade is the transfer vehicle for technology. In other words, Harriman has been pushing two CONFLICTING POLICIES SIMULTANEOUSLY: (a) a build-up of Soviet power by export of our technology, and (b) a Western defense against that power.

Moreover, Harriman is understandably highly sensitive when challenged on his pious claim that he was “the first to warn of Soviet dangers.”

In research for a book, Edward Weintal found documents incriminating Harriman in the National Archives. In particular, Weintal cited a U.S. State Department telegram dated Feb. 12, 1944, from Harriman to Roosevelt. Said Weintal:

“You told Roosevelt that you were convinced that the Soviets did not want to introduce a Communist government into Poland.”

This thesis versus antithesis of conflicting policy is being washed, rinsed and repeated today, and the cast of made-men characters who advance bad policy and outcomes are promoted and recycled again and again.