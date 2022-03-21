Firebrand Bolshevik Leon Trotsky: Fully Backed by International Banksters and the Pederast British War Party

Note: The infectious toxic influence of Leon Trotsky lives on today in the form of both false left-right dialectic Trotskyite neo-liberalism and neo-Marxism. See: The Neoliberal Political Economy of the Organized Crime Syndicate

How was it even possible that an extremist Bolshevik Leon Bronstein Trotsky could appear out of nowhere and lead Russia into a downward spiral that killed tens of millions and destabilized the world for decades? Did it happen organically, by accident or was it a sheer coinkydink? No, the evidence clearly points to Trotsky being an agent of the usual suspects.

When you read through the following account, keep in mind that Tsarist Russia was the ally of Britain in WWI. The Russian Revolution started in February 1917, and the new provisional government was socialist — but not Bolshevik. The Tsar was deposed on March 16, 1917. The U.S. entered the war on April 6, 1917, and thus also became an ally of Russia.

Trotsky was a discordian atheist of Jewish background and a professional firebrand. He arrived in New York on Jan. 13, 1917, and worked with Nikolai Bukharin and Alexandra Kollontai in publishing the revolutionary newspaper Novy Mir. He penned columns for other venues, such as the Yiddish socialist paper the Forward. He spoke only German and Russian.

Trotsky traveled to New York in comfort. From Jan. 13 to March 26, 1917, he and his family lived in the Bronx in a very nice apartment, where his children attended public school. Though Trotsky spoke little English, he instantly became involved in the American socialist movement, which included a significant number of Russian emigres. There were 500,000 Russian Jews living in New York City at that time.

In his autobiography “My Life,” Trotsky writes, “My only profession in New York was that of a revolutionary socialist.” He also wrote that on many occasions a chauffeured limousine was placed at his service by a wealthy friend identified only as “Dr. M.”

The doctor’s wife took my wife and the boys out driving and was very kind to them. But she was a mere mortal, whereas the chauffeur was a magician, a titan, a superman! With the wave of his hand he made the machine obey his slightest command. To sit beside him was the supreme delight. When they went into a tea room, the boys would anxiously demand of their mother, “Why doesn’t the chauffeur come in?” (Leon Trotsky: My Life, New York publisher: Scribner’s, 1930, p. 277)

On March 5, 1917, American newspapers headlined the increasing possibility of war with Germany; the same evening Trotsky (a foreigner) proposed a resolution at the meeting of the New York County Socialist Party, “pledging Socialists to encourage strikes and resist recruiting in the event of war with Germany.”

Next on March 16, at the time of the deposition of the tsar, Trotsky was interviewed in the offices of Novy Mir. The interview contained a prophetic statement on the Russian revolution: “The committee which has taken the place of the deposed Ministry in Russia did not represent the interests or the aims of the revolutionists, that it would probably be short lived and step down in favor of men who would be more sure to carry forward the democratization of Russia.”

In New York on the night before his departure, Trotsky had given a speech in which he said: “I am going back to Russia to overthrow the provisional government and stop the war with Germany.” [A full report on this meeting had been submitted to the U.S. Military Intelligence. See Senate Document No. 62, 66th Congress, Report and Hearings of the Subcommittee on the Judiciary, United States Senate, 1919, Vol. II, p. 2680.]

Note: In practice, the Bolsheviks after they took power in October 1917 dragged the war with Germany out until March 3, 1918. This war on the eastern front was calibrated, as the Anglo pedophile elites licked their chops to bleed out more of the flower of German, Austrian and Russian manhood. Then the Bolsheviks moved on to destroy the flower of the Russian and Ukrainian peoples in the subsequent years, with Trotsky playing a key role.

On March 27, 1917, just days before the U.S.’ entry into WWI, Trotsky left New York with a brood of revolutionaries. His ship was intercepted by British naval officials at Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, on April 3. Now declassified records indicate the Canadian position on the matter: “They are all avowed Socialists, and though professing a desire to help the new Russian Govt., might well be in league with German Socialists in America, and quite likely to be a great hindrance to the Govt. in Russia just at present.”

President Woodrow Wilson in yet another of his dubious puppet acts was the fairy godfather who provided Trotsky with a passport to return to Russia to “carry forward” the revolution. This American passport was accompanied by a Russian entry permit and a British transit visa. Jennings C. Wise, in “Woodrow Wilson: Disciple of Revolution” makes the pertinent comment, “Historians must never forget that Woodrow Wilson, despite the efforts of the British police, made it possible for Leon Trotsky to enter Russia with an American passport.”

Jewish bankster Jacob Schiff was head of the New York investment firm Kuhn, Loeb & Co. He was one of the principal backers of the Bolshevik revolution and personally financed Trotsky’s trip from New York to Russia. He was a major contributor to Woodrow Wilson’s presidential campaign and an advocate for passage of the Federal Reserve Act.

Trotsky and his band were detained for about a month, whereby certain hands behind the scenes procured their release. Immediately telegrams began to come into Halifax from divergent sources, such as two Jewish attorneys, Nicholas Aleinikoff and Arthur Wolff, in New York City, from the Canadian Deputy Postmaster-General and even from a high-ranking British military officer, all inquiring into Trotsky’s situation and urging his immediate release.

The head of the British Secret Service in America at the time was Sir William Wiseman, who (as coninkydink) would have it, occupied the apartment directly above Wilson’s adviser Edward Mandell House and who had become fast friends with him. House advised Wiseman that President Wilson wished to have Trotsky released. Wiseman advised his government and the British Admiralty issued orders on April 21 that Trotsky be sent on his way.

Keep in mind that Wilson wasn’t minding the ship during much of his presidency. As Winter Watch noted in “Covert Agent Edward Mandell House, The Enemy Within,” House was a lackey of the pederast British War Party that continues to control that country to this day. He was the stooge of foreign secretary Edward Grey and Lord Milner. The British war pedos were nasty insiders motivated by the “war business” — thus diminishing Russia and promising to prolong the conflict. Winter Watch covered the warmonger pederasty part of the equation in “Cecil Rhodes and His Warmongering Buggery Hegemony.”

Grey’s task was to drag the U.S. into WWI. House enjoyed manipulating people and events without the direct knowledge of Wilson, and even Wilson (largely thanks to his unsung heroine wife, Edith) eventually realized (too late in 1919) that he acted with malice.

When Trotsky arrived in Petrograd on May 17, 1917, he had $10,000 on him for “travel expenses.” That’s the equivalent of $212,000 in today’s dollars. The money in his possession is now a matter of official record.

Trotsky in his autobiography tells of a “British financier,” who in 1907 gave him a “large loan” to be repaid after the overthrow of the tsar. Arsene de Goulevitch, who witnessed the Bolshevik Revolution firsthand, has identified both the name of the financier and the amount of the loan. In private interviews, he said, “I have been told that over 21 million rubles were spent by Lord [Alfred] Milner in financing the Russian Revolution.”

In Russia prior to and during the revolution, there were many local observers, tourists and newsmen who reported that British and American agents were everywhere, and particularly in Petrograd, providing money for insurrection. One report said, for example, that British agents were seen handing out 25-rouble notes to the men at the Pavlovski regiment just a few hours before it mutinied against its officers and sided with the revolution. The subsequent publication of various memoirs and documents made it clear that this funding was provided by Milner and channeled through Sir George Buchanan, who was the British Ambassador to Russia.

Once on the scene in Russia, Trotsky made his intentions known:

The Russia of the Soviet cannot align itself … with capitalistic America for this would be a betrayal. It is possible that Americans seek such a rapprochement with us, driven by its antagonism towards Japan, but in any case there can be no question of an alliance by us of any nature with a bourgeoisie nation

J.P. Morgan gave the rouble equivalent of one million dollars to the Bolsheviks for the spreading of revolutionary propaganda outside of Russia, particularly in Germany and Austria (Sutton: Revolution, pp. 83, 91). It was the agitation made possible by this funding that led to the abortive German Spartacus Revolt of 1918.