LA plague of ‘flash mob’ robberies sends police scrambling

Fox News | August 25, 2023

Flash mob robberies have gotten so out of control in Los Angeles that the LAPD created a new task force solely for taking down individuals involved in organized retail crime.

The new team, dubbed the Organized Retail Crimes Task Force, made 11 arrests in its first week operating related to cases where thieves targeted several of LA’s high-end luxury shops, including the high-profile ransacking of Nordstrom and Versace, the department announced Thursday.

Flash mob theft entails the coordinated efforts of criminals operating in sizable groups to pilfer stores, usually pre-planning robberies through social media.

“Most troubling recently has been the escalation of individuals using weapons, fear and terror as they attack retail establishments,” the LAPD stated in a news release last week.

