‘Serious Doubt’ About COVID-19 Vaccine Safety After Forced Release Of 15,000 Pages Of Clinical Trial Data

Zero Hedge | July 24, 2023
Conservative public interest advocacy group Defending the Republic (DTR) has obtained almost 15,000 pages of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial data, claimingthe data show an “utter lack of thoroughness” of the trials and calls the vaccine’s safety into “serious doubt.”
As a result of successful Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) litigation against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the group recently announced it had obtained—and is releasing—nearly 15,000 pages of documents relating to testing and adverse events associated with “Spikevax,” Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Since 2022, the group has been involved in litigation against the FDA relating to the production of data submitted by Moderna in support of its application to federal regulators for approval of its vaccine.
Subject: RFK Jr. on Russell Brand | FAUCI, CIA Secrets /
RFK Jr stated in a video with Russel Brand, that it was the NSA and the PENTAGON who created the BIOWEAPON Jab and got PFIZER & MODERNA to brand it and sell it!
YOUTUBE: RFK Jr. on Russell Brand | FAUCI, CIA Secrets / Full interview 05-09-2023 (released 05-12-2023) #128
