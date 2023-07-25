Homosexual Molestation of Children/Sexual Interaction of Teacher and Pupil

Abstract

Using random-probability studies reported by three different sets of investigators, an estimate that about 4 percent of the general population is bisexual-to-homosexual was employed to generate relative degrees of ‘dangerousness’ of the various sexual orientations. It appears that at least a third of all the reported child molestations involve homosexual acts, while girls account for about two-thirds of children victimized. Those who practice homosexual acts are at least 12 times more apt to molest a child sexually, and with suitable corrections for bisexuals (who molest both genders), probably at least 16 times more apt to molest a child. A review of recorded cases of teacher-pupil sexual interaction indicated that of the 30 instances detailed in the literature, 24 (80 percent) involved homosexual acts. It appears that teachers who practice homosexual acts are between 90 to 100 times more apt to involve themselves sexually with pupils than teachers who confine themselves to heterosexual acts. (Author abstract)