Confidential Biden DOD memo reveals “transgender” service members can skip deployments and receive indefinite physical fitness/standards waivers

July 18, 2023

The Dossier has acquired a new Department of Defense (DOD) memo that goes into great detail on the topic of “care of service members who identify as transgender.”

The document, which is not classified but has long remained unavailable to Americans, is being published here for the first time for public consumption.

The 34 page memo details the enormous perks granted to service members who identify as transgender.

