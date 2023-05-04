The Foundation and Development of British-Judeo Bankster Money Power

In his classic work Imperialism, a Study, J.A. Hobson (1858-1940) argued that “men of a single and peculiar race, who have behind them centuries of financial experience” formed “the central ganglion of international capitalism.”
There are two theories about how the City of London financed what many call the New World Order (NWO) agenda (that we call the Crime Syndicate and New Underworld Order), and who was behind it. One theory holds that it is primarily a Rothschild enterprise from start to finish. The other theory, espoused by Webster Tarpley, holds that it is a British-imperialist insider action. The role of the United States is of a captured tool and water-boy of the proceeding, particularly with the advent of the Federal Reserve Bank in 1913, Col. House’s skulduggery to bring the U.S. into WWI, and the ultimate defeat of the America First movement.
A good interpretative framework of the following homework posts is essential to get full benefit from reading our pages:
Read Covert Agent Edward Mandell House: The Enemy Within Wilson’s White House
Read Three Key Assassinations of America Firsters
George Cortelyou, President McKinley’s Assassination and the Panic of 1907
Patton Assassinated to Suppress His Criticism of Post-War Policy
The Case of James Forrestal and the Take Downs of Real America Firsters
Suppression and Takedowns of America Firsters
Where’s Gerald Nye When We Need Him? Nye Committee’s 1936 Report on Banksters’, Arms Dealers’ Warmongering
Listen to Podcast: Tim Kelly, Russ Winter Examine the Widely Ignored Assassinations of McKinley, Patton and Forrestal
Although there is much to be gleaned from Tarpley and his Freemason Palmerston Zoo theories, Winter Watch holds that it was a marriage, merger and overlap of Jewish finance and British imperialist supremacist chosenites. The Sabbattean-Frankist Rothschild operations wouldn’t have had success without the British Freemason imperialists, and vice versa. The following is a survey of the arrangement.
Palmerston’s Zoo – full lecture
Lord Palmerston: Britain’s Black Operations Prime Minister
Giuseppe Mazzini: Grand Magician of Divide-and-Conquer, Co-Opted Nationalism
The Influence of Sabbatean Frankism on the World
The Basis, Background and Events That Launched the Rothschild Dynasty
UK PM David Cameron’s Great Grandfathers Were Rothschild-Connected Bankers Who Financed Russo-Japanese War
Meet Prime Minister Boorish Johnson: A Sistema-Made Man
It should be mentioned that sources on the Jewish-British NWO were right out in the open and freely discussed throughout the mid-19th century and up to WWII. However, today this is shockingly scrubbed and suppressed, which leaves curious and even intelligent observers very much in the dark.
But Jewish financial and business interests were key participants in the imperialist enterprise. For example, the Indian railroad network that Sassoon helped to finance was closely integrated into the imperial administration. The Sassoons, in turn, utilized the British imperial system as the point of the spear in the Chinese opium trade.
Precursor To The Global Crime Syndicate: The 19th-Century Opium Trade
Foreign trade (largely drugs) with China was organized by the Morgans, by the National City Bank and, by Kuhn and Loeb. Later, the International Banking Corporation, led by railway king Edward H. Harriman and Isaac Guggenheimer, began the economic “exploitation” of China. Jacob Schiff, Morgan, Kuhn, Loeb and Harriman made fortunes out of railway construction in that country.
Other points of the spear to lock this system down was tribe member Julius Reuter’s wire service, which functioned as the command and control mechanism of the British imperialist government. The huge fortunes were parlayed into control of major media and entertainment, which in the U.S. today is 95% in the hands of five Crime Syndicate mega-corporations.
The British government also turned to Jewish banking houses to finance imperial expansion and skirt around the democratic legislative processes. Disraeli’s purchase of the Suez Canal in 1878, for example, was made possible by Henry Oppenheim’s extensive contacts in Egypt and a £4 million loan from Lionel Rothschild.
The Hidden World of Benjamin Disraeli, a Made Man and Opportunist
In the 20th century, Jewish and fellow-traveler foundations were able to end-run elected officials and put in place NUO (aka Crime Syndicate) rules and standards. Non-Jewish foundations with London ties like Carnegie and Rockefeller would rubber stamp the NUO agenda. In the present day scams are spearheaded by a slew of plutocrat foundations with Gates the most notorious. The end game of this was the regulatory capture of government agencies and departments.
Rockefeller Minion Robert Maynard Hutchins Delivers for His Masters
The Foundations Fund the Hack Abraham Flexner to ‘Standardize’ Medicine
Reece Committee Report from 1954 Shows Foundations Funded the Collectivist Capture of US Education
Rockefeller Foundation: Hardly a Non-Jewish White to be Found
The Jewish writer Benjamin Ginsberg in “The Fatal Embrace: Jews and the State” (1999) put very good color on this.
Empire, of course, was also a field for pursuit of profit. The House of Rothschild concerned itself mainly with loans to governments and public bodies. However, in the 1890s, it became heavily involved in diamond and gold mining on the Rand.
Cecil Rhodes and His Warmongering Buggery Hegemony
When Alfred Beit and Julius Wernher floated Rand Mines in February 1893, the Rothschilds were allotted 27,000 of the 100,000 shares. The scandals that beset the Edwardian Jewish plutocracy also illustrate Jews’ involvement in the empire as a money making enterprise.
The Marconi scandal of 1912, is it well known, centered on the allegation that four liberal cabinet ministers stood to profit from a contract awarded to the English Marconi Company. Two of the cabinet ministers in question — Sir Rufus Isaacs and Herbert Samuel — were Jews. The head of the English Marconi Company was Geoffrey Isaacs, the brother of Sir Rufus.
Another informative Jewish author, David Feldman, in “Jews and the British Empire” (2007) zeroed in on monopolistic bankster control of central banking: “The two-tier system means they have money in superabundance: any central bank therefore has huge power.” The key is defacto and real monopolies.
Speyer and Co., the great Jewish banking house, in 1903, gave Mexico her first $12.5 million loan. It acquired by this transaction all oil concessions in Mexico. Rockefeller, Morgan, Jacob Schiff and the other Jewish financiers followed suit and thus almost all the natural resources of Mexico fell into Jewish hands. Bernard Baruch put the National City Bank under Jewish management; and Guggenheim, the Jewish copper magnate, became the real masters of Mexico.
The major part of Cuba’s industry is controlled by the Guggenheims.
Bolivia was turned into a colony of “dollar imperialism” by Speyer and Guggenheim, who exploited the zinc mines.
Since 1935, 35 percent of the potassium nitrate and 90 percent of the copper industry of Chile has been in the hands of the Guggenheim and Morgan Trusts.
In 1906, the same world conquerors obtained monopolies over Nicaragua’s national income from customs and excise and also over her railways and shipping lines. The Jewish banking house of Kuhn, Loeb & Co. was one of the founders as well as chief financier of the Panama Canal Co.
In Peru, the copper mines are in the hands of the Seligmans and Goldschmidts.
Lord Melchett, under his original name of Mond, controls the nickel industry of Canada. Out of a total of $30 billion, which constitutes the national nickel assets of Canada, a total of $3 billion is in the hands of the Jews.
And par for the course is today’s latest bank failure crisis as JP Morgan- a la 1907-, scarfs one bank after another with government backing and facilitation. JP Morgan pays a tiny fraction on deposits yet somehow- at least so far- avoids the bank runs seen elsewhere. JP Morgan now holds over $2.4 TRILLION in deposits.
Pacwest looks like the next bank on death row
And it’s not likely to stop soon
For each regional bank that goes under, more depositors get nervous and take their $ to a TBTF bank and/or put it in MMs/USTs
Over $1 trillion in deposits have already fled https://t.co/ybAHVITc7M
— Adam Taggart (@menlobear) May 3, 2023
Blackrock has all the real estate
Bill Gates has all the farmland
JP Morgan has all the cash
The Fed has $31 trillion in debt
Someone will not make it
— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) May 1, 2023
Great normie movie-
Boris Karloff, the man who played Frankenstein’s Monster and The Mummy. How appropriate. LOL
The film link no longer functions, but if you would like a great movie on money that is fun for all (maybe go 12 yrs. old and above on this one):
Great article with many informative links.
How could this criminality advance in the christian west. It had the major league operation of the occult church of Rome working for it. Scripture, the early church fathers and right into the beginning of the renaissance all condemned usury completely. That is the taking of ANY interest on a loan…any. With the rise of the banking connected popes and the black nobility the laws prohibiting usury were gradually circumvented and eventually done away with. A mortal sin that had been so for centuries was a sin no more. By 1832 the church of Rome was taking out a 34 million dollar loan from the Rothschilds at 5% interest. The unsuspecting in the pews had no idea that the church was joining forces with the money powers of the world while still maintaining the cover that it was preaching the Gospel. All of this is brought to light in Michael Hoffman’s The Occult Renaissance Church of Rome. It is a remarkable work revealing the scrubbed history that hardly a church going catholic has a clue of. But you know the guys in the Vatican are very aware of it. The Rothschilds could not exist had the church of Rome opposed them and they exist because Rome not only did not oppose their usury but joined forces with them.
In the old days there was no paper money. The accepted token of exchange was precious metal minted into coins by the Church and the Crown. Because there was only a limited amount of gold and silver available, the economic life of the nation had a certain regularity.
An even greater restriction existed throughout Christendom. This was a prohibition against usury, or charging interest. The Church held it to be a grave sin and the code was upheld by the civil powers. There were harsh penalties for those who broke the law.
The regulation of usury was to prevent the separation of money from reality. Money is not a good, it is a measure. It is fraud to pretend otherwise, and constitutes theft. Usury is making money from lending money; it is making money from nothing. This is exactly what is happening today on a colossal scale.
Several important things arose from the prohibition of usury in medieval Christendom. Firstly Jews, who had taken to wandering around Europe in the Middle Ages, began to specialize in money-lending and other practices which were forbidden to Christians. Exploited Christians, both peasants and aristocracy, found themselves being bled dry by usurers, which is why there were sporadic uprisings, imprisonments and expulsions of Jews throughout Europe. It is one reason why King Edward I expelled these perfidious people from England in 1290. Oliver Cromwell allowed them back when the moral authority of the Church was undermined and the King was beheaded in 1649.
Secondly, gold coins, jewels and other valuables were deposited with people who held strongboxes. This was usually with goldsmiths and money-lenders who, more often than not, were one and the same. These loan-sharks and scriveners realized that, without much chance of being found out, they could charge people for looking after their deposits and then use those deposits – which did not belong to them – to make loans to other people at interest. They soon became rich and powerful.
Gold coins are heavy and awkward to carry around so the custom arose whereby the money-lenders would issue credit notes to depositors who began to trade these notes between themselves in commercial transactions. Paper money had come into existence.
A new form of usury developed as the swindling money-lenders realized the immoral benefits that could be obtained from such a situation. It became apparent to these thieves that they could go one step further than dishonestly using other people’s money for financial advantage at no cost to themselves. They could invent money from absolutely nothing. They could issue credit notes with nothing to back them up and put them into circulation as interest-bearing debts. No-one would be any the wiser. They calculated that they could safely issue notes for up to ten times more than the gold deposits they held, because the depositors would never ask for their deposits back all at the same time.
The principle of modern banking was thus established: invent money from nothing, put it into circulation as “running cash notes” that have to be paid back with real wealth that is produced from our labour, sit back and become unbelievably wealthy and powerful men: hidden rulers of nations.
In England this deceitful system was officially sanctioned in 1694. The usurper of the throne, William of Orange, had overthrown the legitimate King James II with the financial backing and plotting of powerful Jewish financiers in Amsterdam. In return he gave the sovereignty of England to a group of financiers by means of a Charter allowing them to call themselves the Bank of England. The Charter made no mention of issuing the nation’s money, but within minutes of signing the new Bank officials were discussing the form of their “running cash notes.” The same system was adopted in every country by a process of Masonic revolution and manipulation.
http://www.heretical.com/miscellx/usury.html
Well said and historically accurate . More people should be aware of what “money “ actually means and it’s nefarious uses today that has bought our three branches of government in the US and is poised to destroy our country.
George Orwell’s father was a low-level funtionary in the vast undertaking that was the British Opium Trade with China. Thousands of people were employed to grow the poppies, extract the opium, transfer it to China, and sell it to the addicts. All of this required vast sums of money to set up and operate which, I’m sure, had to come from the jewish bankers, who reaped boatloads of money.
Tar Baby – Do you know where the poppies were grown? I’ve always thought that they were grown in China. If grown outside of China then large scale financial backing would be necessary along with military protection of some kind.
Here some base knowledge about the china opium trade the one of the master families there, the Sassoon family, non white washed version:
https://parsikhabar.net/news/the-dragon-awakens/18572/
And while at it some good old base knowledge about london city and the money kings(like Rothchild) from Woolfolk written in 1890, good reads still.
https://archive.org/details/LondonMoneyPowerGreatRedDragonWoolfolk1890
Stano,
To my knowledge, much of the poppy came from British controlled Afghanistan and border nations. Turkey and India (the area that is now Pakistan) could produce poppy, but if I recall correctly, Afghanistan was key since it is one agricultural commodity that the nation’s climate conducive for growth and the British had control of the nation (both covertly and then overtly).
Hope this lead is useful.
Best,
SC
https://youtu.be/np_ylvc8Zj8
City of London ‘spiders web’ 2nd British (financial) post colonial empire documentary
The City of London’s strange history
https://www.ft.com/content/7c8f24fa-3aa5-11e4-bd08-00144feabdc0
Although I would never say “curse you, such and such…”, as I do not normally choose my words lightly, I am shaking my fist in the air right now toward Mr. Winter for this thread (kidding of course). Wow, I have done some digging on WW in the past and even commented on a few old threads that quite possibly no one will ever see (I was moved to do so in the moment), but somehow I missed this one. Also, I was not even planning to be here today, so this topic was like receiving a gift at Christmas; thank you sir!
Now I would never have thought to find mention of Webster Griffin Tarpley, PhD. here on WW. In fact he is an individual that I have not thought of in (probably close to) a decade. Ironically, given his education, I did not trust this gentleman for quite some time; however, after reviewing some of his connection to Mr. Lyndon Larouche and then deciding to read a few of his books, I became more comfortable with his research.
Although, I am not 100% in agreement with Mr. Tarpley and / or Mr. Larouche on certain topics, I do think they are / were right on many subjects or at least on / were pursuing the correct roads toward forwarding our understanding of the Anglo-American establishment and its various connections to modern society (20th Century to the last decade). Therefore, I find myself in agreement with the following statement and assertion by RW:
“Although there is much to be gleaned from Tarpley and his Freemason Palmerston Zoo theories, Winter Watch holds that it was a marriage, merger and overlap of Jewish finance and British imperialist supremacist chosenites. The Sabbattean-Frankist Rothschild operations wouldn’t have had success without the British Freemason imperialists, and vice versa. The following is a survey of the arrangement.”
Although I can concur with anyone who might opine that Jewish folks specifically targeted England for “future business”, due to its autonomy from the rest of Europe and its very strong monarchy / fighting spirit, the fact remains that had the British not welcomed in the financiers, there would never have been an Anglo-Judeo establishment to wreak such misery upon the world. The fact remains that the English monarchy welcomed these foreign individuals into their nation for the purpose of assisting with “financial management”…kidding.
To my knowledge, the aristocracy thought that Jewish people had the following qualities:
1. Exotic education from Eastern and Central Europe
2. Mystical qualities (no, not kidding on this one)
3. Literary and comedic skills (again, not kidding on this one — please recall that “court Jews” were sometimes, quite literally, “court jesters”, before becoming the “court Jews” of Treasury)
There are an awful lot of sources on this topic, and I would not even begin to think that I could provide a comprehensive list here, without becoming a tad long and unruly. So, instead, let’s start with a quote from a paper and then a link to the document
(now please understand I am not endorsing this paper, but rather using it to provide a little history that can be checked against the resources utilized to author it, nothing more; this whole paper represents a partial view, based on my own research, of the historical events):
“The first Jewish settlement in England was brought by William the Conqueror after 1066 from Normandy. Those in the settlement had a special status as “property of the king” which put them outside of the feudal system and left them under his complete power. In exchange, he gave them protection despite not issuing a legal charter promising this protection. Because they were not allowed to own land, Jews were often forced into doing jobs that were prohibited for Christians such as being moneylenders and bankers, enabling them to make interest from loaning money and indebting many English Christians in the process. By the reign of Henry II, 1154 to 1189, the Jewish community was well established financially and politically into English society and was a “regular source of royal revenue.” Twelfth-century historian William of Newbury,who documented the affairs of his time,claimed that Henry II favored Jewish usurers “more than was right” because of the great financial advantages the Jewish usuries would bring him. The economic and political security of the Jews in the twelfth century and the growing dissatisfaction with the status of Jews by Christians in England during Henry II’s reign left the nature of the coming century an interesting prospect. The status and treatment of Jews living in England around the thirteenth century under the reigns of Richard I, John, Henry III,and Edward I was influenced by the crusading spirit, sentiments of economic resentment and religious superiority, and the declining support and protection from the Crown, ultimately creating a toxic environment for English Jews.
Up until the end of Henry II’s reign, Jews could be tenants of land on the same terms as Christian tenants,but in many regards the Jewish community began to be treated as political and legal subordinates to English Christians,beginning with the reign of Richard I. In March of 1190, King Richard issued the Charter of the Jews granting and confirming liberties to the Jews that had been given by Henry II, but this was not effective in extending the quality of life many Jews had during Henry’s reign. At the time of Richard I’s coronation in 1189, there were about 5,000 Jews in England who fixed themselves in mostly urban areas like London, York,and Lincoln since these were centers of business and trade. Many citizens such as merchants, farmers,and nobles had to go through the Jews for most private transactions and were perpetually in debt to them. This made Christians feel like they were being lorded over by the Jewish people which created a lot of resentment towards them. The sentiment of the Third Crusade of eradicating “all enemies of the cross” added to this animosity as demonstrated by the events surrounding the coronation of Richard I on September 3, 1189.”
https://twu.edu/media/documents/history-government/Jews-in-Thirteenth-Century-England.pdf
Okay SC, what is the point? Good question!
Well, I would agree the assertion of RW and WW that without an invitation and what might legal be known as “collusion” between the monarchy and Jewish folks, we could never arrive at the situation we are in today. Further, the Rothschild family would never have risen to the level of power we all attribute to them at this point, without a path having been laid for them The root comes from an agreement, whether it was implicit or explicit in nature.
Please be well.
Best,
SC
Oliver Williams Cromwell
This is an entry for June 6th 1647, from Oliver Cromwell to an Ebenezer Pratt :
“In return for financial support will advocate admission of Jews to England; this, however, impossible while Charles living. Charles cannot be executed without trial, adequate grounds for which at present do not exist. Therefore, advise that Charles be assassinated, but will have nothing to do with procuring an assassin, though willing to help with his escape.”
Ebenezer Pratt’s reply was on July 12th 1647 :
“Will grant financial aid as soon as Charles removed and Jews admitted. Assassination too dangerous. Charles should be given the opportunity to escape. His recapture will then make trial and execution possible. The support will be liberal. But useless to discuss terms until trial commences.”………….
Oliver Williams Cromwell
This is an entry for June 6th 1647, from Oliver Cromwell to an Ebenezer Pratt :
“In return for financial support will advocate admission of Jews to England; this, however, impossible while Charles living. Charles cannot be executed without trial, adequate grounds for which at present do not exist. Therefore, advise that Charles be assassinated, but will have nothing to do with procuring an assassin, though willing to help with his escape.”
http://thebridgelifeinthemix.info/history/profile-oliver-cromwell/
I see the Anglican forgery allegedly from Cromwell has showed up on this board. At that time there were endless such Anglican forgeries. No serious man gives them any credibility.