Fallout: West Administers Self Inflicted Columbian Necktie over Sanctions

Most of the lugenpresse attention on the war and sanctions focus on the impacts on Russia. The fallout on the West is relegated to back pages.

Agricultural commodity prices of late are hitting highs and have that Weimar vibe to them. It goes without saying that high food prices and empty shelves leads to social disorder or worse. This seems very much from the agenda playbook of the kakistocrats aka sub-zeros. As per their want sub-zeros use the excuse of virtual signals to harm the security and well being of their own citizenry.

Food Impacts

And with draconian sanctions, growers and their suppliers are self administering a Colombian neck tie. Russia is a low-cost, high-volume global producer for all major fertilizers, and it’s the world’s second-largest producer after Canada of potash, a key nutrient used on major commodity crops.

Russia and Belarus are the second- and third-largest potash producing countries in the world. They account for 23% of the global ammonia export market, 14% of urea, 21% for potash and 10% of the processed phosphates.

Russia is a major supplier of natural gas used for making fertilizer as well as for fuel. After again administering a sub-zero Colombian necktie by downgrading fossil fuels, Europe is now highly dependent on this Russian gas.

Europe, including Ukraine, rely heavily on both countries for inputs such as potash. North America imports about 20% of its urea from Russia, Brazil imports about 47% of its potash supply from Russia. In addition, about 20% of their urea and 30% of their MAP supply comes from Russia.

The choke hold is the cost of fertilizer which the growing industry has become more and more dependent on. Farmers in Iowa would be ecstatic to get $80/acre for corn. However the cost of nitrogen fertilizer is now a dead on arrival $240/acre.

When war broke out in the Ukraine,“ Fertilizer was up $200 day-over-day,” said Ben Brown, a senior research associate with University of Missouri Extension. “Shipping companies don’t want to enter into the Black Sea region, because they’re concerned that they might get pinched.”

The potassium-based fertilizer potash has been at the forefront of concerns. “No substitutes exist for potassium as an essential plant nutrient,” according to the United States Geological Survey, or USGS.

The U.S. relies on imports for about 90% of its potash consumption, according to USGS estimates. Potash is brought in mostly from three countries: Canada, Belarus and Russia. Belarus and Russia — produced a combined 14.9 million metric tons of potash in 2020, more than a third of the world’s overall production.

Russia and Ukraine account for 14% of global wheat production and rank 1st and 5th, respectively.

There is another problem as well. China has hoarded large quantities of critical ag commodites as well as others. According to JP Morgan Chase China currently holds an estimated 84% of global copper, 70% of corn, 51% of wheat, 40% of soybeans, 26% of crude oil and 22% of aluminum inventories. I don’t think the China-Russia block will go hungry and cold.

Drought is and will continue to be the story heading into the 2022 US growing season. La Nina has had its influence in increasing drought across much of the West and Central and Southern Plains. The Southern Plains has especially been building drought as the main storm track has either passed off to the north, or the systems that have moved through have skipped over the traditional hard red winter wheat areas. Drought there is very concerning for winter wheat in the short term, and corn, soybeans, and pasture in the long term.

The following companies have unleashed their anti-Russia PR campaigns.

Boeing suspended major operations in Moscow, as well as maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines.

suspended major operations in Moscow, as well as maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines. Airbus is halting supply of parts and services to Russian airlines.

is halting supply of parts and services to Russian airlines. Shell will sever ties with Russian gas giant Gazprom and end its roughly $1 billion financing of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

will sever ties with Russian gas giant Gazprom and end its roughly $1 billion financing of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. BP is exiting its nearly 20% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft, and faces a potential financial hit of as much as $25 billion.

is exiting its nearly 20% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft, and faces a potential financial hit of as much as $25 billion. Exxon Mobil says it will exit Russia oil and gas operations valued at more than $4 billion and cease new investment.

says it will exit Russia oil and gas operations valued at more than $4 billion and cease new investment. GM, which sells only about 3,000 cars a year in Russia, says it will suspend exporting vehicles.

which sells only about 3,000 cars a year in Russia, says it will suspend exporting vehicles. Ford suspended operations.

suspended operations. BMW stopped shipments and will stop production in Russia.

stopped shipments and will stop production in Russia. Daimler Truck Holdings said it would no longer send supply components to its Russian joint-venture partner.

said it would no longer send supply components to its Russian joint-venture partner. Volvo Cars, owned by Chinese conglomerate Zhejiang Geely, halted sales and shipments.

owned by Chinese conglomerate Zhejiang Geely, halted sales and shipments. Renault ceased operations and production at two assembly plants because it can’t get parts.

ceased operations and production at two assembly plants because it can’t get parts. VW paused delivery of Audis already in Russia so it can adjust car prices to reflect the decline in value of the ruble.

paused delivery of Audis already in Russia so it can adjust car prices to reflect the decline in value of the ruble. Harley-Davidson suspended shipments to Russia.

suspended shipments to Russia. Adidas suspended its partnership with the Russian Football Union.

suspended its partnership with the Russian Football Union. Nike ceased online sales because it can’t guarantee delivery.

ceased online sales because it can’t guarantee delivery. FedEx and UPS suspended shipments.

suspended shipments. Yoox Net-A-Porter Group and Farfetch, luxury e-commerce platforms, are suspending deliveries in Russia.

and luxury e-commerce platforms, are suspending deliveries in Russia. Apple has paused product sales and limited services (including Apple Pay), on top of ceasing exports to Russia and restricting features in Apple Maps in Ukraine to safeguard civilian safety.

has paused product sales and limited services (including Apple Pay), on top of ceasing exports to Russia and restricting features in Apple Maps in Ukraine to safeguard civilian safety. Dell stopped selling products.

stopped selling products. Ericsson is suspending deliveries to Russia.

is suspending deliveries to Russia. Walt Disney is pausing film debuts in Russia. Warner Bros., Sony, Paramount and Universal say they won’t release films in the country.

Obviously, suddenly ending business ties with the world’s 11th largest economy, with a GDP of $1.48 trillion will have revenue and profit ramifications for the boycotters.

Here a Russian spokewoman points out that there are patriotic substitutes for Apple phones. The same Russian companies whose stock prices have collapsed to minuscule valuations now can take the market shares of vacating western companies.

The severe downgrades of Russian sovereign debt seems corrupt and political. The country runs twin surpluses. Russia has the very large reserve of $690 billion, which has been made difficult to deploy. I have a strong hunch that the SWIFT work around developed with China is already well advanced thus eliminating the use of the Dollar and Euros. The game is all about financial manipulation.

At the same time Ukraine legislated a theft and grifting operation on Russians in that country.

Russia’s Financial Markets Being Gamed

The Moscow stock market has been closed all week. This has opened the way for a complete destruction of price discovery for Russian stonks. I really haven’t seen anybody review this objectively. Mostly it has been schadenfreude directed at Russians and very much of the don’t count your chickens before they hatch variety.

Message to my son who I have been going over this event with: To wipe out the stock equity and assets of a country the size of Russia and not kick off a worldwide depression is the height of sub-zero insanity.

In rapid fire the major ETFs have suspended the creation of new shares. Worse major European markets such as Frankfurt and London have suspended trading in Russian GDRs. This in turn has lead to blind guesses as to the NAV of the major funds such as Van Eck’s RSX holding Russian stocks.

Sherbank, Russia’s largest bank was subjected to a bank run and closed it’s European operations. A number of European banks have exposure here. The stonk is down 98% in the non-existent London exchange, This was Van Eck’s RSX largest holding.

Van Eck RSX still trading as sort of a proxy for that “market” and is down over 80% from it’s high last October. Much of this waterfall collapse has been since the Ukraine war began.

The major indexes of developing markets have also virtue signaled and are jettisoning Russian holdings. Since Russia is a major developing nation this proposition distorts the whole purpose and value of such an index.

The short interest in RSX is extremely high- although not sure on a daily or hourly basis. $RSX options volume is 4x the average. “Retail fingerprints” all over this. There is wild gambling as implied volatility on puts expiring March 18 are unprecedented at 480.

Right when we see the classic blood running in street contrarian indicators that naturally draw deep value bargain hunters a number of so called social media platforms have banned trading in Russian ADRs and GDRs.

These platforms are worthless, avoid.

Social trading brokerage eToro, which froze buy orders on some Russian stocks earlier this week, said on Thursday it could close positions in certain instruments and would do so at the end of business on Friday for Russian retailer Magnit (http://MGNT.MM). Before the suspension, eToro saw interest in Russian exposed stocks rise among its users.

On the other side of the coin the large Russian national wealth fund is preparing to allocate $10 billion to national stonks once the Moscow exchange reopens. I suspect the oligarch vulture class is licking their chops as well.

The vulture funds are moving in.

