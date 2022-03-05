News Ticker

Russ Winter Rejoins TradCat Knight’s Eric Gajewski to Postulate on the Suicidal Use of Sanctions and the Manufactured Mega-Crash of the Russian Stock Market

March 5, 2022 Winter Watch Podcasts, Winter Watch Articles 0

Russ Winter and Eric Gajewski’s monthly conversations typically are short but fast moving half hour surveys of more hidden topics. Today’s focused primarily on the Defcon level threat of a world depression as a result of sanctions against Russia and Belarus. The fast approaching agricultural shitstorm was discussed as well as the massive stockpiling of commodities by China. We also explore the question: are Russian stonks really uninvestable following that country’s manipulated mega-crash of 85%.

Related article: Fallout: West Administers Self Inflicted Colombian Necktie over Sanctions

 

Winter Watch
