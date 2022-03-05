Russ Winter Rejoins TradCat Knight’s Eric Gajewski to Postulate on the Suicidal Use of Sanctions and the Manufactured Mega-Crash of the Russian Stock Market

Russ Winter and Eric Gajewski’s monthly conversations typically are short but fast moving half hour surveys of more hidden topics. Today’s focused primarily on the Defcon level threat of a world depression as a result of sanctions against Russia and Belarus. The fast approaching agricultural shitstorm was discussed as well as the massive stockpiling of commodities by China. We also explore the question: are Russian stonks really uninvestable following that country’s manipulated mega-crash of 85%.

