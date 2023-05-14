San Francisco’s Bust

“San Francisco has become “half ‘Glee,’ half zombie movie”. The whole city is the Tenderloin now. “Y’all niggers need a Batman!” – Dave Chapelle

California in general and San Francisco in particular is a kakistocracy centered around bubble economics, various derivatives of woke politics and rent seeking. Rent-seeking is the act of growing one’s wealth by manipulating the social or political environment without creating new wealth. Attempts at capture of regulatory agencies to gain a coercive monopoly can result in advantages for rent-seekers in a market while imposing disadvantages or negative externalities on their uncorrupt competitors.

For example $2 billion a year is spent for 9000 street people in San Francisco alone. The homeless or street people business comes with high administration costs – aka grifting. As much as 75% of funds spent go to administration. These rent seeking grifters are politically organized and push a range of deleterious policies whose purpose seems to be drawing down or levelling the city.

The district attorneys are woke resulting in little law enforcement. Prop 47 decriminalized petty theft under $950. Organized mob of looters ransack retailers throughout the city. This is the larceny industry.

Fences at the wholesale level amass $100,000 to $200,000 worth of merchandise each day, which they sell to a “diverter.” The diverter repackages the stolen goods in counterfeit packaging and sells the products online. Nationally, just five diverters dominate the trade in stolen merchandise from the national store chains.

There is additional free reign for drug users, dealers and traffickers. The grifting industry freely dispenses drugs and needles in centers.

Drug-related deaths in the city jumped 41% in the first quarter of 2023.

Fentanyl !

The police are understaffed and defunded. Nonsensical woke policy has been extended to basic police work such as: San Francisco to Stop Releasing Most Mug Shots to Prevent ‘Implicit Bias’ Against ‘Black And Brown Men’.

San Fran Transit: We Refuse To Release Crime Surveillance Videos Because It Will Make People Racist

San Francisco Police Officers Sue City, Claiming Bias Against Whites in Promotions

For more than two decades, San Francisco continues to be considered a sanctuary for people in the U.S. illegally, prohibiting police officers from accessing people’s immigration ID and even ignoring Immigration Customs and Enforcement detainer requests.

The result of all this egregious malice is stark and ongoing. These closures are announced almost daily.

Nordstrom will close two downtown locations, while Saks Off 5th is closing on Market Street, the latest retailers to shutter stores in San Francisco.

The Nordstrom at Westfield will close at the end of August, the company confirmed on Tuesday. The retailer’s exit will leave a gaping vacancy that could be very difficult to fill: the store sprawls across 312,000 square feet and five floors. A Nordstrom Rack across the street is also slated to close in July.

San Francisco Whole Foods: Workers routinely threatened with weapons. 568 emergency calls to store over the course of 13 months. Chaotic scenes of fights, food throwing, and yelling. Store closes.

T-Mobile closes MASSIVE flagship store in San Francisco due to rampant crime

San Francisco store closes in just 7 months after MILLIONS of dollars in renovations

ABC 7 in San Francisco says dozens of retail stores permanently closed in downtown. Wave of even more stores announcing closures this week.

Walgreens announces another store closure in San Francisco. Walgreens has closed 22 locations in the area. Walgreens attributed the latest closing to “multiple factors, including retail theft.”

San Francisco visitor spending in 2022 is 86% of what it was in pre-Covid 2019.

San Francisco, lost 6.3 percent of its population between 2019 and 2021.

San Francisco subsidized tech companies, which gutted the tax base. Many are now clearing out of Dodge.

In San Francisco, the downtown area is experiencing its worst office vacancy crisis on record – with 31% of space available for lease or sublease, the SF Chronicle reports.

In the heart of the city, an astounding 18.4 million square feet of real estate is available — enough space to house 92,000 employees and the equivalent of 13 Salesforce Towers.

Union Bank, which owns the 300,000-square-foot tower in San Francisco, listed it in 2020 at $250 million, amid zero interest. In 2022, it pulled the listing. During that time, Mitsubishi UFJ sold Union Bank to U.S. Bancorp, the fifth largest bank in the US; the deal closed in December 2022.

Union Bank then relisted the tower in February 2023 at $120 million. It has now made a deal to sell the building for $60 million to $67 million to San Francisco-based SKS Real Estate Partners and South Korea-based Genesis, according to sources cited by San Francisco Business Times.

550 California, owned by Wells Fargo, which originally listed it for $160 million, then pulled the listing, and will try again in 2023.

There are already two major defaults in San Francisco: PIMCO’s Columbia Property Trust defaulted on the debt of the office towers at 201 California St. and at 650 California St.