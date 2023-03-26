The Tranq-Zombie Drug Horror

The DEA confiscated fentanyl-and-xylazine mixtures from 48 out of 50 states, and in 2022, about 22% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills the DEA seized were laced with xylazine.

Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” and “zombie drug” is a veterinary tranquilizer and central nervous system depressant that can cause slow breathing, amnesia and drowsiness.

Common side effects include hypotension, blurred vision, high blood sugar, impaired judgment, coma, slurred speech, disorientation, drowsiness, pinpoint pupils, sedation, respiratory depression and slow heart rate. Continued use can cause necrosis (the rotting of human skin), which can lead to amputation.

“It puts people in sort of blackout states, people are at really high risk of walking into traffic because they don’t really know what’s going on,” said Matt Johnson, a drug user and harm reduction worker at the Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre in Toronto. Zombie drug was present in 62.7% of drug sample test in Ontario.

Some people who use drugs say xylazine knocks them out for six to eight hours, raising concerns about the potential for serious injury during this “profound sedation.

“The assumption is that it’s being used as an adulterant, a relatively cheap kind of way to bulk up drugs. “It’s probably quite unlikely that people are actually specifically seeking out xylazine to consume. However when animal tranq is added to fentanyl it lengthens and strengthens it’s effects.

The DEA alert states the Mexican Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco Cartel’s runs fentanyl supply, which are mainly sourced from China.

The distribution chain is fragmented, and regardless of how they enter the country, drugs like fentanyl change hands many times before they hit the street. The tranq is being diverted from stocks used by equine veterinarians and used as a cutting agent.

New drugs are continuously being added to the illegal supply, because under a regime of prohibition, we are always going to see organized crime looking to maximize profit. As fentanyl works down the supply chain it is cut again and again with tranq.

Because xylazine is frequently mixed with opioids, the NIDA states that opioid overdose reversal medication naloxone should be used during a suspected xylazine overdose. However, because xylazine isn’t an opioid, naloxone may not reverse the effects of the drug. Currently, there is no specific antidote to treat humans who overdose on xylazine.

Overdose deaths linked to xylazine have the largest impact on the Northeast. Xylazine is most prominent in Philadelphia. Xylazine has been a part of Puerto Rico’s illegal opioid scene since the early 2000s and made its way to Philadelphia shortly after. Tranq was found in over 90% of drug samples tested in Philadelphia in 2021.

Tranq spreads to New York City-

Xylazine’s street name in Puerto Rico is anestesia de caballo, which translates to “horse anesthetic”.