Political Ponerology: A Psychological Anatomy of Evil, Politics and Public Trauma

‘The biological, psychological, moral and economic destruction of the majority of normal people becomes, for the pathocrats, a biological necessity.’ — Dr. Andrew Łobaczewski (1921 – 2008)

Political psychologist Dr. Andrew M. Lobaczewski wrote a masterpiece on psychopathy and pathocracy, which he melded into the term “political ponerology.” He describes political ponerology as science of the nature of evil adjusted for political purposes. We have used the terms “kakistocracy” and “Crime Syndicate” to express the same essential concept.

A more concise and abridged look at this work comes from commentary and additional quoted material by Laura Knight-Jadczyk, who cuts through some of the denseness in Lobaczewski’s book. She also pulls in the work of other researchers on the topic. I have extracted key takeaways and points, and the in-depth and highly recommended write up can be read here in two parts.

How to Understand Macrosocial Evil

Derived from poneros in New Testament Greek, the word ponerology suggests an inborn evil with a corrupting influence, a fitting description of psychopathy and its social effects.

Kazimierz Dąbrowski (1902-1980) indicated that extreme ambition and lust for power and financial gain “is particularly evident in criminal or political psychopathy.” Politics by its very nature, would tend to attract more of the pathological “dominator types” than other fields. The MO is to infiltrate, contaminate, appropriate, and eliminate. (ICAE)

But little has been said about the nature, causes and genesis of evil. Materialist scientific culture does not readily admit that evil actually exists, per se. Yes, “evil” plays a part in religious discourse; but even there, it’s given short shrift as an “error” or a “rebellion” that will be corrected at some point in the future.

We almost never think that “they” might be fighting simply to get something, have their way or gain the upper hand. This is the false Hanlon’s Razor that Winter Watch alludes to. The razor holds: “Never attribute to malice, what can be explained by incompetence.” Complete nonsense.

The legacy of Sigmund Freud’s work has a lot to do with it. The basic tenets of Freudian theories and their core construct — neuroses — have become fairly well etched in public consciousness. Psychodynamic theories of personality tend to view everyone, at least to some degree, as neurotic. The malignant impact of Freud’s (and Alfred Kinsey) exaggerated observations about small groups of overly inhibited individuals applied to a broad set of assumptions about the causes of psychological ill-health in everyone cannot be overstated. It provides cover for the pathocrats/ kakistocrats to hide behind. Abormal is normalized, and you can’t judge.

For further reading:

Lobaczewski states, “Mankind has a natural predator, the psychopath, and this predator is invisible because there are no easily discernible markings that set him apart. In a society where evil is not studied or understood, they easily “rise to the top” and proceed to condition normal people to accept their dominance, to accept their lies without question. The trick of the psychopath’s trade is to make us believe that evil comes from others.



Since everyone simply assumes that conscience is universal among human beings, hiding the fact that they are conscience-free is nearly effortless.

They are not held back from any desires by guilt or shame, and are never confronted by others for cold-bloodedness. The ice water in their veins is so bizarre, so completely outside of the normal person’s personal experience, that they seldom even guess at this condition.

In other words, completely free of internal restraints, with unhampered liberty to do just as they please, and with no pangs of conscience, makes them conveniently invisible to the world.

This invisibility gives them huge, secret and strange (form of black magik) advantage over the majority of people, who are kept in line and are handicapped by their consciences and are unaware that not all people operate from a place of personal integrity.

In fact, it’s even worse. Robert Hare in “Without Conscience” argued that we live in a “camouflage society,” a society in which some psychopathic traits — egocentricity, lack of concern for others, superficiality, style over substance, being “cool,” manipulativeness, and so forth — increasingly are tolerated (moral relativism) and even valued. Egocentric, cold-blooded and remorseless psychopaths can then dominate all aspects of society.

In modern society the hedonistic view of “happiness” contains the seeds of misery. Hedonistic societies have the strong tendency to encourage escape into ignorance or naive doctrines. There are societal deficits regarding psychological skills and moral criticism.

Unconscious elimination of warning signs begins to be habitual, becomes a custom accepted by entire societies. The result is that any thought processes based on such truncated information cannot bring correct conclusions. This then leads to substitution of convenient lies to the self to replace uncomfortable truths thereby approaching the psychopathological. In such a society, where all the hidden truths lurk below the surface like an iceberg, disaster is just around the corner.

Individual and national egotism provokes constant retaliation. This hystericization of society, enables pathological plotters, and other deviants to act in implementing evil on a macro-social scale.

Martha Stout in “The Sociopath Next Door” wrote: “Those who have no conscience at all are a group unto themselves, whether they be homicidal tyrants or merely ruthless social snipers.”

Conspiracies will arise simply as a natural result of the un-bridgeable divide between normal people and deviants. In any society in this world, psychopathic individuals and some of the other deviants create a ponerogenically active network of common collusions, partially estranged from the community of normal people.

They collect together, with similar worldviews, like fat floating on a bowl of soup. When one of them begins to rant, others like them — or those with brain damage that makes them susceptible — “rally round the flag,” so to say. And what’s more, they know this and know how it works.

They learn to recognize each other in a crowd as early as childhood, and they develop an awareness of the existence of other individuals similar to them.

The pathological character of such people, generally contains a component of hysteria.

In spite of their deficiencies as regards normal psychological and moral knowledge, they develop and then have at their disposal a knowledge of their own, something lacked by people with a natural worldview.

They also become conscious of being different from the world of those other people surrounding them. They view us from a certain distance, take a para-specific variety.

For a prime example of organized ponerology in motion, listen to “Tim Kelly and Russ Winter Discuss Sabbatean Frankism’s Impact on the World” and read “The Influence of Sabbatean Frankism on the World.”

Natural human reactions — which often fail to elicit interest because they are considered self-evident — strike psychopaths as strange and therefore interesting, even comical. They therefore observe us, deriving conclusions, forming their different world of concepts.

They become experts in our weaknesses and sometimes effect heartless experiments upon us. … Neither a normal person nor our natural worldview can perceive or properly evaluate the existence of this world of different concepts.

Negative selection takes place. A defective head of state or department head selects his staff, his government, based on his own pathologically damaged worldview. The end result is infestation of a “negatively selected” cabal.

The pathocracies of the world are, and have been, so similar in their essential properties.

Methods are developed for spreading dissension between groups (as in the maxim “divide et impera” [divide and rule]). Treason and deceit in politics are given justification and are presented as positive values. Principles of taking advantage of concrete situations are also developed.

The pathological social structure gradually covers the entire country creating a “new class” within that nation. This privileged class [of pathocrats] feels permanently threatened by the “others”, i.e. by the majority of normal people. Neither do the pathocrats entertain any illusions about their personal fate should there be a return to the system of normal man.

The pathological minority’s attempts to retain power will thus always be threatened by the society of normal people whose criticism keeps growing. On the other hand, any and all methods of terror must therefore be used against individuals.

Utilization of Useful Idiots, Flying Monkeys and Quasi-Psychopaths

The way of life associated in the United States has optimized the survival of psychopaths with the consequence that it is an adaptive “life strategy” that is extremely successful in U.S. society, and thus has increased in the population, as well as acting as an attractor of psychopathic individuals in other countries for quite some time.

The fact is, America is flooded with psychopaths and Skirtoids, as Lobaczewski mentions. As a consequence of a society that is adaptive for psychopathy, many individuals who are NOT psychopaths have similarly adapted, becoming “effective” psychopaths, or “characteropaths”.

The kakistocracy has knowledge about the existence of susceptible individuals and how to work on them and recruit them. This “transpersonification” process, is similar but not identical in all cases. The duration of the results of this phenomenon also varied. Some of these people later became zealots. Others later took advantage of various circumstances to withdraw and reestablish their lost links to the society of normal people. But they were replaced. The only constant value of the new social system was the magic number for psychopaths: 6%.

Another 12% to 18% are useful idiots and anti-social flying monkeys of the ponerology. These are the characteropathies — that may be “created” by an individual’s exposure to a person with a severe character deformation. His emotions become chilled, his sense of psychological reality is stifled. This leads to decriterialization of thought and a feeling of helplessness culminating in depressive reactions which can be so severe that psychiatrists sometimes misdiagnose them as a manic-depressive psychosis.

That would mean that the total number of psychopaths plus “quasi-psychopaths” aka flying monkeys would be 16 to 24 percent of the total population, depending on the time frame, prevailing culture, and location. War pushes this to the upper range for ALL parties.

For an example of like minded flying monkeys banding together in hard core criminal circles read, “Freeway Killer William Bonin: Ringleader Template of a Band of Sadistic Homosexual Killers.”

Impact on Normal People

The kakistocracy also learns how their personalities can have traumatizing effects on the personalities of those normal people, and how to take advantage of this root of terror for purposes of reaching their goals.

The methods of psychological terror, the techniques of pathological arrogance, and the striding roughshod into other people’s souls initially have such traumatic effects that people are deprived of their capacity for purposeful reaction.

Lobaczewski: Subordinating a normal person to psychologically abnormal individuals has a deforming effect on his or her personality: it engenders trauma and neurosis. This is accomplished in a manner which generally evades sufficient conscious controls. [Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing] Such a situation then deprives the person of his natural rights to practice his own mental hygiene, develop a sufficiently autonomous personality, and utilize his common sense.

Drug induced characteropathies: the myriad of drugs being deployed cause individuals to progressively lose their emotional color and their ability to intuit a psychological situation. They retain their intellectual functions but become praise-craving egocentrics, easily ruled by people who know how to take advantage of this.

Behavior on the part of persons with such character disorders traumatizes the minds and feelings of normal people, gradually diminishing their ability to use their common sense. In spite of their resistance, people become used to the rigid habits of pathological thinking and experiencing.

For instance the canard, “They hate us because of our freedoms.” This is a prime example of “selection and substitution of data in reasoning” which is willingly and gladly accepted as an explanation by the public because of their deficits of psychological skills and moral criticism.

When all the joys of life are there for the taking, mental effort to understand science and the laws of nature — to acquire knowledge that may not be directly related to accumulating stuff — seems like pointless labor. Being “healthy minded,” and positive — a good sport with never a discouraging word — is seen as a good thing, and anyone who predicts dire consequences as the result of such insouciance is labeled a wet-blanket or a killjoy.

Read about ponerology methods in action: “The Prescience of George Orwell — ‘1984’ is Here.”