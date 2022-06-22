Albert Kinsey: The Lying Godfather of Fraudulent Sexual Research

Albert Kinsey (1894-1956) was a zoologist and sexual psychopath who was foisted upon American society by the usual suspects. Without the support of the Rockefeller Foundation and the credibility of his position at Indiana University, Kinsey’s “scientific work” likely would never have been published. Kinsey also received strong support from The New York Times’ (aka New York Slimes) Jewish owner, Arthur Hays Sulzberger.

Susan Brinkmann has written a expose, called “The Kinsey Corruption,” encapsulating the life and influence of one of the most negative characters in American history. Kinsey was a bisexual pedophile who, as was put forth in the Hollywood movie, recounted his “subjects” sexual experiences. However, his “data” mostly came from sexual psychopaths, sex offenders, criminals, pedophiles (including a national pedo organization), male and female prostitutes, promiscuous homosexuals, serial rapists and prison inmates. Kinsey was deranged enough to have personally circumcised himself with a pocket knife along the way.

Dr. Judith Reisman in her research, “Sex, Lies and Kinsey,” states that his claims about normal males is based on a roughly 86 percent aberrant male population, including 200 sexual psychopaths, 1,400 sex offenders and hundreds each of prisoners, male prostitutes and promiscuous homosexuals. Kinsey solicited and encouraged pedophiles, at home and abroad, to sexually violate from 317 to 2,035 infants and children for his alleged data on normal “child sexuality.”

Two of his “co-investigators” were serial rapists: Rex King, known as “Mr. Green,” who was Jewish and the writer of the never-seen pedo diaries, which revealed 800 accounts of child rape involving both sexes; and Fritz von Balluseck, charged of the rape-murder of a 10-year-old girl in Berlin (plea bargained to numerous cases of child molestation). For years, both men submitted written accounts of their various boy and girl rapes to Kinsey for inclusion in his database. King had a tall tale of putting a stop watch to measure little kid’s orgasms.

Winter Watch Takeaway: There is a reason all this “research” is locked up and not available for scrutiny. That’s because there were no 200 psychopaths and 1,400 sex offenders studied. It is mostly fictitious and made up. We suggest much of this (as well as most of Kinsey’s lies) ranks as one of the greatest hoaxes of the 20th century- and that’s with ALOT of bad company.

But assuming the research is real, how did Kinsey come to know these secret mass-pedophiles? Especially circa 1940s and ’50s? Long before the Internet? Is there a secret “network” of pedophiles? Who are they? How do they operate? Communicate? In the same vein, how do the Smiley Face sadistic killers operate?

A 1998 BBC documentary linking Kinsey to von Balluseck and other pedos and rapists has yet to air in the United States. Thanks to the wonders of the Internet, this documentary, entitled “Secret History: Kinsey’s Pedophiles” can be viewed here.

Kinsey’s “data” was then put forth as representative of the “normal population” and used as the basis for rewriting American sexual laws. Kinsey, in yet another stunning example of the inversions we speak to on these pages, even went so far as to use the experiences of raped children as “evidence of child sexuality.” Pedophiles and their advocates commonly quote child “data” to prove children’s need for homosexual, heterosexual and bisexual satisfaction via “safe-sex” education.

According to Brinkmann, the Kinsey Institute’s sexual history questionnaires were extremely intrusive, and they provided Kinsey with fodder for blackmail. So did his filming of Kinsey Institute orgies, which apparently included wife swapping, group sex, sadomasochism, and other sexual permutations. Participation was mandatory for Kinsey Institute staff and spouses. Brinkmann suggests that judicious use of blackmail helped Kinsey defend himself against those who might have impeded his agenda. Kinsey was inflamed with hatred for traditional morality — an extremist pervert justice warrior (PJW) par excellence.

Kinsey “proved” through his “scientific studies” that most men have raped women or children, committed adultery or frequented prostitutes, and that women were almost equally depraved and highly prone to illegal abortion. Those being the alleged norms, Kinsey and his colleagues composed a Model Penal Code for dealing with sexual issues, which decriminalized practically every known behavior. After all, if everyone is doing it, why make it a crime?

Like the charlatans Sigmund Freud, Herbert Marcuse, Theodor Adorno and Wilhelm Reich, Kinsey expressed his view that sexual repression (self-control) led to pathology. See “Sigmund Fraud: The Father of Modern Psychoanalysis and Neurotic Charlatan.”

Kinsey concocted research comprised of lies that claimed that 95 percent of American males had violated sex laws seriously enough to put them in jail, 85 percent had experienced premarital sex, 69 percent had used prostitutes, 45 percent were adulterers, as high as 37 percent had experienced orgasm in a homosexual act, and 17 percent had had sex with an animal. He claimed 12% of females and 22% of males reported having an erotic response to a sadomasochistic story. He claimed 12% of white males ages 20 to 35 were equally bisexual, and many more had such tendencies.

Even a half century after the influence of Kinsey and his fellow PJW travelers on sexual mores, a study by the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago showed that 83% of Americans had sex with one person or did not have sex in the preceding year, with half of those polled having had only one sex partner in the previous five years.

In time, the Rockefeller Foundation had to end funding due to severe criticism from English medical authorities who questioned the idea that norms could be based on the behavior of sexual criminals.

But Playboy and Penthouse magazines and the Planned Parenthood organization came to the rescue. They established the sex-education industry through their foundations, the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States (SIECUS) and the Institute for Advanced Study of Human Sexuality (IASHS), which together writes most of the curricula used for elementary and secondary school sex education and certify most sex-ed teachers.

Jim Keith, in “Sex Experiments of Albert Kinsey,” wrote:

Kinsey’s work in cultural deconstruction would ultimately succeed in decimating American sexual mores, help to fragment the family and would leave the population far more vulnerable to reproductive, cultural, familial and mind programming.

Among his intimates was Dr. Ewen Cameron, the infamous CIA-funded mind control doctor. See “MKULTRA Scientist Ewen Cameron and His Prize Subject, Rudolf Hess.”

Another of Kinsey’s apparent influences was the occultist Aleister Crowley, known as “The Great Beast” and described by the press as “the wickedest man alive.” Kinsey visited Crowley’s Thelema Abbey shortly before his death in 1955. Although it has not been established that Kinsey used Crowley as a research source in his books, they shared many friends and acquaintances, such as occultist film maker Kenneth Anger, George Sylvester Viereck and French pedophile Rene Guyon. Anger has said, “Kinsey was obsessed with obtaining The Great Beast’s (Crowley’s) day-to-day sex diaries.