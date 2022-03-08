Aleister Crowley 666: The Essence of Evil

Certainly anyone who has the power to make you believe absurdities has the power to make you commit injustices. If you do not use the intelligence with which God endowed your mind to resist believing impossibilities, you will not be able to use the sense of injustice which God planted in your heart to resist a command to do evil.― Voltaire
Aliester Crowley (1875-1947) epitomized the worst excesses of English elite aristocracy. He received inherited wealth worth about $20 million in current dollars and never worked a day in his life. He became one of the most self-absorbed, narcissistic, psychopathic people on the planet.
Crowley is said to have had a very high IQ and perverse curiosity that manifested itself in childhood, when he admittedly killed a cat to experiment on the nine-lives theory. Crowley described his Quaker parents as strict, hyper-religious and abusive. This is shades of Israel Keyes among others.
When they sent him away to boarding school for being a rebellious teen, he was introduced to the English elite tradition of buggery and sodomy. He was an extremely promiscuous bisexual and a sadist from the get go. Especially later in his satanic-occult life experimentation- sadism, sodomy, drugs and sex magick was all he was about.
He was widely traveled in his younger years and lived large. He risked life and limb as a mountain climber, spending time at high altitudes. Like many British elites, he immersed himself in secret societies and occultism. He never rubbed shoulders with “little people” but rather surrounded himself with like-minded upper class perverts, chosenites, and edgy types. One of them at one point was likely Pauline Pierce, the mother of Barbara Bush. It’s a big club and you ain’t in it.
He was heavy into opium, morphine and narcotics. While on his estate at Loch Ness, Scotland, he enjoyed terrorizing and creating difficulties for the local village people.
The idea behind his new age of Horus religion of Crowleyanity was expressed in his book “Liber 77” in which he said that “slaves shall serve.” Like his buddy Aldous Huxley, Crowley felt this was best accomplished by getting rid of morality, the use of terror and pulling the wool over people’s eyes- aka black magic.
Satanic elites felt that morality and the concept of right and wrong were used by weaker people as an effective defense. In fact, an inversion of good and evil could be used to set up a predatory system of enslavement. The advantage gained over the good but weaker people is their belief and misplaced trust in the bogus Hanlon’s Razor: “Do not attribute to malice what can explained by stupidity.” Nonsense. Good-but-weaker willed people simply can’t comprehend that satanist-influenced predators are running amok, because they don’t think on a predatory level or fully understand and detect evil.
Additionally and similar to Anton Lavey, Crowley pushed the notion of shaping reality through alchemy. Alchemy is taking opposites and flipping them, also known as lying and conjuring — a practice we reveal and expose non-stop on these pages. Crowley would get a hold of people open to suggestion and, in the manner of a cult leader, would get them to drink animal blood; cut themselves with a razor in so-called “rituals”; submit to being sodomized, and, in one case in Sicily in 1922, to die. This stunt is described starting at minute 1:42:30 in the video documentary below.
Crowley predicted — and one could argue that he is right — that one day, “the world would bask in the sunset of Crowleyanity.”
He has had influence on numerous modern icons and personalities, ranging from Timothy Leary to L. Ron Hubbard and Aldus Huxley. Crowley was a 33-degree Freemason and borrowed liberally from that society.
I submit that the behaviors, personalities and cast of characters described in the following documentary are part and parcel of elite satanic Britain (and elsewhere) to this day and explains a lot about the Crime Syndicate’s role in the world. The voice and manner of Crowley, rendered by Thomas Bewley, deserves a theatrical award.
A good example of in-your-face Crowleyian black-magic conjuring and pulling the wool over people’s eyes was seen at the staged deception Toronto “van-nado” attack. The corrupt media put forth two photos (below) of the perp. The one from the Toronto Sun shows the chrome dome “Alek Minassian” being arrested. Then, NBC “news” shows a sketch of him in court the next morning with a full head of hair. The idea of this deliberate nothing-to-see-here, move-along enslavement spell is to get you to deny your lyin’ eyes, and do it often.
Notes on Critical and Magical Thinking
The following exchange with wags on Reddit illustrates that stark evidence is a moving goal post for some. After being shown the image sketch of Minassin in court the next morning, “exHeavyHippie” argues there’s two days in between the two images as though one or two days even mattered for baldness. He then moves the goal-post distraction to the face, not the bald head. He then claims to be an “expert” on shaving, as if most of the males reading don’t shave or have a lifetime reference point. He asks if a courtroom artist can even sketch a bald head. Huh?
The commenter duo is point-blank telling you to accept bizarre black magical interpretations. This is a prime example of Crowleyanity. When you encounter this as often as I do, you come to recognize the Crowleyian sense of projected but inverted superiority.
I am glad I was universally banned at Reddit, and no longer participate in these conversations. You will notice my handle clovize has been completely scrubbed of articles and comments – but not exHeavyHippie. This happened far too often to be random or coincidence. At this stage r/conspiracy has been rendered nearly worthless, and what’s left will likely be quarantined. I keep Winter Watch comments Crowleyanity dark occult free as much as possible. They now seem to avoid coming here, although we could always be swarmed at some point.
“Zombie Dave” then nicely dispenses with this mental gaming. Both his sarcastic handle and his back-handed compliment is a fairly effective tactic against inverted, satanic conjuring.
“As someone who shaved somewhat daily for years I assure you two days of growth on a clean shaved head is significant.”
You’re trying, and that’s the main thing. Just curious but are there bonuses for creativity?
We aren’t in Kansas any more. Indeed, in his 1904 “Book of the Laws” are some passages that are most chilling. “And my number is 9 by the foals. My number is 11, as all their numbers, who are of us.” Coinkydink, nothing to see here, move along?
In the last video below, William Ramsey and Tim Kelly discuss the “Children of the Beast” impact of Crowley on modernity.
It’s insane how much influence he’s had, especially with the so called counter culture. “Free love”, sexual “liberation” and the flower power generation have much darker origins than meets the eye.
On a separate topic, Russ do you have a page where you compile the rotating featured YouTube videos that are embedded on each page? There’s a lot of good material there but they don’t seem to be on the Videos page.
No, if you see something you like save to your YT account like page. About half the YT videos I liked are now scrubbed however.
Crowley has had unfettered and in fact amplified influence because he’s a cultural psyop, much like the 1960s hippie drug bullshit, which Crowley is connected to via the usual suspects in the intelligence services; the deviant, homo, Luciferian soft handed lot of ‘em… Do what thy will, eh? What if my will is to unseat the government? I’d bet that Crowleyean platitude would be outlawed immediately, if only some idiot rebel without a cause pajama person was both intelligent and stupid enough to take it to it’s logical fruition, which is destruction… of course that’s the point of it, and the reason for it-Crowley’s b.s. can’t permanently catch on- it simply doesn’t pass the logic test for anyone who’s actually trying to figure things out.
amen to that.
A few prescient YTs are still up. One of my favourites is Superman II. The Kryptonians are in power and ‘externalise their hierarchy’ in the President’s surrender of the planet to Zod. Now that a certain cognate is forbidden to Aunty Sembite , the ‘kneel before Zod’ will have to do. ‘Kneel before Zod!’ now in the 21st century we get it.
Crowley stole the Golden Dawn’s materials and made them public while focusing on and emphasizing decadent black magic. This did tremendous damage to the credibility of western esotericism and overshadowed Golden Dawn originators like Israel Regardie and Dion Fortune who were more interested in white and grey magic, while avoiding black magic at all costs.
https://hermetic.com/gdlibrary/gd-faq
Basically Crowley poisoned the well…
I was interested in watching the video about Crowley but gave up after a few minutes. The f–king demonic music made it next to impossible to understand the dialogue.
Why do moronic cretins think that by putting backing music to a video, makes it more interesting?
Forget about Crowley!
Here is PURE evil:
THE MOST DANGEROUS WEAPON IN AMERICA?
THE SOPHER CLAMP!
Dr. Martin Haskell giving a presentation at the 16th Annual Meeting of the National Abortion Federation Conference in 1992 in San Diego. It was a gathering of abortionists — men and women who make their living by killing babies. Haskell was describing to his audience how to do a partial-birth abortion. Listen to his words about how this procedure takes place:
“The surgeon then introduces large grasping forceps … through the vaginal and cervical canal … He moves the tip of the instrument carefully towards the fetal lower extremities — and pulls the extremity into the vagina …The surgeon then uses his fingers to deliver the opposite lower extremity, then the torso, the shoulders, and the upper extremities. The skull lodges in the internal os. The fetus is oriented … spine up … The surgeon then takes a pair of blunt curved Metzenbaum scissors in the right hand. … the surgeon then forces the scissors into the base of the skull–spreads the scissors to enlarge the opening. The surgeon–surgeon then introduces a suction catheter into this hole and evacuates the skull contents.”
Haskell, having described these brutal details, shows his audience a video of himself doing one of these procedures. And at the end of the video, after the sound of the suction machine taking the brains out of the baby’s head, the audience applauds.
WHAT IS A D&E ABORTION?
The D&E method, used on unborn children 14 weeks or older, involves using a long steel tool to grasp and tear off, by brute force, the arms and legs of the developing human—after which the skull is crushed.
Dr. Anthony Levatino, an obstetrician-gynecologist who has performed many D&E abortions, describes the procedure:
“Picture yourself reaching in with the Sopher clamp and grasping anything you can…Once you have grasped something inside, squeeze on the clamp to set the jaws and pull hard – really hard. You feel something let go and out pops a fully formed leg about six inches long. Reach in again and grasp whatever you can. Set the jaw and pull really hard once again and out pops an arm about the same length. Reach in again and again with that clamp and tear out the spine, intestines, heart and lungs.”
>Dr. Martin Haskell
Dec 2019 — Notorious Abortionist Who Lost License Got It Back from DeWine-Appointed Department of Health Director
Ohio Pro-Life groups expected to see Dr. Martin Haskell’s abortion clinic in Dayton closed for good. The abortionist notorious for claiming to have invented partial-birth abortion, failed to abide by the law requiring his facility to have a transfer agreement with a local hospital and as a result, had his license to operate denied. Haskell fought the revocation from 2014 all the way to the Ohio Supreme Court and lost on appeal twice. … But in a surprise turn of events, pro-life Governor Mike DeWine’s Director for the Ohio Department of Health provided Haskell with a new license just days after the court loss. Haskell changed the name of his clinic from Women’s Med Center of Dayton to Women’s Med Dayton, then filed for a new license and received it.
So who was the ‘Director for the Ohio Department of Health’ when Haskell got a new license to operate his abortion clinic in Dayton?
Ohio Health Dept Director Who Allowed Clinic to Abort Babies Up to Birth is Former Obama Activist
When Ohio’s pro-life Governor Mike DeWine appointed Dr. Amy Acton to serve as Executive Director of the Ohio Department of Health, he may not have realized that, as a registered Democrat, Acton and her whole family worked on Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, and later managed non-profit fundraising grants for Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio and the NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio Foundation.
(Aside: Why would a ‘pro-life’ governor appoint someone who raised money for PP and ‘pro-choice’, i.e. abortion supporting, organizations?)
Of course lifenews.com is too respectable (or cowardly) to tell you something else about Acton that’s extremely relevant in this context: she’s a Jew (link).
Nothing truly is ever as it seems. Crowley was to some extent a fraud. He wasn’t actually an aristocrat, he was the son of a wealthy Manchester brewer. A big deal in class conscience England, certainly then. Of course, large sums of money tends to smooth out the biggest bumps, ey what??!
I’d suggest Crowley was more charlatan than magician, but who knows?