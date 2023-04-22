Perfect Triangle Monthly Round Up

Russ Winter joins Giuseppe G-Man and Basil Valentine for a new round up. Among the topics were the Zelensky grifting operation reported by Seymour Hersh, the tranny destruction of women’s (Womben’s) sports, the candidacy of RFK Jr, the out of blue invention of woke shadow language starting about 2010, and Russ’ review of Netflix’s Manhunt for the Boston Bombers.

The show is here.

