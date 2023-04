Zero Hedge | April 20, 2023

Add outdoor retail giant REI to the growing list of companies planning to close stores in Portland, Oregon, because of rampant lawlessness in the Democrat-controlled city.

Oregon Live said REI notified customers on Monday about plans to close its store in Portland’s Pearl District early next year. The retailer said its store in Portland “had its highest number of break-ins and thefts in two decades, despite actions to provide extra security.”

