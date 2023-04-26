Over a third of Americans had more credit card debt than savings, a new record

The Blubber | April 25, 2023

Per CNBC

Over a third of Americans reportedly had more credit card debt than savings. To be specific, 36% of them reportedly had less money saved than their debts, per a new report.

The data comes from the New York Fed’s Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit report, which saw a 15% increase over the past year, with a 7% increase from the previous quarter alone.

Bankrate noted that the numbers show a record 12-year high as the same study in 2022 found the percentage at just 22%, with the 2021 percentage at just 27%. It was reported that from December 2021 to December 2022, the New York Fed saw a $130 billion increase in balances.

