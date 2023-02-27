The Assassination of Louis McFadden, One of the 20th Century’s Most Prescient Men

Louis Thomas McFadden (1878–1936) was a Republican member of the House of Representatives from Pennsylvania. He served from 1915 to 1935. He was the chairman of the House Committee on Banking and Currency between 1920 and 1931. Although smeared by the usual suspects as a crank, he was highly experienced and knowledgeable of banking issues and controversies for two decades.

Prior to serving in Congress, McFadden served as Treasurer of the Pennsylvania Bankers’ Association from 1906 to 1907, and as president from 1914 to 1915. He was appointed in 1914 by the agricultural societies of the State of Pennsylvania as a trustee of Pennsylvania State College.

A banker by trade, he was the chief sponsor of the 1927 McFadden Act, which liberalized branch banking for national banks and increased competition between member and non-member banks.

As the Depression rolled over the world, McFadden became a “vociferous foe of the Federal Reserve.” He also started wearing Roddy Piper glasses, which began to get him in trouble with the Underworld Order.

In a speech in the House of Representatives in December 1931, McFadden accused Jewish Rothschild-affiliated Paul Warburg, one of the leading forces behind the Federal Reserve Act, of “having engineered the Great Depression.”

McFadden also claimed that Wall Street bankers funded the Bolshevik Revolution through the Federal Reserve banks and the European central banks with which it cooperated.

For more on the roles of Jacob Schiff, see “Firebrand Bolshevik Leon Trotsky: Fully Backed by International Banksters and the Pederast British War Party.”

On June 10, 1932, McFadden made a 25-minute speech before the House of Representatives. This is a must read to understand contemporary hidden history. He stated:

The Federal Reserve note is essentially unsound. As Kemmerer says: “The Federal Reserve notes, therefore, in form have some of the qualities of Government paper money, but, in substance, are almost a pure asset currency possessing a Government guaranty against which contingency the Government has made no provision whatever.” Hon. E.J. Hill, a former Member of the House, said, and truly: “They are obligations of the Government for which the United States has received nothing and for the payment of which at any time it assumes the responsibility looking to the Federal Reserve to recoup itself.” It has been made the backer of horse thieves and card sharps, bootleggers, smugglers, speculators, and swindlers in all parts of the world. Through the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Reserve banks the riffraff of every country is operating on the public credit of this United States Government. Meanwhile, and on account of it, we ourselves are in the midst of the greatest depression we have ever known.

Other Louis McFadden quotes:

“It was not accidental [the 1929 stock-market “crash”]. It was a carefully contrived occurrence. … The international bankers sought to bring about a condition of despair here so that they might emerge as rulers of us all.”

“Open the books … and you will be staggered to see how much American money has been taken from the United States Treasury for the benefit of Russia. Find out what business has been transacted for the State Bank of Soviet Russia, by its correspondent, the Chase Bank of New York [owned by the Rockefellers].”

“When the Federal Reserve Act was passed, the people of these United States did not perceive that a world banking system was being set up here. A super-state controlled by international bankers and industrialists … acting together to enslave the world … Every effort has been made by the Fed to conceal its powers but the truth is–the Fed has usurped the government.”

“Some people think the Federal Reserve Banks are U.S. government institutions. They are not … they are private credit monopolies which prey upon the people of the U.S. for the benefit of themselves and their foreign and domestic swindlers, and rich and predatory money lenders. The sack of the United States by the Fed is the greatest crime in history. Every effort has been made by the Fed to conceal its powers, but the truth is the Fed has usurped the government. It controls everything here and it controls all our foreign relations. It makes and breaks governments at will.”

Almost immediately and ever since this commentary, he was characterized and smeared as anti-Semite. Today, there are online accounts given that demonstrate that the critics of McFadden didn’t even examine his important speeches let alone debate them and in fact use license to make things up (straw men fallacy). In fact, to my eyes, it looks like they (RationalWiki) merely copy and paste the same sentences.

It is hard today to find anything positive said about this prescient and wise man. The critics of McFadden rarely focus on the core issues, which time has demonstrated are completely valid.

Blast from the Past: Jerome Powell and His Transient Inflation Scam

But thanks to the wonders of technology, you can conduct a word search examination of the 1932 speech. Although McFadden singled out certain Jewish-run banks like Kuhn and Loeb, a CTRL+F hunt reveals the words “Jew” or “Jewish” was never used during this entire classic speech, nor his 1931 speeches.

He did use the term “international bankers” six times in ’32; but with 89 years of additional hindsight, one would have to be in total cartoon world to deny the existence of powerful international bankers.

McFadden spent a section of the speech discussing the Ivar Kreuger match king financial scandal and Ponzi unit. Krueger was not Jewish but rather Swedish.

After his speaking truth to power, he was stripped of his banking committee chairmanship. Then he learned a lesson in how the sistema (which he called conspiratorial and Jewish influenced) worked.

The Central Press Association reported that he was “virtually read out of his party,” had all his committee posts taken away from him, and was ostracized by Republicans and called crazy.

Sen. David A. Reed (R-PA) said, “We intend to act to all practical purposes as though McFadden had died.”

It is at this point, with his political career over and his voice silenced, that McFadden became openly anti-Jewish. On his way out of office and up to the end of his life in 1936, he threw out some basic truth bombs against those he knew to be his tormentors.

Even the Jewish Telegraph Agency admits McFadden’s more strident anti-Jewish phase didn’t evolve until 1933 well after he had been smeared and attacked over his bankster statements. In a piece entitled “Plotting America’s Pogroms” by John L. Spivak (an avowed Communist), in an issue of the New Masses, the take down of McFadden was dealt with by smear.

“The first mass outbreak of anti-Semitic propaganda engineered by Hitler agents came in the Spring of 1933,” writes Spivak, “a period in which, strangely enough, we find Congressman McFadden rising in the halls of Congress to attack the Jews while ostensibly discussing a gold clause repeal resolution.

Soon after the gloves came fully off and McFadden objected to Henry Morgenthau, Jr., a Jew, becoming Secretary of the Treasury.

McFadden, was not bigoted against blacks and in fact was ahead of his times. He opposed Jim Crow policies in the House restaurant and dissented when the committee set up to investigate these practices chose to retain policies that served to prevent anyone who was black and not either a member of Congress or a guest of a member of Congress from eating there while whites could eat there regardless of membership or being a guest.

Despite the misdirection against him and his tendency not to turn the other cheek and instead to push back, from what I researched, 99% of what McFadden ever addressed was well within his wheelhouse of money, banking and finance. He was accused of being pro-Nazi, but in reality, he was consistently warning that if major reforms were not made, either the Nazis or Communists would come to power in the U.S. He referred to both as “foreign ideologies”.

Fundamentally, what McFadden understood and put himself on the line for was this:

Debt and the control of currency is a perfect way to “enslaving” an entire population with their full acceptance and compliance. And it will keep most of humanity trapped in poverty and conflict. The correlations are overwhelming, especially during periods when and where the central bank’s expand their balance sheet portfolio holdings and manipulate price discovery in favor of banksters. Effectively those criminals at the top of this pyramid, become too big to fail.

What is extraordinary, is that this is multi-generational. Century after century, politicians, bankers and the elite see this monetary debt system as the way it should work. Our minds have been warped into believing that one entity is allowed to create financial wealth out of nothing.

He took to the floor of the House in May 1933 to decry Roosevelt’s abandonment of the gold standard, claiming the U.S. “had given the gold and lawful money of the country to the international money Jews of whom Franklin D. Roosevelt is the familiar.”

“This country has fallen into the hands of the international money changers,” he charged.

“Is it not true,” McFadden asked, “that in the United States today the Gentiles have the slips of paper while the Jews have the gold and the lawful money? And is not this repudiation bill a bill specifically designed and written by the Jewish international money changers in order to perpetuate their power?”

For example, on the Congressional Record on June 14, 1934, McFadden begins:

“At that time a man named Jacob Schiff came to this country as the agent of certain foreign money lenders. His mission was to get control of American railroads. This man was a Jew. He was the son of a rabbi. He was born in one of the Rothschild’s houses in Frankfort, Germany.” “He appears to have been a man who would stop at nothing to gain his own ends. I do not blame him for being a Jew. I blame him for being a trouble maker.”

He was heavily targeted for reelection and narrowly lost his congressional seat in 1934. However, he remained in the public eye as a vigorous opponent of the prevailing financial system; that is, until his sudden death on Oct. 3, 1936, of a “dose” of “intestinal flu” after attending a banquet in New York City.”

There is no online material about an autopsy at the place of his death — by sheer coinkydink, in New York City. It is claimed he had a coronary thrombosis. Details online about his death looked quite scrubbed. Identified as Nazi, “a hater” and someone organized Jewry didn’t like- it was open season on his life and thus was perfectly justified for his opponents to murder him.

There were two previous attempts on Louis McFadden’s life.

“The first attack came in the form of two revolver shots fired at him from ambush as he was alighting from a cab in front of one of the Capital hotels. Fortunately, both shots missed him, the bullets burying themselves in the structure of the cab.”

Next, “he became violently ill after partaking of food at a political banquet at Washington. His life was only saved from what was subsequently announced as a poisoning by the presence of a physician friend at the banquet, who at once procured a stomach pump and subjected the Congressman to emergency treatment.”

The third time the assassins succeeded. The most articulate critic of the Federal Reserve and the financiers’ control of the nation was dead at 58, most likely of a successful poisoning.