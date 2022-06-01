Israel Shamir – The Trouble with Judaism

… is that Jewish leadership is supplanting God.

July 1, 2014

HENRY MAKOW — Israel Shamir’s new collection of essays, “Pardes,” contains a prescient and shocking warning to Jews and to humanity as a whole:

Judaism wants to make the Jewish people the intermediary between God and man replacing Christ says Shamir, an Israeli Jew who converted to Christianity.

Essentially, he says “the Jews” want to be God.

Jewish Messianism (the building of a humanist “earthly paradise” according to Jewish specifications) replaces spiritual salvation.

The Jewish Holocaust replaces Christ’s Passion. That’s why it takes precedent over the other 60 million people who died in World War Two.

“It is possible there are no (or almost no) Jews who fully understand what the Jews want.” Shamir writes.

“The term ‘The Jews, ‘ [refers to] individual Jews in the same way that the Catholic Church is related to an individual Catholic, or a beehive to a bee. There is no subjective personal guilt associated with individual Jews, unless their specific actions or inaction are criminal or sinful per se. Thus, this discourse should help an individual to decide whether he wants to be a Jew, or not, in the same way one may choose whether one wants to be a communist or a Quaker, for it is my deep conviction that to be or not to be a Jew is an act of free will.” […]