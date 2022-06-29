Bill Gates and the Mark of the Geek- Updated

These seem to be good times for Bill Gates, otherwise known as “The Geek.” Gates himself took to Reddit for an Ask Me Anything online town hall in 2020 on the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the key takeaways followed National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said that mass production of a vaccine would likely not occur for another 12 to 18 months. Gates concurred, saying that lots of manufacturing will need to be built to provide “billions of vaccines to protect the world.”
In tandem with “billions of vaccines” is a digital embed certificate called ID2020; or more snarkily, The Mark of the Geek. In other words, a small tattoo on one’s flesh will provide authorities immediate verification of vaccination. The Mark of the Geek is a project alliance between Accenture, IDEO, GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization) and the Rockefeller Foundation.
“Eventually, we will have some digital certificates to show who has recovered or been tested recently or when we have a vaccine who has received it,” Gates said.
The quantum-dot tattoos involve piercing the flesh with soluble sugar-based micro-needles. The needles contain a vaccine and fluorescent copper-based “quantum dots” embedded inside bio-compatible, micron-scale capsules. After the micro-needles dissolve under the skin, they leave the encapsulated quantum dots in a pattern that’s easy to read and identify a person as having received a vaccination.
By sheer cowinkydink, this was developed by both MIT and Microsoft.
The World Health Organization (WHO), which is an agency of the United Nations, is involved in this ID2020 scheme. WHO declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a “pandemic” even though it does not meet the agency’s own definition of pandemic — not even close.
Price Waterhouse. the purveyor of fictitious accounting for the plutocracy, is also highly supportive of ID2020.
If indeed forced vaccination happens — and oh what a bonanza for Big Pharma that would be — people really won’t know what type of cocktail will be mixed with the vaccine.
The chip may be remotely charged with all your personal data, including bank accounts for future digital money programs. Yes, digital money is what “they” are aiming at, so you really have no control any more over your health and other intimate data, or your earnings and spending. Your digital currency could be blocked or taken away as a “sanction” for misbehavior, for swimming against the stream. You may become a mere slave of the masters.
WHO Director General Dr. Tedros came up with the ludicrous notion that physical paper and coin money can spread diseases, especially endemic diseases, like the cronyvirus.
Meanwhile, to ensure sufficient time for the total collapse of the economy, The Geek says that the U.S. government should lockdown the entire country for “six to 10 weeks” to control the spread of the cronyvirus. Subsequently the lockdown lasted even longer in many locales.
The global economy is today paying dearly for this with labor and supply chain deficiencies and the inflationary blowback from hyper stimulus and money printing.
#MAGA? Make America #GreatDepression Again
The Geek says if you don’t shut down minimally impacted areas, then the epidemic spreads 33% a day. Yes, 33. You can’t make this stuff up. In 2018, Mr. Predicto estimated 33 million deaths from a pandemic.
Bill Gates’ Anderson Cooper interview on coronavirus pandemic pays tribute to 33, again https://t.co/oZ8CetMe4S Gematria-Blog-Post-ABC=123 #BillGates #AndersonCooper #CNN #Coronavirus #Pandemic #Propaganda #Rituals pic.twitter.com/lmmGrjBvcc
— Gematria Hub (@GematriaHub) March 29, 2020
The Geek puts his money where his mouth is. His charitable foundation partnered with CureVac as early as 2013 to develop vaccines against malaria and universal influenza.
“The implications of mRNA vaccines are enormous,” Gates said in a speech at the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting in Berlin in 2018. “They could be produced cheaply and quickly – maybe even quickly enough to respond to a new global pandemic.”
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation subsequently funded CureVac with $44.2 million for research.
NOTE: When Tim Kelly and Russ Winter explored who was behind the economic wrecking-ball policy of lock downs, the evidence pointed strongly toward The Geek and his posse.
Kompromat?
In 2009, Gates attended a highly secretive meeting in the heart of New York City with other billionaire plutocrats and formed the Good Club. The names of some of the members are familiar figures: Bill Gates, George Soros, Warren Buffett, Oprah Winfrey, David Rockefeller and Ted Turner. There are others, too, namely business giant Eli Broad. A central theme of the discussion was “overpopulation.
Indeed the birth rates in 2022 for many countries such as Germany and Taiwan have fallen significantly. Bill Gates paid scientist Kari Nadeau explains with a straight face in an NEJM article: that the sudden stillbirths, infant heart problems, and neurological issues are caused by drum roll – climate change!
Taiwan was a poster child for near universal Covid vaccination. 91% of all Taiwanese residents received a vaccine dose. Incredibly and proving in spades the ineffectiveness of vaccines Taiwan never really experienced an outbreak until the late winter-early spring of 2022 well after nearly universal jabbing.
In tandem Taiwan experienced a 26-sigma YoY drop in the birth rate in May, 2022. A massive vaccine campaign occurred between August and year end 2021.
A Reuters fact check from Dec 5, 2020 assured the public that the vaccine was definitely safe for pregnancy “because there is no evidence that it is unsafe”. No trial specifically for pregnancy and fertility was conducted. But now we have hard data.
In Germany 18-49 year olds were substantially vaccinated about a quarter before Taiwan- in Q2, 2021 (up to 30%) and then continued to be rapidly vaccinated in Q3, 2021. Viola the country saw a 9 sigma drop in births in 1Q, 2022. For you Sherlocks out there, full term pregnancy lasts about nine months.
Besides vaccines and overpopulation, Gates is a front man pushing other sketchy causes, such as GMOs and global warming. Yet, it’s quite difficult to find criticism or negative commentary on him. There are few topics or people more protected by the sistema on the Internet and in the Lugenpresse. Every critical video on the man once on You Tube has been memory holed.
Given his pedigree, you could be forgiven for thinking The Geek is one of those turtles on the fencepost aka a made man. Here’s his influential father, smokin’ and jokin’ with his friends the Rockefellers.
Netflix Series ‘Inside Bill’s Brain’
In Episode 2 of the Netflix fluff piece “Inside Bill’s Brain,” we learn that The Geek always has his books in tow. His passion and philanthropic focus is on disease eradication (via vaccines) and polio specifically. This story of polio, to our eye, illustrates he is more about P.R. and fluff than anything else. It tells us his intellect may be quite overrated beyond skill sets in monopolism, kleptocracy and cronyism.
You see, polio has been almost totally eradicated since 1964 and was in steep decline well before a vaccine was introduced in 1955. With all the other real issues the world faces, what’s the point here Bill? Inquiring minds want to know: What on earth is a polio vaccine used for in the 21st century?
Winter Watch Takeaway
The following passage from William Cooper’s “Behold a Pale Horse” describes economic shock testing as a means of societal control. He really nails this New Underworld Order criminality.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, co-sponsors of the Event 201 “table top” Coronavirus planning exercise in October 2019
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
Imperial College, London, Pro Neil Fegurson’s “science experts” to whom UK ( and US ) pandemic policy has been outsourced to …
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/17/world/europe/coronavirus-imperial-college-johnson.html
Imperial College, London, Vaccine Impact Modelling Consortium, funded by the the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, whom along with the WHO, Unicef and the World Bank, hold permanent seats on the board …
A veritable round table of vested interests …
Link to Tweet from UK Column
https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/status/1240293402975109120
UK Column
@ukcolumn
Should UK public be concerned that bodies such as @imperialcollege advising on virus epidemic and need for vaccines are funded by unaccountable vaccine lobbyists such as Bill and Melinda Gates and World Bank?
Link to full size image : https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/status/1240293402975109120/photo/1
3:06 pm · 18 Mar 2020
*
Prof Neil Ferguson’s Imperial College, 13 year old “computer model” with thousands of lines of undocumented, non-peer reviewed, computer code …
“… reasonable people might wonder whether something made with 13-year-old, undocumented computer code should be used to justify shutting down the economy.”
Coronavirus Lessons From the Asteroid That Didn’t Hit Earth
https://www.wsj.com/articles/coronavirus-lessons-from-the-asteroid-that-didnt-hit-earth-11585780465
Benny Peiser & Andrew Montford: The Wall Street Journal 2 April 2020
Scary projections based on faulty data can put policy makers under pressure to adopt draconian measures.
London: The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically demonstrated the limits of scientific modeling to predict the future. The most consequential coronavirus model, produced by a team at Imperial College London,
https://www.imperial.ac.uk/media/imperial-college/medicine/sph/ide/gida-fellowships/Imperial-College-COVID19-NPI-modelling-16-03-2020.pdf
tipped the British government, which had until then pursued a cautious strategy, into precipitate action, culminating in the lockdown under which we are all currently laboring.
With the Imperial team talking in terms of 250,000 to 510,000 deaths in the U.K. and social media aflame with demands for something to be done, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had no other option.
But last week, a team from Oxford University put forward an alternative model of how the pandemic might play out, suggesting a much less frightening future and a speedy end to the current nightmare.
How should the government know who is right? It is quite possible that both teams are wrong. Academic studies often suffer from a lack of quality control, as peer review is usually brief and cursory. In normal times this doesn’t matter much, but it’s different when studies find their way into the policy world. In the current emergency, it is vital to check that the epidemiological models have been correctly assembled and that there are no inadvertent mistakes.
Several researchers have apparently asked to see Imperial’s calculations, but Prof. Neil Ferguson, the man leading the team, has said that the computer code is 13 years old and thousands of lines of it “undocumented,” making it hard for anyone to work with, let alone take it apart to identify potential errors.
I’m conscious that lots of people would like to see and run the pandemic simulation code we are using to model control measures against COVID-19. To explain the background – I wrote the code (thousands of lines of undocumented C) 13+ years ago to model flu pandemics…
— neil_ferguson (@neil_ferguson) March 22, 2020
He has promised that it will be published in a week or so, but in the meantime reasonable people might wonder whether something made with 13-year-old, undocumented computer code should be used to justify shutting down the economy. Meanwhile, the authors of the Oxford model have promised that their code will be published “as soon as possible.”
[…]
*
UK & UK “pandemic policy” based on “the science” provided by a Bill Gates funded outfit at Imperial College London, who also provided equally dire and wrong predictions about SARS, avian flu and swine flu
https://judithcurry.com/2020/04/01/imperial-college-uk-covid-19-numbers-dont-seem-to-add-up/#comment-912974
https://judithcurry.com/2020/04/01/imperial-college-uk-covid-19-numbers-dont-seem-to-add-up/#comment-913011
*
MG
I believe by now, Africans should now more than realize that Bill Gates, does not in anyway of his contributions to African, means really well. His other side has been inhumane and inhuman.
Back in time when J.P. Morgan died people expected that he would leave a big fortune after him, but they were amazed that he didn’t own almost anything just few thousand dollars on his account.
This is how jewish oligarch, satan offspring works. They always put one mule in front like Epstein, Weinstein, Soros, Gates…..etc. and behind them is 6 million jews working for their advances, using their endless print money, media, blackmailed politicians, judges all means to control to deceive to their advantages. The (((vaccine))) industry chose Gates as spokesmen for them and all are owned by the (((tribe))). He is not alone with his Yenta and where is gone he will be replaced by another (((tribe))) men. As Epstein business didn’t die, just someone else replaced him and there was many other like Epstein in USA and around the world, working for the (((tribe))).
Adolf Hitler kick out jewish doctors from Germany in 1933, because they kill around 87 children with vaccines and those doctors have found safe heaven in USA along with some (((scientist))) who have been working on atomic bomb.
Quote from Eustace Mullin book, “Secret of atomic bomb”… ……”In the 1930s, Germany and Japan had a number of scientists
icing on the development of nuclear fission. In both of these countries, their leaders sternly
forbade them to continue their research. Adolf Hitler said he would never allow anyone in
Germany to work to work on such an inhumane weapon.”
Link Eustace Mullins book ;
http://www.eustacemullins.us/wp-content/works/Articles/Eustace%20Mullins%20-%20The%20Secret%20History%20Of%20The%20Atomic%20Bomb%20(1998).pdf
Eustace Mullins book – secret of atomic bomb.
http://www.eustacemullins.us/wp-content/works/Articles/Eustace%20Mullins%20-%20The%20Secret%20History%20Of%20The%20Atomic%20Bomb%20(1998).pdf
Polio is a live vaccine.gates probably wants to put other live cultures in the mix
The big polio outbreaks in the US 1950s were coming from vaccine(nice read Dr.Marys Monkey on that), and now most recently in 2019 the Phillipines had one where even the WHO says it was the vaccine.
https://www.who.int/csr/don/24-september-2019-polio-outbreak-the-philippines/en/
Imho all pandemics the last 100 years were manmade.
Just thought I’d toss this in this exchange between CrowdSource the Truth and “Dr.” Cottrell – it’s entertaining, to say the least:
What’s this all about?
LOL. Pajama People abound us!
By the way: “Pajama People” – I always thought the reference was to the guy who appeared in pajamas (onesees) in commercials promoting Obama-care circa 2010.
Hence, young, not quite-professionals: e.g. the “design” or “marketing” consultants with no benefits … 70+% democratic voters, etc.
But the usage here appears more generic.
They’ve made their move towards sustainability. If you doubt this, read Larry Fink’s letter to CEO’s.
https://www.blackrock.com/corporate/investor-relations/larry-fink-ceo-letter
The major players will render all protestations regarding the coming forced austerity embedded within the mitigation of climate change ineffective. They control the insurance, mortgage, and real estate markets. Whole swaths of the world economy deemed carbon intensive (including and especially “hospitality”) have just been decapitated.
From their point of view, this was inevitable. Sustainability, because of it’s very nature cannot be phased in gradually and will be force fed to the American public via 5g work from home social distancing protocols.
This operation is much more complex than 9/11 and what i find aggravating about it is that the same players responsible for unleashing the Chinese industrial carbon bomb on humanity are now riding to the rescue on their green eco horse.
Good find, worth a post.
Cottrell is supposed to be an esteemed, Harvard-educated “expert” on the dangers of Covid-19.
It looks more like he’s an unhinged, paid shill…
Don’t be aggrevated, Hammy. Creating an artificial problem only to have the self appointed aristocracy swoop in to put us in chains, I mean protect us, is as old as time itself.
I have found studying Metaphysics and mental laws keep me focused on a brighter future rather than the mud. Governments are trying to scare us because that is how they control. Fear paralyzes and supresses hope. Pandemics, food shortages, winter of death, war, and on and on.
Start here: https://hypnotc.com/laws-suggestion-rules-mind/
But really spend some time on the link below. At the end of the long page are links to amazing audio and text. God Bless my friend.
https://nevillegoddardbooks.com/
The Georgia Guidestones were erected in 1980.An occult stonehenge that calls for reducing the world’s population to 500 million. Some men (identity unknown) went to great expense to telegraph to the world the coming NWO. They must have known something about how such a great reduction in the population could be achieved. Perhaps through mass starvation and ID2020.
I am seriously thinking of making my next trilogy snippet post comparing Bill Gates with my evil techie bad guy character, Mark Besst, at https://omegabooksnet.com. (Besst instead of “Beast”). Both are psychopaths, both are tech oligarchs, both hate humanity, and both are seemingly satanic. Thanks for posting this, Thomas!
Here’s a data point of interest. (sorry, not well documented)
Bill Gates’ mother was on the board of some cultural or philanthropic org (in Seattle?) along with John Akers, CEO of IBM circa 1980.
IBM awarded Microsoft the contract to develop the operating system for the IBM PC – then in development. The infamous DOS – Disk Operating System. FIrst version I used in 1984 was 2.1
Microsoft was founded in 1975 by Gates and Paul Allen – who is something of a shadowy figure in his own right.
And the rest, as they say, is history.
The world trusts Gates regarding vaccines? Then why did India kick the Gates Foundation out of the country after his “vaccine” left many young females sterile?
https://vactruth.com/2014/10/05/bill-gates-vaccine-crimes/
And Kenya and Africa: From https://thetruthrevolution.net/the-dark-plan-of-bill-gates-mass-vaccinations-depopulation-agenda/
Plus Zika Virus: http://newamericannews.com/bill-gates-depopulation-plan-uses-zika-virus/#
And. oh yeah, CoronaVirus: https://weliveinamadworld.com/bill-gates-funded-the-coronavirus/
Covid Survivor: Tell Trump it Worked
Fantastic. So glad this viper has been dragged out of his hidey hole (‘Billionaires’ Club’ outside Bozeman, Montana where he keeps an Armageddon bunker https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5353663/Members-Yellowstone-Club-Montana-millionaires.html) and into the light. Megalomania beyond reckoning, you may want a second expose about Billy Goat’s bright idea to darken the sun: https://www.ladbible.com/news/news-bill-gates-funding-project-attempting-to-dim-the-sun-20190813. It’s a lie to speak in terms of maybe, as Gates has been funding devil David Keith’s research at Harvard since 1992 (https://keith.seas.harvard.edu/david-keith-and-solar-geoengineering). Keith is owner of a majority of “geoengineering” contemporary patents (https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/links-to-geoengineering-patents/) so think of Billy Goats when you see chemtrails. Finally there has been talk of NASA releasing pressure on Yellowstone to save the world (https://www.foxnews.com/science/nasa-wants-to-prevent-the-yellowstone-super-volcano-from-destroying-the-us). Despite the lying humbug denying it (and why is a space agency deep underground?) in 1974 the deep state was already spending half a billion annually digging beneath the three major caldera systems identified as “targets” (search for ‘Alston Chase’ here https://www.winterwatch.net/2020/03/after-being-over-target-on-covid-19-black-swan-prediction-its-time-to-consider-whats-next/#comment-11907). in summary, is ‘someone’ planning to vent Yellowstone as a kill plan for the country? Whose money might be digging away down there?
This guy deserves a golden lamppost, or whatever suffices