Bill Gates and the Mark of the Geek- Updated

These seem to be good times for Bill Gates, otherwise known as “The Geek.” Gates himself took to Reddit for an Ask Me Anything online town hall in 2020 on the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the key takeaways followed National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said that mass production of a vaccine would likely not occur for another 12 to 18 months. Gates concurred, saying that lots of manufacturing will need to be built to provide “billions of vaccines to protect the world.”

In tandem with “billions of vaccines” is a digital embed certificate called ID2020; or more snarkily, The Mark of the Geek. In other words, a small tattoo on one’s flesh will provide authorities immediate verification of vaccination. The Mark of the Geek is a project alliance between Accenture, IDEO, GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization) and the Rockefeller Foundation.

“Eventually, we will have some digital certificates to show who has recovered or been tested recently or when we have a vaccine who has received it,” Gates said.

The quantum-dot tattoos involve piercing the flesh with soluble sugar-based micro-needles. The needles contain a vaccine and fluorescent copper-based “quantum dots” embedded inside bio-compatible, micron-scale capsules. After the micro-needles dissolve under the skin, they leave the encapsulated quantum dots in a pattern that’s easy to read and identify a person as having received a vaccination.

By sheer cowinkydink, this was developed by both MIT and Microsoft.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which is an agency of the United Nations, is involved in this ID2020 scheme. WHO declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a “pandemic” even though it does not meet the agency’s own definition of pandemic — not even close.

Price Waterhouse. the purveyor of fictitious accounting for the plutocracy, is also highly supportive of ID2020.

If indeed forced vaccination happens — and oh what a bonanza for Big Pharma that would be — people really won’t know what type of cocktail will be mixed with the vaccine.

The chip may be remotely charged with all your personal data, including bank accounts for future digital money programs. Yes, digital money is what “they” are aiming at, so you really have no control any more over your health and other intimate data, or your earnings and spending. Your digital currency could be blocked or taken away as a “sanction” for misbehavior, for swimming against the stream. You may become a mere slave of the masters.

WHO Director General Dr. Tedros came up with the ludicrous notion that physical paper and coin money can spread diseases, especially endemic diseases, like the cronyvirus.

Meanwhile, to ensure sufficient time for the total collapse of the economy, The Geek says that the U.S. government should lockdown the entire country for “six to 10 weeks” to control the spread of the cronyvirus. Subsequently the lockdown lasted even longer in many locales.

The global economy is today paying dearly for this with labor and supply chain deficiencies and the inflationary blowback from hyper stimulus and money printing.

The Days of Ponzigeddon

#MAGA? Make America #GreatDepression Again

The Geek says if you don’t shut down minimally impacted areas, then the epidemic spreads 33% a day. Yes, 33. You can’t make this stuff up. In 2018, Mr. Predicto estimated 33 million deaths from a pandemic.

The Geek puts his money where his mouth is. His charitable foundation partnered with CureVac as early as 2013 to develop vaccines against malaria and universal influenza.

“The implications of mRNA vaccines are enormous,” Gates said in a speech at the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting in Berlin in 2018. “They could be produced cheaply and quickly – maybe even quickly enough to respond to a new global pandemic.”

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation subsequently funded CureVac with $44.2 million for research.

NOTE: When Tim Kelly and Russ Winter explored who was behind the economic wrecking-ball policy of lock downs, the evidence pointed strongly toward The Geek and his posse.

Kompromat?

In 2009, Gates attended a highly secretive meeting in the heart of New York City with other billionaire plutocrats and formed the Good Club. The names of some of the members are familiar figures: Bill Gates, George Soros, Warren Buffett, Oprah Winfrey, David Rockefeller and Ted Turner. There are others, too, namely business giant Eli Broad. A central theme of the discussion was “overpopulation.

Indeed the birth rates in 2022 for many countries such as Germany and Taiwan have fallen significantly. Bill Gates paid scientist Kari Nadeau explains with a straight face in an NEJM article: that the sudden stillbirths, infant heart problems, and neurological issues are caused by drum roll – climate change!

Taiwan was a poster child for near universal Covid vaccination. 91% of all Taiwanese residents received a vaccine dose. Incredibly and proving in spades the ineffectiveness of vaccines Taiwan never really experienced an outbreak until the late winter-early spring of 2022 well after nearly universal jabbing.

In tandem Taiwan experienced a 26-sigma YoY drop in the birth rate in May, 2022. A massive vaccine campaign occurred between August and year end 2021.

A Reuters fact check from Dec 5, 2020 assured the public that the vaccine was definitely safe for pregnancy “because there is no evidence that it is unsafe”. No trial specifically for pregnancy and fertility was conducted. But now we have hard data.

In Germany 18-49 year olds were substantially vaccinated about a quarter before Taiwan- in Q2, 2021 (up to 30%) and then continued to be rapidly vaccinated in Q3, 2021. Viola the country saw a 9 sigma drop in births in 1Q, 2022. For you Sherlocks out there, full term pregnancy lasts about nine months.

Besides vaccines and overpopulation, Gates is a front man pushing other sketchy causes, such as GMOs and global warming. Yet, it’s quite difficult to find criticism or negative commentary on him. There are few topics or people more protected by the sistema on the Internet and in the Lugenpresse. Every critical video on the man once on You Tube has been memory holed.

Given his pedigree, you could be forgiven for thinking The Geek is one of those turtles on the fencepost aka a made man. Here’s his influential father, smokin’ and jokin’ with his friends the Rockefellers.

Netflix Series ‘Inside Bill’s Brain’

In Episode 2 of the Netflix fluff piece “Inside Bill’s Brain,” we learn that The Geek always has his books in tow. His passion and philanthropic focus is on disease eradication (via vaccines) and polio specifically. This story of polio, to our eye, illustrates he is more about P.R. and fluff than anything else. It tells us his intellect may be quite overrated beyond skill sets in monopolism, kleptocracy and cronyism.

You see, polio has been almost totally eradicated since 1964 and was in steep decline well before a vaccine was introduced in 1955. With all the other real issues the world faces, what’s the point here Bill? Inquiring minds want to know: What on earth is a polio vaccine used for in the 21st century?

Winter Watch Takeaway

The following passage from William Cooper’s “Behold a Pale Horse” describes economic shock testing as a means of societal control. He really nails this New Underworld Order criminality.