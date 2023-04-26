Bernie Sanders will not run for president, endorses Biden bid for re-election: Report

Fox News | April 25, 2023

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a former two-time presidential candidate, said Tuesday he would forego a third run for the White House and would instead endorse President Biden’s re-election bid, according to a report by The Associated Press.

Biden announced earlier in the day that he would be seeking a second term despite polls showing a majority of Americans, and Democrats, don’t want him to run again.

According to the report, Sanders said he would “do everything I can to see the president is reelected,” and warned against a victory by former President Trump or another Republican.

(***)