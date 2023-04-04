Looking into the Nihilist Minds of Columbine Shooters Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris

Columbine High School shooters Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris carried out a campus attack in Littleton, Colorado on April 20, 1999, that left 13 dead and 24 wounded, most in critical condition. They also attempted to detonate (unsuccessfully) two 20-pound propane bombs inside the school cafeteria. Crime details can be reviewed on the Wikipedia page.

The pair were so self-absorbed and egotistical that they video taped and journaled their behaviors, words and obsessions with weapons and bombs leading up to their killing spree.

Like other lethal criminals we’ve covered, the pair began with a pattern of petty crimes. When caught for one, they entered into the juvenile court system where they played Eddie Haskell roles and fooled the pajama people. In fact, they were so well behaved that their probation officer discharged them from the program a few months early. Their parents were in denial. In their tapes, they show special joy in gloating how they fooled people. They continued to hand in assignments, study for tests, and select colleges. Klebold had just returned from Tucson with his parents where he looked over the campus to get ready for attending in the following fall.

This, for a functioning psychopath, simply reinforced the mentality that they were superior to the masses and thus could manipulate and look down on them. They were also revealing their method. Assuming they are dead and had they lived, they would have been excellent candidates for the Crime Syndicate ruling Cabal. A journal found in Harris’s bedroom alluded to a plan to escape to Mexico or to Israel, because of the extradition policy of that nation.

Harris expressed his true nihilist, discordian core in his journal entries dated April 12, 1999. He wrote:

Isnt america supposed to be the land of the free? how come, If im free, I cant deprive some fucking dumbshit from his possessions If he leaves them sitting in the front seat of his fucking van in plain sight in the middle of fucking nowhere on a fri-fucking-day night? Natural selection. Fucker should be shot.

In his journal, Harris mentioned his admiration of what he imagined to be natural selection, and wrote that he would like to put everyone in a super Doom game and see to it that the weak die and the strong live. On the day of the massacre, Harris wore a white T-shirt with the words “Natural selection” printed in black.

All very ironic given that the pair, in the end, performed a severe form of supposedly self-inflicted social-Darwinian eugenics on themselves.

Aspects of Suicide Don’t Combine

The Klebold (on right in photo below) autopsy says a large caliber wound was found in right temple entry, exit left temple. Klebold was left handed. The natural method for a leftie would of course be a shot to the left temple, not the right.

The story goes that Klebold went down on his knees and shot himself in the right temple with his TEC-9. Yet somehow he ended up on his back, legs extended..His gun was found well away from his right side. The bullet that killed Klebold was never recovered by investigators. They claim it was a 9 mm round from his Tec9 that killed him, but a 9 mm is NOT a large caliber. Weapons used by SWAT or military typically are. The school was ringed with snipers on rooftops. FEMA had a huge command center on location.

Harris was sitting with his back to a bookshelf and fired his shotgun through the roof of his mouth. Somehow, as he slumped over, the shotgun made its way from in front of his upper body to underneath his right leg near the knee. You can see the barrel down near his ankle. I tried to replicate this with a fireplace poker five times and the object consistently landed on or near my left elbow. How is landing under your right leg even possible?

And why did they shoot themselves at this point at all? After freely rampaging for 49 minutes (11:19 a.m. to 12:08 p.m.), they were still unchallenged and under no immediate threat. Astonishingly, police didn’t find the bodies in the library until 3:30 p.m! As part of their Götterdämmerung discordian fantasy, the pair hoped for a massive gun battle with police. Klebold wrote that life was no fun without a little death, and that he would like to spend the last moments of his life in “Doom”-like nerve-wracking twists of murder and bloodshed.

Did someone else shoot these monsters?

The writings also revealed the classic discordian chaos philosophy we cover, as seen for example in the Son of Sam and Hodel murders. They, too, mentioned how they would like to leave a “lasting impression on the world” with this kind of violence. On the day of the massacre, Klebold wore a black T-shirt that had the word “WRATH” printed in red.

Klebold also wrote in his journal, that he and Harris were “god-like” and more highly evolved than every other human being. However, Klebold exhibited self-loathing and more suicidal intentions than the sadistic Harris.

After their arrest for breaking and entering a vehicle, Klebold wrote a letter to Harris, saying how they would have so much fun getting revenge and killing cops, and how his wrath from the January arrest would be “god-like.” The term “god-like” was a common Harris-Klebold utterance.

The pair were both active online gamers, centering around “Doom” and “Quake.” The video below shows the games in 1997-1999 with which these adolescents fed constantly into their brains. You can also sample it up to the present time. Virtually every scene shows the barrel of a weapon and various nightmarish inhuman ghoulish figures that the gunman pursues. The image jerks around, giving a constant fight-or-flight adrenaline hypnotic effect.

They also got smashed on alcohol while playing. The brain is still developing at ages 15 or 16, and there is a chemical effect.

The pair had a taste for violent movies, the hideous “Natural Born Killers” being one. Pick up lyrics of the Leonard Cohen song, “The Future”.

I personally have not been exposed to anything quite like this in my life. I loved competitive board games, like Risk, Monopoly, Avalon Hill and Dogfight. “Doom” and “Quake” and their ilk, in contrast, train the reptilian part of the brain. Since I am not acclimated, I fairly quickly recoil and find Doom to be a turnoff.

We don’t need to be scientists to anticipate the impact of hundreds of hours of this on the unsupervised mind of a person already leaning toward the highly problematic “I am god,” chosen-people and rampant ultra-rebellionist mentality. This is just a variation of the “Insane Clown Posse” poison that serial killer Israel Keyes fed into his psyche.

I doubt that many people are immune to this — and even for more mentally stable youth, I can’t imagine this being a positive in any way. I see it as a huge societal problem that is largely ignored. Instead, rhetoric and those challenging the system are shut down and suppressed while the same corrupt hypocritical media/entertainment companies openly market these toxins.

The mentality developing from this twisted conditioning manifested in the December 1998 making of “Hitmen for Hire,” a video for a school project in which the pair swore, yelled at the camera, made violent statements and acted out shooting and killing students in the hallway of their school.

They also both displayed “Doom”-based themes of violence in their “creative writing” projects for school. One rather curious paper Harris wrote in December 1997 was about guns in schools. He sounds like a metal-detector and police lobbyist — um, what a coinkydink. Paper is here.

Not surprisingly, the behaviors that began to be manifested tagged them as “strange dudes,” making them unpopular and the subject of bullying. This has been used as a diversion from the real underlying issues of feeding one’s brain with toxic violence and anti-social fuel. Being unpopular can often be a reflection of proper social sanctions and is how society should function.

When the pair started to manifest anti-social behavior, rather than weaning them off of brain-disturbing gaming and “creative writing,” they were allowed to purchase weapons and to practice with said weapons.

Rather than addressing certain behaviors and personal practices, they were humored and then prescribed the drug fluvoxamine, an SSRI antidepressant. This was required to take as part of court-ordered anger management therapy. Fluvoxamine is sold under the brand name Luvox and, among others, is a medication that is used primarily for the treatment of obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD). It’s also used to treat major depressive disorders and anxiety. Given what the pair were feeding their brains, it’s only natural that they would be depressed as a mental feedback loop.

Added points to consider: OCD is a common outcome of trauma-based mind control. Harris’ father was a retired Air Force pilot. He lived at Plattsburgh AFB, New York. until moving with his family to Littleton, Colorado, in 1996. There’s plenty of online speculation that this was a mind control location.

For rather inexplicable reasons, there no record of an interview with Eric Harris’ psychiatrist. Klebold’s medical records remain sealed, but a friend of his claims she witnessed him taking the antidepressants Paxil and Zoloft (in addition to Luvox). Klebold’s mother said his sleep patterns changed. He went from being an early riser to a late one and suffered from insomnia and somnolence (sleeping for long periods). Although certainly not the underlying cause for the development of these monsters, at the margin do these pharmas end up contributing to the problem?

Luvox (same class as Prozac), Paxil and Zoloft are in a class of drugs called selective serotonin re-uptake inhibitors (SSRIs). This drug can be a very effective synergist to facilitate subliminal thoughts. According to the manufacturer of Solvay, 4% of children and youth taking Luvox developed mania during short-term controlled clinical trials. Mania is a psychosis that can produce bizarre and grandiose thinking.

The FDA’s Public Health Advisory issued in 2004 warned: “Anxiety, agitation, panic attacks, insomnia, irritability, hostility, impulsivity, akathisia [severe restlessness], hypomania [abnormal excitement, mild mania] and mania [psychosis characterized by exalted feelings, delusions of grandeur and overproduction of ideas] have been reported in adult and pediatric patients being treated with antidepressants.”

More Anomalies and Oddities at Columbine

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s report, there were 76 explosive devices found at the school: 30 exploded and 46 unexploded. Fifteen were outside, but 61 were scattered at locations around the school. In addition, the investigation determined that Harris and Klebold placed two 20-lb. propane tank bombs in the cafeteria on the morning of April 20. The two cars used carried 13 more explosive devices.

Inquiring minds would like to know: How did two teenagers haul in and plant this much material undetected?

Par for the course missing CCTV footage: Why wasn’t footage from the administration and library areas released to the public? Is it sheer coincidence that the footage of the bombs being placed in the cafeteria is missing – allegedly because a custodian “switched the tape” at precisely this moment? Why does local media refuse to release their footage from the first half-hour of the attack?

Jefferson County Sheriff’s spokesman Steve Davis said three young men, dressed in black jackets and military fatigues, who were caught near Columbine High School the day of the massacre, had been questioned and were not suspected of having played a role in the attack. Their arrest had been caught on camera during the coverage of the siege.

“The three that we see the picture of with their hands on their head in black, have now been cleared,” said Davis. He said it was his understanding that they did know Harris and Klebold. “How well, I don’t know,” said Davis.

An unnamed Columbine High School senior was later arrested after threatening, the authorities say, to ”finish the job.”

A New York Slimes story says, “Many Columbine students said they knew the youth arrested. Some said he had taken a film class with Mr. Harris and Mr. Klebold in which the three collaborated on videos.”

Sheriff John Stone said: “I’ve never thought it was just two [suspects] because of the amount of stuff that was brought in. But we don’t have enough to charge anyone.” (Associated Press, 7-29-99)

Following a tour of the school, Gov. Bill Owens told Channel 9 News (4-23-99): “The officers in there are convinced there had to be more people involved. There’s just too much stuff in there.”