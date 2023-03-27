Threat to Whites: The Opioid Plague

The Sackler opioid empire (Purdue Pharma) which helped revolutionize the prescription painkiller business with its drug OxyContin, is proposing a $10 billion plan to emerge from bankruptcy. The true size of the family’s fortune is unclear. An earlier court filing said family members received transfers of $12 billion to $13 billion from Purdue over the years.

Billions more were donated through the Sackler Foundation to elite institutions Harvard University, Yale University, the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, Columbia University, Tufts University, New York University, the Royal College of Art, the University of Sussex, and the University of Edinburgh. The Sackler Faculty of Medicine at Tel Aviv University is named after Arthur, Mortimer, and Raymond Sackler for their donations.

Raymond Sackler, died in 2017 at 97. Throughout his life, Sackler generously poured his opioid winnings into higher education for Israel.

Being pro-white means being concerned for the health, safety and well being of white people. Being human means having those same concerns for all people. Energy and real pro-white leadership would be better focused on self-improvement and issues like the American white plague, the opioid epidemic.

On a per-capita basis, this plague is impacting whites at a far greater rate than blacks and Hispanics. And the trajectory for whites is becoming parabolic. This is defacto white suicide. It also tends to be a rural- and smaller-town heartland plague. Data on opiate drug-dependent babies in Illinois shows the numbers are climbing. Between 2011 and 2020, the number more than doubled in urban counties and more than tripled in rural counties.

An opiate-addicted baby enters the world under real torment and suffering. Incredibly, it is physician-prescribed drugs that are a large part of the causation. We aren’t talking about heroin but the widely abused painkillers, like fentanyl, oxycodone and codeine. According to the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), “Of the 52,404 lethal drug overdoses in 2015, opioid addiction was found to be driving the epidemic, with 20,101 overdose deaths related to prescription pain relievers and 12,990 overdose deaths related to heroin in 2015.”

But the ballooning use of opioids — whether as prescription drugs or heroin — is preventing many workers from coming back into the job market. About 1.8 million workers were out of the labor force for “other” reasons at the beginning of this year, meaning they were not retired, in school, disabled or taking care of a loved one, according to Atlanta Federal Reserve data. Of those people, nearly half — roughly 881,000 workers — said in a survey that they had taken an opioid the day before, according to a study published last year by former White House economist Alan Krueger.

The latest iteration of this scam is now that the native-American workforce is wrecked from opioid and other addictions that turn up in drug tests. Employers must turn to so-called non-addicted “refugee” and illegal populations.

Even ibuprofen can be abused. A few years ago, I was using it constantly for chronic bursitis pain in my Achilles tendon. Then I came across an old college roommate who is now a leading pain physician. He railed hard on the pharma industry, calling them bad actors, and got me on turmeric, which works about as well and has some other benefits, especially mental.

Per usual, this criminal prescription racket is based on greed more so than stupidity or poor training. Greed at the expense of others is defacto malice. Here are the main culprits based on 2015 sales: Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Insys Therapeutics, Mylan and Depomed. They made the top five opioid products. There are huge profits to be made in opioid pill popping. Drug companies incentivize “doctors” to prescribe opioids that their patients may not need.

Instead of backing down and countering these drugs, the corrupt FDA approved an even more potent opioid Zohydro (5 to 10 times the power of Vicodin). Incredibly the agency ignored it’s own advisory panel who voted no on this opioid. A Forbes article provides the particulars of this travesty:

In the midst of a severe drug addiction epidemic fueled by overprescribing of opioids, the very last thing the country needs is a new, dangerous, high-dose opioid,” the experts wrote, addressing FDA Commissioner Margaret A. Hamburg, MD. One member of the letter-writing coalition, Andrew Kolodny, president of the advocacy group Physicians for Responsible Opioid Prescribing, was more blunt: “It’s a whopping dose of hydrocodone packed in an easy-to-crush capsule. It will kill people as soon as it’s released.”

The state of Ohio is suing five drug companies, accusing them of fueling the opioid crisis there by misleading doctors about the risks of addiction. The lawsuit names Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, and four other manufacturers of opioids: Teva Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Endo Health Solutions and Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

“These drug manufacturers led prescribers to believe that opioids were not addictive, that addiction was an easy thing to overcome, or that addiction could actually be treated by taking even more opioids,” Attorney General Mike DeWine said in a statement. In the suit the State shows that every man, woman and child in Ohio takes 68 opioid pills per year.

Although we applaud the states’ attorneys general, all humanity needs to get away from the bread and circus and iPhones long enough to learn basic self-protection against this and many other predatory rackets. You are constant prey to the Kakistocratic Crime Syndicate’s system.

In addition, even if your doctor cuts you off, the drugs are on the street, or sold through pill mills. You are sheep in their eyes, so at least be alert and smart-acting sheep. Avoid being a hypochondriac. Don’t fall for thinking every ache and pain can be “cured” with a pill. Do not fully trust anyone in the medical system, and be especially on guard about painkillers.