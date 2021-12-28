Reindeer Games

By James Howard Kunstler | 24 December 2021

CLUSTERFUCK NATION — You understand, of course, that Western Civ’s mass formation psychosis, like a horror movie franchise, requires the constant re-invention of its monsters and hobgoblins, and a constantly refreshed arsenal of weapons to defeat them. Covid is our mutating monster, but Big Pharma’s silver bullets and wooden stakes have proven quite lame. So, the resourceful superhero, Dr. Fauci (“The Science”), has induced his magic messenger, Santa Claus (a.k.a. the FDA), to deliver two brand-new light-sabers to humankind to keep millions of disordered minds churning with hope of slaying the object of their fear.

Enter stage-right-and-left: Paxlovid from Pfizer and Molnupiravir from Merck. The names alone sound like mysterious invocations from a druidical rite of redemption. How many times have you muttered Mol-Nu-Pir­-a-Vir opening the fridge in hopes of finding at least one last beer tucked away behind the mayonnaise and miso?

Paxlovid, you see, works as a DNA polymerase inhibitor, the same as (sshhhhh) ivermectin, except that, unlike ivermectin — which is considered about the safest drug in the world, and which won a Nobel prize for its inventor — Paxlovid is hardly tested at all. It is actually a two-drug treatment, requiring the HIV-drug ritonavir to give it a buddy-boost. The FDA calls it an “investigational drug,” meaning it is subject to Murphy’s Law, as the “vaccines” have proved to be. Nor has it passed through any approval process so far. It’s being released under an FDA emergency use authorization, which relieves Pfizer of any liability problem if people are harmed by it.

Molnupiravir is a nucleoside agonist (that is, an ersatz component that can be plugged into nucleic acids …. both RNA and DNA…. so that it’s availability causes nonsense RNA and DNA to be synthesized and that in turn mucks up reproduction of viruses (albeit with risk as well to mammalian cells…hence it’s limitation to 5 days of use only. […]