Here is Bill Gate’s Injectable Biochip, for Those Who Think it is Conspiracy Theory

2 November 2020

CORONAVIRUS NEWS — A Silicon Valley company with early funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as the US Department of Defense’s highly secretive Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, is expecting approval of an injectable, permanent under-the-skin biochip sensor made of advanced hydrogel material sometime in the spring.

The chip is being touted as a way to detect COVID infections as soon as the body begins to show symptoms.

It has been known since the end of May, according to the CDC, that COVID is a 99.8% survival rate virus, similar to flu, which is 99.9%. While it is true that severe cases of COVID can have serious after-effects, this is true of any serious case of a respiratory disease, including flu.

Defense One, a defense industry trade website, writes in “A Military-Funded Biosensor Could Be the Future of Pandemic Detection.” […]