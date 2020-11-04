Election Month Coverage

Editor’s Note: The post will be updated throughout the week. I will be on the Patrick “Dino” Ryan show this evening in the second hour for further wrap up.

As in 2016, the 2020 polls are missing the outcomes by large percentages, up to double digits in some cases. Takeaway is that almost all polls are little more than infowar propaganda. They are ideologically corrupt. Stick a fork in it. For example the last polls in Wisconsin showed large Biden leads.

The vote updates in these battleground states can be tracked here. First column is Biden, second Trump.

In reality Wisconsin is coming in with a very tiny 0.7% Biden lead with 95% counted. This is an important tell even should Trump lose this state.

Green Bay’s absentee ballot results are being delayed because one of the vote-counting machines ran out of ink. Looks like Biden wins by narrow margin.

Iowa according to the polls was put as a deadheat by the suppression polls. In reality Trump won Iowa by a large 8% margin.

In Florida the pollsters missed the mark by 7% as Trump won by 3.4%.

The poll miss in Michigan was enormous- double digits.

There was a late absentee third world like ballot report out of Wayne County that could be ominous for Trump: 140k for Biden to 9k Trump. Wayne County only reporting at 63% at this hour so Biden likely to overcome in this state. Michigan was the last state to officially declare a winner in 2016, because of Wayne County.

Fulton Co GA won’t be done counting till Friday. Allegedly the plumbing burst in the Cobb County voting tally facility. Trump had 102,000 vote lead in Georgia with 94% counted.

Indeed, voting in remaining battleground states with Democratic leadership is largely over for the night.

In Pennsylvania Philadelphia City Commissioners say there will be no additional update on mail ballot votes tonight. PA says they won’t be done counting until next Friday. 64% of Pa vote counted at 7:00 AM EST. Trump leads by 12.6% but these are mostly Trump strongholds counted.

About 6:00 AM EST Philadelphia just announced that the results of 65,000+ additional mail ballots in the city have been reported. They appear to have broken down roughly like this: ~61,000 for Biden ~3,900 for Trump. Goal posts of outstanding absentee ballots keeps moving and increasing into Wednesday. There have nine days to count these. Pennsylvania looks to determine the final outcome of who is President.

USPS has lost almost 300,000 ballots that a federal judge demands they discover.

Despite the evidence of resurgent Trump strength and victory the Dems are focused on a de-legitimization. An election by lawyers plan may delay the final vote in these remaining battleground states. The lugenpresse narrative is “all the ballots cast should be counted.” even where the margin is not narrow.

TRUMP: Delegitimize accusation. “Frankly, We did win this election…” “This is a major fraud on our nation… We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Trump: “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

DHS secretary calls Twitter censorship a threat to national security.