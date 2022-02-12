New York’s Unvaccinated City Workers Face Firing Deadline

Over two dozen unions sued the city to overturn the rule

Teachers, cops among 4,000 employees at risk of job loss

By Alicia Diaz | 11 February 2022

BLOOMBERG — New York City Mayor Eric Adams defended the city’s decision to issue termination notices to unvaccinated city workers on Friday in light of protests and backlash from municipal worker groups.

More than two dozen unions this week sued over the Feb. 11 vaccine deadline for municipal workers to get vaccinated, including the Police Benevolent Association, the United Federation of Teachers and the Uniformed Fire Officers Association.

Jobs are at risk for about 3,000 workers who took unpaid leave instead of getting vaccinated when the city’s mandate took effect in October, as well as about 1,000 recent hires who haven’t submitted documentation of their second shots. The city said about 95% of the 370,000 city workers have received at least one dose. Employees who don’t get vaccinated by the close of business on Friday will be terminated.

Adams characterized the employees’ termination as quitting, saying that they’re choosing to leave their jobs by not following the rules. “It’s not about termination, it’s about vaccination,” Adams said during a press conference on Friday. […]