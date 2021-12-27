De Blasio’s Pitch to Unvaxxed: ‘Your Paycheck Depends on it’ and so Does ‘Your Ability to Enjoy Life’

By Andrew White | 17 December 2021

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio made an appearance on pedophile scandal-plagued CNN to openly fantasize about taking away unvaccinated New Yorker’s paychecks and their “ability to enjoy life” as he explained how he believes the government is not doing enough to force unwilling Americans into getting vaccinated for coronavirus.

“I believe with enough leadership, enough mandates, we’re gonna get a hell of a lot more people vaccinated. The more people vaccinated, the more we make the transition to a time where Covid is in the background, not the foreground,” De Blasio said. […]