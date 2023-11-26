Atlantic Council: A Hidden Hand Censoring the Internet and Pushing the US Toward War

Front and center in the suppression of speech challenging the New Underworld Order is a sinister “international affairs think tank” known as the Atlantic Council (AC). The AC is highly active in the Russia-Ukraine narrative. Last week, one Fred Kempe, AC’s CEO, appeared on CNBC predicting Putin will likely to move forces into Ukraine over the weekend (Feb 12 and 13). Other AC flunkies left the invasion window open for a few more days, all duly reported in the Lugenpresse.
Alexander Ward, by the way, used to work for Northrop Grumman, the State Department and for NATO think tank the Atlantic Council. 🙃 #conflictofinterests pic.twitter.com/jJIGRxpOWW
— Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) February 12, 2022
Expert advice brought to you by a fellow at the Atlantic Council, NATO’s think tank, which receives funding from the State Department and weapons companies like Raytheon. pic.twitter.com/7MoHX7rTzo
— Human Rights Watch Watcher (@queeralamode) February 12, 2022
AC is engaged in every sketchy policy on the planet. With momentum fading for vaccines and mandates, the Council on Feb. 1 published a piece called “Vaccinate the World.”
Today The IMF Is Showcasing A New Paper on ‘Central Bank Digital Currencies’ (CBDC’s)
In Partnership With The Atlantic Council & Several Major Central Banks…
One Step Closer To The New Digital System of Control…
The Cherry on Top of The International Surveillance State… pic.twitter.com/naPr3ZbnBu
— Covid-1984 (@Orwells_Ghost_) February 9, 2022
The AC has been deeply involved with pushing the Russiagate and “everyone is a Putin puppet” narrative. An example of this is PropOrNot, a website that claims to expose Russian propaganda. Two independent researchers attempted to identify the clandestine group behind PropOrNot and published their findings online. First, data forensics identified the owners, then they used linguistic analysis. Both pieces of research independently came to the conclusion: The main man behind PropOrNot is the Atlantic Council’s Michael Weiss.
Weiss is an author, the senior editor for The Daily Beast, a columnist for Foreign Policy and a frequent national security contributor for CNN. He’s also editor in chief of The Interpreter, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and co-chairs the Russia Studies Center at the Henry Jackson Society.
Then there is Crowdstrike, the security company that examined the DNC’s email server and then told the FBI who hacked it. This explored the allegation that the hacks leading to Wikileak’s releases of DNC and Clinton campaign manager John Podesta’s emails were orchestrated by the Russian government. Crowdstrike CEO and co-founder Dmitri Alperovitch is a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.
The Council early on found a niche as “center for get togethers” of leaders from both sides of the Atlantic, with members working to develop “networks of continuing communication.”
The AC is also a revolving door of fifth-column neocon apparatchiks for the military-diplomacy-surveillance-bankster state. Paul Craig Roberts calls it the marketing arm of the military-security complex. For example, in February 2009, James L. Jones, then-chairman of the Atlantic Council, stepped down in order to serve as President Obama’s new National Security Advisor and was succeeded by Sen. Chuck Hagel. Four years later, Hagel stepped down to serve as U.S. Secretary of Defense.
[A] clandestine group or faction of subversive agents [foreign or domestic] who attempt to undermine a nation’s solidarity by any means at their disposal. … A cardinal technique of the fifth column is the infiltration of sympathizers into the entire fabric of the nation under attack and, particularly, into positions of policy decision and national defense. From such key posts, fifth-column activists exploit the fears of a people by spreading rumours and misinformation, as well as by employing the more standard techniques of espionage and sabotage. — Encyclopedia Britannica
Despite the obvious connections, the Council claims to be and is by charter independent of the U.S. government and NATO and is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. However, it has received donations from more than 25 foreign governments. AC is one of a number of think tanks that receives substantial overseas funds and conducts activities that “typically align with the foreign governments’ agendas.”
In 2015 and 2016, one of the largest donors was the United Arab Emirates. The leading donors in 2018 were Facebook (aka Meta) and the British government. Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey donated millions of dollars to the AC.
In recent years, its reach has expanded well beyond international affairs and neocon propaganda. It dove into the censorship business, including work with the German Marshall Fund to promote internet censorship.
To help monitor misinformation and remove “inauthentic accounts,” donor Facebook partnered with the Atlantic Council. The AC’s board of directors is loaded with hacks who have misinformed the public and manipulated into supporting war and regime change.
Now, they’re working with Facebook to protect us from misinformation in the name of democracy. Since announcing their partnership with the AC to fight misinformation, Facebook has removed thousands of accounts for “inauthentic behavior.”
Before partnering with Facebook, the AC worked with the U.K. government to identify twitter accounts that it said spread disinformation.
Reddit specifically brought in an Atlantic Council hack to shut down dissent and run thought police operations. What’s left is a sterile platform.
The AC’s board of directors has been filled with members of George W. Bush’s administration, including Stephen Hadley, Condoleezza Rice and Colin Powell. Of course Henry Kissinger and his minions have been instrumental from the beginning. This posse launched the most disastrous disinformation campaign in modern history when they lied about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, lied about a connection between 9/11 and Iraq, and then got a million people killed by manipulating the country to war in Iraq based on those lies.
Incredibly, the same day the council announced their partnership with Facebook, they were engaging in their own blatant disinformation campaign, praising Bush and honoring him with a Distinguished International Leadership Award.
AC Vice Chair Richard Edelman is president and CEO of the largest private PR firm in the world. He has also done PR work for fellow AC board member and billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Edelman has been caught multiple times creating fake grassroots campaigns, like the anti-union Workers for Walmart group secretly funded by Walmart.
The Council presented Murdoch with an award for Distinguished Leadership.
Here’s a priceless quote from the Council’s international advisor James Clapper, painting all Russians as genetically untrustworthy.
“Just the historical practices of the Russians who typically [are] almost genetically driven to co-opt, penetrate, gain favor, whatever.”
AC Executive Vice Chair Stephen Hadley is especially eager to go to war with Russia.
“If I were in my old job I would be thinking about lethal action, yes. But you know this is why you have a CIA.. This is why you have covert action … You know I think now we tend to talk too much and act too little. And sometimes it’s good if weapons just start showing up …”
The AC promoted the “Assad government supports ISIS” narrative. The Council at the same time supported al-Qaeda terrorist boogeymen for regime change in Libya and Syria.
Migrations to Libya: An Enslavement Operation From Start to Finish
Speaking of weapons, the Council gets funding from literally the largest military contractors in the world.
The AC has been pushing to ramp up the proxy war between Russian Ukrainians and nationalist Ukrainians for some time. In 2015, the Council helped prepare a proposal for arming the Ukrainian military with offensive weaponry, like Javelin anti-tank missiles. The AC has been funded by the two manufacturers of the Javelin system, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. It presented its li’l paper certificate, the Distinguished Business Leadership Award, to Lockheed CEO Marillyn Hewson that same year.
Pay-to-play collaborations have helped explode the Atlantic Council’s revenue ever since the Iraq war. In almost every case, and practicing proto-typical corruption, infiltration, and influence peddling the Atlantic Council has churned out policy prescriptions that suited its donors’ interests.
Wasn’t AC Executive Vice Chair Stephen Hadley the speechwriter in the George W. Bush administration that made sure that the false Uranium from Niger story was included in Bush’s speeches?
Looking at things as of 13 FEB 22, it seems to this observer that the neocon/AC claque is relying on Russian restraint, which has been admirable in the face of multiple provocations. They really seem to have failed in inflaming public opinion in America anyway (and UK too from what I can tell) A lot of Germans want to believe the worst of Russia, since the idea of a Ukraine independent of Russia was an German project anyway. So they’ll probably continue to push and push until the looming market crash provides another shiny object to distract the public from endless looting and hollowing out of civilization. The difficulty for us at the receiving end of all this agit-prop is that something should go wrong somewhere- some pilot shoots down some recce plane or a ship hits a mine and then it all goes up in a great big blast of high explosive love.
The Atlantic Council was founded by members of the globalist Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), and has been a CFR affiliate ever since. Kempe, Edelman, Hadley, Rice, Jones, Hagel, Powell and many other AC directors and fellows are/were CFR members.
Nearly every key player on the “Biden team” is also a CFR member, including the secretaries of State, Treasury, Defense, Commerce and Homeland Security. Also the secretaries of the Army, Navy and Air Force. Also the CIA director, Fed chairman, UN ambassador and dozens more.
The major finance, energy, defense, media and pharma companies are CFR sponsors, including BlackRock, Raytheon, Facebook and Pfizer to name a few. Several of their execs are CFR members, such as Larry Fink of BlackRock who is a CFR director and a trustee at the Davos WEF.
these guys? https://swprs.org/the-american-empire-and-its-media/
With all the tools/leverage these umbrella organizations, firms, ‘councils’ have at their disposal to gin up an actual ‘War’ with Russia, it’s hard to take any of it seriously. I doubt most Americans, and by most I mean overwhelmingly most, could even tell you why we are in Ukraine, any of the details of that standoff. Given the trillions that go into Defense, their PR/Psyops appendages, Espionage, they cannot fool me that this goofball, non-sequitur conflict with Ukraine is ‘the best’ they can do to whip up anger at any target country, especially Russia with the US/Cold-War History. They easily got a ton of people angry at Russia during ‘Russiagate’ and most of them were just repeating ‘the Mueller Report.’ There are, however, more interesting connections between Russia, Belt-And-Road, Israel, City of London, Laundering Havens like Cyprus, and a shit-ton of fakery in the alt-media about Russia being ‘anti-globalist’ when they are totally on-board with the CBDC, Surveillance-State measures. China has jumped head first into these surveillance measures before anyone, with CBDCs and Social Credit Scores, CCTVs everywhere with facial recognition etc- and obviously their largest ally in the Eastern bloc is Russia. If Russia was some Western-leaning, ‘Nationalistic’ power they wouldn’t be constantly doing a menage-a-trois with China and the Rinos in the Trotskyite-Neocon faction. It’s been covered extensively yet people still defend them simply based on Putins rhetoric, as if what he says means any more than what Biden says or what Xi says. They are Tyrant-rulers of Globalist superpowers, neck-deep in technocracy and organized crime, spookery- why would anyone base their opinions of them based on their anecdotes and quips?
But now, with the house of cards collapsing, tumult within the first wave of Covid-corruption, it does ‘make sense’ (in a psychopathic, Nero kind of way) that both could use some combination of proxy-warfare as hybrid-theater to distract from that global corruption, while tearing up infrastructure if need be, playing with/sustaining elastic surveillance/targeting laws (to go after journalists, ‘dissidents’, etc). After all, I’d say that this very Atlantic Council regime, though ‘leading the charge’ in investigations like ‘Russiagate,’ has also been the most vital in obstructing in the important parts of corruption in those (like Trump/Kushner/Adelson/Red Mafiya/Duetsche Bank connections) and playing up cartoonish ones just to ditch them in a nothing-burger. This ‘conflict’ has that same nothing-burger feel to it, while the Russia-Gate conflict had the same mutual-benefit that a cold-war standoff does for certain oligarchs that can loot multiple infrastructures when they are galvanized during such a conflict.
Notice here, and he is dead accurate about how, for the past decade especially, this very same ‘group,’ has ‘captured’ everyones attention in this ‘Russiagate’ way by saying ‘Im mad- are you mad? Sure- your mad too, right?’ Yet it just amounts to a PR looting operation which drains people, psychologically, fogging truth while pretending to expose it. Meanwhile, gradually, during this same post 2008 crisis decade, organizations like this EAST regulatory committee have been let in with ease to censor people in western nations, without any dispute from top neocons or democrats- which now needs to be exposed more than ever, because those underneath them notice.
They use a ‘dual-deterrent’ strategy, where the agenda 21 ‘flooding the zone’ (using troll farms, bribed influencers, transnational criminals, etc) is used to pose as the most extreme of straw-man groups, unless they can entrap someone into ‘being’ one of these, through a plea deal or just sheer ignorance. Nazis or Rural ‘racists’ pretending to be ‘KKK’ or whatever is their favorite- but it’s obvious, for anyone that has spent time in multiple socioeconomic classes, that this is not what is there, if you spend any time analyzing these people. A lot of them break character- and they’ve done it so much over time, they’ve gotten lazy about it, made jokes about it- and revealed who/what they are, when you see them in other contexts. So they aren’t that. In fake-leftist activist meetings, like with Sunrise group and ‘Antifa’ type spook affiliates, this strategy has even been documented, recorded- using say, ‘white members’ to do property damage so that they can say they are ‘white nationalists’ and brand another group while have another faction, who isn’t white, do a different action. Not that complicated, but its even easier when its online, and our FBI/Law Enforcement is so corrupted, they are not addressing this kind of simple asymmetric strategy seriously, instead allowing whatever group to tar-and-feather people in the process to fatten their wallets. So, going back- when these fringe ‘accelerationist’ groups ‘flood the zone,’ there is often complicity at a higher level- like on say, Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg will heavily censor your average socialist, average neocon, republican, etc- but will let this peculiar group of fake-nazis run rampant, harassing people, inciting, until they start ‘planning,’ which is then the ‘cue’ for Ronald Lauder, WJC/ADL to step in and further undermine the first amendment. What I mean by ‘Dual Deterrent.’ The ‘freedom’ side is not enforcing the lower end of the bar, they are intentionally ignoring basic incitement, certain basic first amendment infringements, so that these ‘Eastern Regulation’ and Jewish-Zionist strongarming organizations then step in and REFORM the first amendment based on more authoritarian, racist, private regulation.
There is a crossover between this East-West factionalism here, like I point out, that is key to this strategy, where the middlemen (often having worked in each sector, connected- like a Kissinger), working the revolving door, are the center of gravity.
This article reads like an AI generated news article. It has the same flow and cadence and lack of any real detail or legit sources. People need to be aware that this stuff is happening, the AI generated propaganda is in full force right now. I would suggest to most people that if it’s not a trusted source maybe take it with a grain of salt or ignore it completely.
Again, everyone is talking about the flood but no one is supplying the boats, the solutions.
Lengthy articles and comments that keep repeating philosophical POV’s and pointing out the usual suspects most all have known for decades. Blogs and blogs and blogs of this by smart people unable to extricate themselves from the narrative.
Activism warriorship at this point in humanity’s spiraling downfall can only be successful at local levels of behavior…attending any and all council and board meetings that have some control over one’s life; stopping anything with a “sustainability” agenda; anything that effects land and water usage; school board and city, county council meetings, etc. Can’t depend on the legislative lies and liars who got us here in first place.
And most of all get away from the digital deception dance, the electronic handcuffs put in place appealing to lazy minds that think they need it to survive, like the fish hitting the hooked worm:
Assuming that you are the creator of that “Get Off The Phone” Bitchute video song. Great song! And I am now actively trying to limit my time using the internet, mostly for news-type purposes or posting on my blog or on my books-author site https://omegabooksnet.com (Russ actuallt posted to one of my articles several months ago about “dead rock stars”). And I have no cell phone and never will, for the reasons you stated. Finally, I live in the real world, rural remote far west Texas, where the deer and antelopes and mountain lions play, in the mountains…making it real and keeping it real.
Indeed, thanks, one of my “activist” songs at the site, including “It’s Not a Vaccine” “Ship of Fools” “Tell Me Something Good” a short video of 100+ hours of investigation on the scam (LIne in the Sand) and some love songs too for today especially.
I have tried blogging but far too many know it all’s, trolls, and people asleep in the dream out there to be receptive.
Real world here as well. Off the grid on 46 acres in the AZ White Mountains, 50 miles from town…occasional bear or cougar, lots of deer, elk, etc. and a barn full of rodent hunting cats, a shooting range, and a nice motorcycle to keep the “juice” flowing 🙂
Thanks for the “real” reply….
Just a little “IMO” point of view from an 80 year old activist for 55 of them 🙂
Staying away from the slight of hand of the current “news” is really important to maintain a true understanding of the nefarious agendas that have been going on longer then most people have been alive…
At work today: UN Agenda 21&2030; UN Wildlife Project; The Georgia Guide Stones; The New World Order Agenda, etc.
ALL of them part of the planned reduction of the population under 24/7 track, trace, and data basing living in 5G SMART cities, no private vehicles, no access to the country side, most living on the Government dole and forced to obey any laws or regulations put out by the Government to maintain the dole.
A few of the 45 Communist Goals from nearly 60 years ago that are quite successful in their goal of taking down our Republic (searchable):
Congressional Record–Appendix, pp. A34-A35 January 10, 1963
EXTENSION OF REMARKS OF HON. A. S. HERLONG, JR. OF FLORIDA IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Capture one or both of the political parties in the United States.
Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks.
Gain control of all student newspapers.
Infiltrate the press. Get control of book-review assignments, editorial writing, policy-making positions.
Gain control of key positions in radio, TV, and motion pictures.
Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in books, magazines, motion pictures, radio, and TV.
Present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as “normal, natural, healthy.”
Discredit the family as an institution. Encourage promiscuity and easy divorce.
Also…
Zbigniew Brzezinski (Morning Joe’s father in law)
Between Two Ages: America’s Role in the Technetronic Era (written 50 years ago)
“People, governments and economies of all nations must serve the needs of multinational banks and corporations.”
“The technetronic era involves the gradual appearance of a more controlled society. Such a society would be dominated by an elite, unrestrained by traditional values.
“Shortly, the public will be unable to reason or think for themselves. They’ll only be able to parrot the information they’ve been given on the previous night’s news.”
This post may be the very first post I’ve read having anything to do with Russia vs. Ukraine… Too damned busy watching Canadian trucker convoy videos or reading about the collapsing covid crap narrative or the dumbest lawsuit ever brought about by a former NFL head coach regarding “racism” in a league with 70 percent black players and against a team with mostly black admins and coaches…. Thing is, since the MSM lies through its teeth constantly and Biden is such an idiot… and is Rachel MadCow doing her “Russia Russia Russia” garbage being not on MSNBC for a bit… But if you post, Russ, I’ll read it no matter what. Thanks! After all, the criminal psycho elites have to provide some kinda distraction from their psychopathic “narrative” especially now since I think they’re beginning to realize perhaps the “climate change” crapola just might not work after all. And they just crave having young folks die for no reason (and in a military turning more soy boy by the minute, unless the vaxxes kill them first…)
Accidentally hit the wrong comment box, thought it was going to you…check it out.