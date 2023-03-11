Sane Asylum Returns to Discuss Dindus Gone Wild and What Really Happened to Bill Cosby

Russ Winter returns for his regular discussion with Giuseppe. The duo deep dive into the shocking epidemic of Dindu-on-White vicious, sucker-punching crowd pile on violence. Concepts such as defense leagues in schools and neighborhoods were broached.
Plus was Bill Cosby set up under false allegations because of his tough love role towards elements in the black community?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=QXn-Fm6cn9s
I’m old. I remember this when i was a kid. Probably about the age of the kids in the video.