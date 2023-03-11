News Ticker

Sane Asylum Returns to Discuss Dindus Gone Wild and What Really Happened to Bill Cosby

March 11, 2023 Winter Watch Podcasts, Politics, Winter Watch Articles 1

Russ Winter returns for his regular discussion with Giuseppe. The duo deep dive into the shocking epidemic of Dindu-on-White vicious, sucker-punching crowd pile on violence. Concepts such as defense leagues in schools and neighborhoods were broached.

Plus was Bill Cosby set up under false allegations because of his tough love role towards elements in the black community?

Read; ‘Bill Cosby the Rapist’? 41 Accusers, 1 ‘Organized Lie’

Podcast is here.

1 Comment on Sane Asylum Returns to Discuss Dindus Gone Wild and What Really Happened to Bill Cosby

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

Winter Watch
%d bloggers like this: