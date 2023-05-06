‘Bill Cosby the Rapist’? 41 Accusers, 1 ‘Organized Lie’

When Winter Watch undertook open-source research into the downfall of Bill Cosby, we were operating under the false notion that he had drugged, raped or sexually assaulted some forty one women over nearly 50 years. There are allegedly more who are “Jane Does.” And, after all, could more than 41 women commit one big lie? Well guess again. Cosby’s list of accusers can be gleaned here.

The narrative is quite consistent and states that going back to the 1960s, Cosby presented to women little white mystery pills believed to be GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate). Why anyone would deliberately ingest a drug that could facilitate their own rape is a subject of intense debate. As you read the accounts and to our surprise very few claim they were slipped a mickey.

Implausibly, Cosby was said to be Mr. Johnny on the Spot with his mystery pills whenever a woman had a headache, needed cheering up, suffered menstrual cramps, the flu, etc. Many accusers were Hollywood wannabes, party girls, Playboy bunnies, prostitutes, and a number have criminal records. Most have made their allegations decades after the incidents.

Women who ingested the magic pills said they awoke five hours later covered in Bill Cosby’s semen and no memory of what happened. One “victim’s” impact statement alleged, “There was a horrible mess of semen all over my face. I bordered on vomiting. He was mumbling that I had been blessed with his semen as if it was holy water.”

Some “victims” accused Cosby of raping them on “multiple occasions.” How does that one work? Not date rape, but repeat dating rape? A Jane Doe called “Patricia” said she met Cosby in the 1970s when she was in her 20s and claims Cosby sexually assaulted her on two occasions. After a dinner party at his house one night, she woke up naked after blacking out from one drink. Her “memory” was lucid enough to recall that he her “cover her face in oatmeal” and “pretended to be an elegant queen.” She says Cosby demanded she lose weight and style her hair like Queen Noor of Jordan.

“I would leave the room and walk back in, pretending to be a queen with oatmeal on her face, and he would tell me I was doing it wrong and to go back and try again. Then, I started to feel weird from the drink. And then I don’t remember much,” she claimed in the lawsuit.

Barbara Bowman claims she was drugged and raped by Cosby on multiple occasions over the course of many years. She said Cosby would pay for her to get on planes and fly to different cities where he could re-rape her over and over again. Bowman explained her “re-rape” accusations by reasoning that Svengali-like Cosby “brainwashed” her to travel the country in order to be repeatedly drugged and raped.

Besides often sounding like farcical yarns, allegations are incredibly short on detail, lack dates and stem back a long, long time. Cosby was married, so he rarely took these women home. But he was able to pull off his crimes in crowded public places, apartments of unidentified friends, dinner parties and public events. Often, “victim” introductions were said to have been made during outings in groups or entourages.

A number of allegations involve the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles. Yet, somehow Cosby was drugging and raping scores of women for decades without any word getting out. In open-source research, Winter Watch was unable to find a single associate, credible witness (who is not seeking a financial reward) or buddy of Cosby’s who can corroborate this kind of behavior or recollect rumors about it.

Autumn Burns says she met Cosby while working as a waitress on the gaming floor of a casino in Las Vegas in 1970. After attending one of Cosby’s comedy shows, she claims he gave her a drink that caused her to feel woozy. Somehow, in a busy public casino, Cosby then managed to get a knocked out Burns into his hotel suite where he “raped” her.

Similarly, Jane Doe “Elizabeth” says she met Cosby in 1976 on an airplane when she was a 20-year-old flight attendant. She alleges that, during a dinner with Cosby at a Japanese restaurant, he gave her a glass of sake, after which she claims that she fell into a “trance-like state” and ended up in Cosby’s hotel room, where she was allegedly forced to perform an unspecified sex act.

Indeed, in 2013, after five decades of alleged drugging, dragging or carrying passed out women to private locations and then raping them, the “word” only started coming out with an onstage “Cosby the Rapist” joke from a second-rate black comedian named Hannibal Buress. Then, suddenly and out of the blue, the narrative went viral and was picked by the lugenpresse. And just as suddenly, dozens of accusers came forth with an “organized lie.”

Are we to believe that so many women, who came from active social circles (Playboy bunnies, etc.), never talked or gossiped about Cosby? And importantly given the demand for the company of A-list celebrities and assuming Cosby was a player, it’s still unclear why he would have to resort to drugging women to have sex with them. Is a sick/depressed, drugged, unconscious woman some sort of big turn on? Maybe it’s just me, but isn’t having an aware, responsive partner during sex the whole idea?

Following the typical pattern, one Victoria Valentino, a former Playboy playmate, claims that she was introduced to Cosby by another Playboy bunny in 1970. Valentino alleges that she and her roommate went out for dinner and drinks with Cosby, who allegedly offered her a pill that would cheer her up. In a Washington Post interview (yes, faux news again), Valentino claims Cosby drove her and her roommate up to an apartment in Hollywood’s Hills. She alleges he forced her to perform oral sex and then raped her. What the heck was Victoria’s “roommate” doing during this implausible sequence of events?

In an interview with New York Daily News, Patricia Masten claims that in 1979 Cosby attacked her while she was working as a bunny at the Playboy Club in Chicago. According to Masten, he allegedly lured her to his room where he served her a glass of alcohol, after which she claims to have blacked out. She awoke hours later in bed next to Cosby, who was naked. Masten claims Cosby did this to several bunnies, saying, “There are a dozen former bunnies that I know of with similar stories, but they’re afraid to come forward.”

One La’Chelle Covington went to the police immediately after Bill Cosby allegedly unsuccessfully attempted to guide her hand toward his crotch. The police said no crime was committed, so she changed her story, adding that Cosby also fondled her breasts. La’Chelle’s own sister, an eyewitness to the incident, was quoted as saying, “She wasn’t molested.”

Before going on to the more serious allegations, one can quickly see that many of the women on the list of Cosby’s accusers are merely claiming he made a pass or unsuccessfully attempted a genital grab by taking their hand. But these stories tend to be lumped in as rape. For example, actress Carla Ferrigno, wife of “The Incredible Hulk” actor Lou Ferrigno, said she and Lou were invited on a double date in 1967 with Cosby and his wife. Carla claims that both couples went to Cosby’s home and were shooting pool in the basement. She goes on to allege that at one point, she and Cosby ended up alone together, and that he pulled her close and kissed her roughly as she tried to fight him off.

There are a few incidents that seem consistent with some aspects Bill Cosby has admitted to; specifically, the use of Quaaludes, a popular drug in the 1970s. The case of Therese Serignese, therefore, sounds a bit more credible, although it could very well be exaggerated. Speaking with People magazine on Nov. 20, 2014, Seringese alleged that she met with Cosby in Las Vegas, after one of his stand-up shows, when she was 19 years old. She claims that Cosby pressured her into taking Quaaludes — a powerful sedative, hypnotic drug – and then pressured her into agreeing to engage in sexual activity.

Serignese told People, “My next memory is I felt high; I don’t remember what happened in the meantime. Then my next memory is being in that vanity room, by that big mirror, and he didn’t have any clothes on, and obviously I didn’t either by that point. I don’t know how they got off. I don’t have that memory… I was just like bent over, and he was saying all kinds of dirty stuff,” she says. “I felt powerless, I didn’t know what to do.”

Again, being “pressured” into taking Quaaludes and then sex by a player (as opposed to a rapist) is quite vague, even if believable. So in effect, the organizers of this take down have rounded up women that Cosby made passes at or had consensual sex with under the influence of drugs to add to the mix. Much has been made of his 2005 deposition where he admitted offering Ludes to women he had sex with. This has been reworded as “used Ludes” on these women. But that’s not what he said: offering implies consent if the woman took them.

Should these women be included on a list of 41 “raped” women whose photos are plastered on the front cover of the New Yorker? If so every man reading this who had drunk or high sex forty years ago (or last night) is in a world of hurt. And heaven help you if you ever tried to cop a feel from a woman you thought you were on good terms with.

Another variation of this comes from one Renita Chaney Hill who claims that Cosby traveled the country with her and paid her tuition while drugging and raping her. Her parents approved of this arrangement. “Drugging and raping”? Even if the roadie travel account is true, this sounds more like a consensual sugar-daddy arrangement.

One account seems credible in terms of Cosby’s own admissions. In the 1970s, Joyce Emmons ran a number of comedy clubs and claims that she and Cosby would often hang out. Emmons alleges Cosby had “a drawer full of drugs,” including Quaaludes. She did not allege rape. The storyline has morphed into Cosby drugging them on Quaaludes to have unwilling sex. But that’s not what Cosby said nor did Emmons, which was that he used the substance with willing sex partners as a consensual adjunct to sex.

Shawn Upshaw had a longer term consensual affair with Cosby and is currently the only woman with whom he has admitted to having an affair. Upshaw’s daughter, Autumn Jackson, was sent to prison for attempting to extort $40 million from Cosby, who is possibly her biological father. After learning of the lawsuit, Upshaw suddenly determined that Cosby must have drugged and raped her as well and then made her own accusations against him.

More serious allegations fall apart

Chloe Goins is a prostitute (arrested and charged) whose accusations against Cosby are nearly identical to those made by Judy Huth, who claims that Bill Cosby forced her to give him a hand job at the Playboy mansion when she was 15.

Unfortunately for Goins “case,” video evidence exists from 2008 that proves that neither her nor Bill Cosby were even at the Playboy mansion on the day that she claims to have been raped. Legal counsel for Cosby stated that on the date of the alleged assault (Aug. 9, 2008) there are flight and telephone records that clearly place Cosby in New York City — 2,500 miles from the mansion.

Linda Joy Traitz claims Cosby tried to drug and assault her more than 40 years ago. Turns out she has a long criminal history. Traitz got out of prison in 2012 after serving more than three years for trafficking Oxycodone, possession of a controlled substance and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. She’s been arrested and/or charged with various other crimes, including ID fraud, battery, theft and drug offenses.

Joan Tarshis went public in Nov. 2014 with allegations that Bill Cosby had raped her in 1969. “I was sitting up writing one second, and the next second I was lying down on the couch having my underwear taken off,” Tarshis told CBS News. She went on to claim that Cosby raped her twice.

It’s clear that the many news sources that carried Joan Tarshis’ allegations in typical fashion did not do any fact checking of her story or her background. If they had, they would have immediately found that Cosby did not appear at the Westbury Music Fair in Westbury, New York, in the fall of 1969. This is when Tarshis claims he attacked her after giving a show there.

Cosby attorney Marty Singer pointed out, “There is virtually no standard by which the media are holding Mr Cosby’s accusers. Anyone and everyone who wants to file a suit or get on television can be guaranteed fawning coverage. The very same media have demonstrated an unconscionable disinterest in the veracity of his accusers and their motives.”

One Chelan Lasha is yet another self-proclaimed victim of Cosby’s widespread and apparently secret predatory behaviors at the Las Vegas Hilton as late as 1986. Lasha’s lengthy record includes prostitution, theft, disorderly conduct, trespassing, drug use, weapon possession and false reporting.

Tamara Green shared her story on the “Today” show in 2005. She told Matt Lauer she was suffering from the flu when she met Cosby and “a number of other people” at an L.A. restaurant. According to Green, Cosby gave her pills that would help with her flu symptoms, and before long she was nearly unconscious. Green went on to claim that Cosby took her back to her home, undressed her and began groping her.

Green was suspended from practicing law by the State Bar of California and was placed on probation. Green failed to disperse a $20,000 medical settlement to a client and instead pocketed the money for herself.

After Cosby publicly denied sexually assaulting Green, she immediately filed a frivolous lawsuit against him and his attorneys that alleged that his act of defending himself from her allegations had “impugned her reputation.”

In another case, one Louisa Moritz claims Cosby just showed up in her dressing room and attempted to stick his willy in her mouth during a taping of “The Tonight Show” in 1971. Subsequent records proved that she and Cosby were never on “The Tonight Show” at the same time, yet she still insists that she is a victim and deserves money. She and, as we will see, many others who have been debunked appeared in a highly stylized feature in New York magazine.

In the case of two other accusers, former models Beverly Johnson and Janice Dickinson, their own manager shot the stories down as completely inconsistent with accounts given to him years earlier about a pleasant meeting with Cosby and his wife. Johnson claims that she was invited to Cosby’s home on multiple occasions, but during her last visit, he allegedly gave her coffee that she later realized was laced with drugs.

Johnson claims that she knew almost immediately that she had been drugged, and when Cosby began trying to put his hands on her, she screamed at him. According to Johnson, he became enraged, kicked her out of his house and shoved her into a cab, leaving her confused and disoriented.

Accuser Janet Dickinson in a televised interview looked scripted with poor acting and fake crying without tears at end. She alleges she just so happened to take Polaroid photos of Cosby before the rape. These are shown on air. That clown suit is how Cosby dressed in 1982? Off by a decade and a half.

The one thing that most of Cosby’s accusers seem to have in common is that they are represented by feminist attorney Gloria Allred – a woman whose life ambition is spinning anything and everything into “sexism.” All the accusers Allred represents have financial incentives. They are demanding $100 million. After about four years of having his name dragged in the mud, the lawsuits are being dismissed as unactionable.

Once the smear campaign against Cosby started in earnest, friends and defenders materialized.

Cosby himself has refrained from much comment except to say, “I know people are tired of me not saying anything, but a guy doesn’t have to answer to innuendos.”

Cosby’s wife of over a half century, Camille, continues to defend her husband despite the fact that he has admitted to infidelities.

Whoopi Goldberg defended Cosby on “The View.” This resulted in people making angry calls to the network. The network heads then forced Whoopi to change her opinion under the threat of being fired and blacklisted.

Phylicia Rashad defended Cosby and was quickly misquoted by the media in an attempt to demonize her.

Other performers who knew and socialized with him had no idea Cosby was carrying out years and years of serial drugging and raping.

Eddie Griffin has publicly stated that the accusations against Cosby are part of a systematic conspiracy to bring down all successful black men.

Waka Flocka Flame believes that Cosby is being framed and the accusations against him are “propaganda” and an “organized lie.”

LulzKiller and Meepsheep have said there’s “no way Cosby would fuck with any of those ugly ass bitches when a high-end escort who knows to keep her mouth shut would not at all be a financial burden when you’re Bill Cosby.”

Stacey Dash, who worked professionally with Cosby, called him a total gentleman.

In trial Cosby’s attorney is shredding the shaky testimony of Andrea Constand under cross examination. This is particularly the case given that we have yet another instance of multiple gropings over a period of time. In addition we hear the familiar nonsense of going to hang out with Cosby while feeling under the weather. She also embarked on covertly recording her relationship with Cosby.

Constand is the director of operations for the Temple University women’s basketball team. She says that in November of 2002, she met with Cosby – a Temple University alum – when he approached her and offered to be her mentor in an attempt to gain her trust. In January 2004, she says she met with Cosby at his home in Pennsylvania and alleges that he gave her pills that he said would “ease her anxiety”. Constand claims that after drugging her, Cosby groped and sexually assaulted her.

In December 2015, Cosby was arraigned on one charge of aggravated indecent assault in connection to Constand’s accusation. He posted $1 million bail. The whole case has a rancid, corrupt, Star Chamber quality to it. Ultimately Cosby served three years in prison, before recent news that he was “released on a technicality”. To our eyes, he was released because the Star Chamber pushed their luck in his case.

Star Chamber: a Winter Watchism for the ad hoc, highly corrupted legal and justice system in America.

Winter Watch’s Takeaway: What was the motive for the organized deceptive takedown of Bill Cosby? Besides the motive of an unethical monetary extortion of a super wealthy man, estimated to be worth $350 million, he was both a feather ruffler and not politically correct.

He operated outside of the Crime Syndicate, was independent and marched to his own drummer. He tended to avoid the powerful alliances needed to function in modern corrupted America. Accordingly, he failed to grease enough greedy palms. For instance, in the 1990s, he attempted to solo bid for NBC Universal so as to create a venue that expressed family values.

Others likely thought he was a hypocrite because of bully pulpit lecturing to black America, telling them to take some personal responsibility. He was called a “public moralist.” We at WW believe this made him a target of social and pervert justice warriors. Hannibal Buress in his so-called “comedy routine” all but admits it. Cosby was blunt about the message:

Ladies and gentlemen, the lower economic people are not holding up their end in this deal. These people are not parenting. They are buying things for kids — $500 sneakers for what? And won’t spend $200 for ‘Hooked on Phonics.’

Cosby trended toward conservative black nationalism. In 2004, he gave what is known as the Pound Cake speech to the NAACP. In it, he contrasted the brave black political activism of the 1950s and ’60s with present-day thuggery. It was tough-love that set off a firestorm.

Besides ripping into the ebonized English of ghetto blacks, Cosby also attacked black naming conventions, saying:

“We are not Africans. Those people are not Africans; they don’t know a damned thing about Africa. With names like Shaniqua, Shaligua, Mohammed and all that crap and all of them are in jail.”

He also avoided jumping on the Muslim demonization bandwagon of kosher Hollywood. He even praised the Nation of Islam and made remarks such as this:

I’m a Christian. But Muslims are misunderstood. Intentionally misunderstood. We should all be more like them. “I’m telling you Christians, what’s wrong with you? Why can’t you hit the streets? Why can’t you clean it out yourselves?” “When you want to clear your neighborhood out, first thing you do is go get the Black Muslims, bean pies and all. And your neighborhood is then clear.”

Cosby’s troubles also seemed to begin when it became clear he was no fan of Trump back when The Donald started making noises about running for president. In fact, they had a running feud that probably wasn’t going away.

Net-net, when we look at Cosby’s point of view, it’s almost like he would have been a good guest writer for WW, and that won’t fly in today’s world. Taking him down removed an icon and added fuel to rape culture agit-prop.

We hold that there is evidence Cosby was likely a player and womanizer back in his Playboy mansion and club days and during his Vegas stints. Even as an older guy he seemed to have a good libido.

Adding to it all though is “someone” has dug up a litany of sometimes half-truth dirt and outright fabrications on his passes at women, fondles, crotch grabs, gropes, kisses or whatever. In this group, those not asking for money can have some credibility. Gloria Allred is representing 33 of the alleged victims in civil suits seeking large sums of money.

And he does admit to 1970s pill usage and, in particular, Quaaludes. To quote Cosby himself about the accusation experience: “You are driving down the road, see a puddle, and think should only be three inches deep. Instead it is six feet.”

But the ludicrous stories of being drugged, dragged away and raped told by many five minutes of fame sketchy opportunists fall apart under scrutiny and are nothing more than an organized smear campaign to sell magazines and facilitate lawsuits. The re-rape stories where Cosby- like some Svengali -re-offended with the same women and the same MO are truly absurd.

In fact, the faux media have done little — if any — fact checking, going instead with blatant bias and extreme sensationalism. It’s almost as if a memo came down from somewhere from within the Hollywood Mafia. Cosby himself called it “nefarious forces.”

Bill Cosby behind Bars