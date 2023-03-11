News Ticker

Stock Market Miracle Collapses on Systemic Angst Spurred by SVB

March 11, 2023 Winter Watch Around the Web, Business, US News 0

Bloomberg | March 10, 2023

(Bloomberg) — It’s one thing when crypto gets flattened by a fired-up Federal Reserve, or moonshot online stocks fall back to earth as rates soar. But when central bank policy starts biting into banks, investors know they have bigger problems on their hands.

Fear of systemic risk ripped across markets this week, when investors who thought they’d survived the worst of Jerome Powell’s war against inflation suffered their biggest stretch of losses in five months. Bank shares, assumed to be redoubts of safety in a rising-rate world, led the plunge, posting their worst week since the Covid crash.

(***)

Be the first to comment

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

Winter Watch
%d bloggers like this: