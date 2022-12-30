News Ticker

Robert Phoenix and Russ Winter Expose the Neo-con Progenitors

December 30, 2022 Winter Watch Podcasts, Winter Watch Articles 1

This deep dive delves into the monsters who create so much of this neo-con infested world. We go to the horse’s mouths quoting the words of such villains as Leo Strauss, Zbigniew Brzezinski, Bernard Lewis, and Madeline Albright, and the Barnett Plan. The neoliberal political economy is discussed.

The podcast can be heard on You Tube

Frankist Leo Strauss, the Neocons and the Synarchist Conspiracy

The Neoliberal Political Economy of the Organized Crime Syndicate

Aldus Huxley, Betrand Russell Disciple Zbigniew Brzezinski and his New Underworld Order Implementation

‘There’s a Special Place in Hell’ for Madeleine Albright

Charlatan Bernard Lewis: Usual Suspect and Made Man

The Barnett Plan: The Pentagon’s Dead-End Map for Neocon Globalism

1 Comment on Robert Phoenix and Russ Winter Expose the Neo-con Progenitors

  1. Truth be told, K(agan) Street has been overwhelmed by the neocohens, only a Ye has the cojones to say it, the rest of the goyim are terrified to say the J word.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2022 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

Winter Watch
%d bloggers like this: