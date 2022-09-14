‘There’s a Special Place in Hell’ for Madeleine Albright

‘If we have to use force, it is because we are America; we are the indispensable nation. We stand tall and we see further than other countries into the future.’ — U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, ‘The Today Show,’ 19 February 1998

News puppets revered former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in March as they announced her death at age 84 from cancer. The New York Times aka Slimes called her “a brilliant analyst of world affairs.”

CNN propagandists proudly proclaimed Albright “helped steer Western foreign policy in the aftermath of the Cold War” and “championed the expansion of NATO, pushed for the alliance to intervene in the Balkans to stop genocide and ethnic cleansing, sought to reduce the spread of nuclear weapons, and championed human rights and democracy across the globe.”

And PBS poetically described her as “a child refugee from Nazi- and then Soviet-dominated Eastern Europe who rose to become the first female secretary of state and a mentor to many current and former American statesmen and women,” adding that she was “a lifelong Democrat who nonetheless worked to bring Republicans into her orbit.”

Ask a random 20- or 30-something woman what they think of ol’ Maddy. If they even know the name, they may tell you they don’t like her because of what she said while stumping for former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in her 2016 bid for president. Albright insinuated that there was “a special place in hell” for women who don’t vote for Hillary.

That went over about as well as when Biden in 2020 told an audience of black podcast listeners “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Many Americans and people abroad who are even marginally aware of or affected by U.S. foreign policy during the last couple of decades regard Albright with disdain as a globalist, a neocon, a war hawk — or even a war criminal.

We doubt few Americans know her backstory — perhaps none of us will ever know the full story.

Families of Power and Privilege

Albright was born Marie Jana Korbel in 1937 in Prague, Czechoslovakia. Her Jewish parents were Anna Spiegl and Josef Korbel, a press attaché at the Czechoslovak Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia.

When The Washington Post reported on Albright’s Jewish ancestry shortly after she had become Secretary of State in 1997, Albright said that the report was a “major surprise”. Albright asserted that she did not learn until age 59 that both her parents were born and raised in Jewish families. Oh really?

The Sordid Family History of John Forbes Kerry

With the signing of the Munich Agreement in September 1938 and German occupation of Czechoslovakia, Korbel was forced into exile because of his ties to Czech President Edvard Beneš. Albright in 2014 called Hitler’s occupation of Czechoslovakia “a symbol of the West’s impotence and division.”

Beneš in 1938 was forced by Germany to resign his post. He fled to the University of Chicago cesspool, where he lectured on democracy. In ’39, Beneš moved to London to organize Provisional Government of Czechoslovakia (1939-1945). Korbel accepted a position in the PGC and moved his family to the Notting Hill district of London. The story goes that it was during this time in London, in 1941, that Korbel’s parents died in the holocaust and he converted his family to Catholicism.

After the war, Beneš returned to his presidential post in Prague. By decree, he expelled all Germans from Czechoslovakia, including Bohemian German industrialist Karl Nebrich. Beneš gave Nebrich’s luxurious apartment to Korbel, including its furnishings and artwork. Years later, Nebrich’s great grandson sued Korbel for stealing the artwork.

Korbel then returned to Belgrade as press attaché for the Czechoslovakian Embassy in Yugoslavia. Rather than subject young Marie Jana to communist schooling, her parents shipped her off to a private French finishing school in Lake Geneva, Switzerland. During this time, young Marie Jana became Madeleine.

Beneš resigned his presidency again in 1948 during the communist coup of the Czechoslovakian government. Korbel was again forced to leave his Belgrade post. He received asylum from the United States and was named a delegate to the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan to mediate over Kashmir. The Korbel family moved to Lake Success, New York, the former headquarters of the U.N.

With a grant from the Rockefeller Foundation, Korbel began teaching international politics at the University of Denver in the 1950s. Madeleine graduated from Kent Denver high school , then went on to Wellesley College in Massachusetts.

During college, Korbel worked as an intern for The Denver Post, where she met and started a relationship with Joseph Medill Patterson Albright. Joseph was the nephew of publisher Alicia Patterson, owner of Newsday and the wife of diplomat and publisher Harry Guggenheim. Joseph’s great-great-grandfather, Joseph Medill, owned the Chicago Tribune and served as mayor of Chicago.

In 1959, Madeleine graduated from Wellesley with a degree in political science and shortly thereafter married Joseph.

Madeleine had several children and Joseph continued working in news publishing. In ’62, they moved to the Washington, D.C. cesspool of Georgetown, and Joseph took over his family’s publishing business.

In 1964, Josef Korbel established the Graduate School of International Studies at the University of Denver and became its founding dean. One of his students was Condoleezza Rice, who would later become the neocon National Security Advisor and Secretary of State in the administration of President George W. Bush. Large world, small club.

‘Whenever Rice spoke of Korbel, she expressed genuine passion, and it sometimes appeared that the foreign policy elite was really an extended family.’ — David Ignatius, Washington Post

Madeleine returned to college to study political science and Russian. She earned an M.A. and then inched her way toward a Ph.D. under Columbia University Professor Zbigniew Brzezinski, who would later become her boss, mentor and friend.

When Brzezinski became President Jimmy Carter’s National Security Adviser in the ’70s, Brzezinski made Albright his liaison to Congress. It was during this time that internationalist David Rockefeller led the formation of the Trilateral Commission, of which Brzezinski was the organizer. When Brzezinski died in 2017, Albright “gave a moving and very witty eulogy alongside former president Jimmy Carter,” the Washington Post reports.

Her professional ambitions “accelerated” after her husband left her, or so the story goes. Albright became a legislative assistant to Sen. Edmund Muskie (D-Maine) and advised Democrat political candidates, including Geraldine Ferraro in her bid for vice president in ’84 and Michael Dukakis’ run for president in ’88.

In ’90, she wrote Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton a letter of recommendation to the Council on Foreign Relations, according to “Slate” magazine. Why? Recommendation for what? “Slate” doesn’t say. Did he need the council’s stamp of approval to run for president?

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

After Bill Clinton was elected president in ’92, Albright was chosen to handle the transition of the new administration at the National Security Council. In ’93, Clinton nominated her to be U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

Bumbling the Rwanda Genocide in 1994

An independent panel commissioned by the Organization of African Unity charged that the United States, France and Belgium, as well as the Roman Catholic and Anglican churches, turned a blind eye to the mass killing of as many as 800,000 Rwandans in 1994.

The 318-page report challenged President Clinton’s claim that the United States’ failure to act in Rwanda was due to ignorance of the extent of the atrocities unfolding there. And it accuses Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who represented the United States in the U.N. Security Council at the time, of using “stalling tactics” to prevent a military rescue mission.

Balkans War from 1991 to 2001

Albright was Clinton’s chief war hawk on Kosovo 1995. Albright quickly emerged as the Clinton administration’s chief hawk on the Balkans after she became secretary of state in 1997. She identified herself so strongly with the push for a Western military intervention in Kosovo that her critics dubbed the 1998-1999 conflict there “Madeleine’s War.”

It was revealed later that her investment firm, Albright Capital Management, was preparing to bid in the proposed privatization of Kosovo’s state-owned telecom and postal company, Post and Telecom of Kosovo. In an article published by the New York City-based magazine Bloomberg Businessweek, it was estimated that the deal could be as large as €600 million. Serbia opposed the sale, and intended to file a lawsuit to block it, alleging that the rights of former Serbian employees were not respected. The bid was ultimately withdrawn by her investment fund.

‘Diplomatic’ War and “Worth it” Sanctions on Iraq 1993 – 1997

Who’s “we”?

U.S. Secretary of State 1997-2001

During her tenure, Albright considerably influenced American foreign policy in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Middle East. According to the warmonger Albright’s memoirs, she once argued with Colin Powell for the use of military force by asking, “What’s the point of you saving this superb military for, Colin, if we can’t use it?”

Albright played a key role in driving the New Cold War- and aggressive eastern expansion of NATO.

In February 1998, Albright partook in a town-hall style meeting at St. John Arena in Columbus where she, William Cohen (half Jewish), and Sandy Berger (Jewish) attempted to make the case for military action in Iraq. They were booed off the stage by the anti-war movement (but now defunct) that existed at the time. Later that year, both Bill Clinton and Albright insisted that an attack on Saddam Hussein could be stopped only if Hussein reversed his decision to halt arms inspections.

Albright was a leading promoter of the bogus Iraq “weapons of mass destruction” narrative and subsequent sanctions.

The Revolving Dorr: Cashing in on Her Political Capital

WASHINGTON POST: “After she departed as secretary of state, she annually gathered a group of former senior officials from other nations for a retreat … held at the lavish Rockefeller family estate in Pocantico Hills, N.Y., and it was a marvel to watch her charm even the Chinese diplomat in the group.”

Albright Group 2001- Albright was a co-investor with Jacob Rothschild the 4th Baron Rothschild, and George Soros in a $350 million investment vehicle called Helios Towers Africa, which intended to buy or build thousands of mobile phone towers in Africa.

After flipping Helios she and Soros took over APR Energy global power company in 2011.

Helios goes public in London. Albright served on Wall Street boards.

Albright accepted a position on the board of directors of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2003. In 2005, she declined to run for re-election to the board in the aftermath of the Richard Grasso compensation scandal, in which Grasso, the chairman of the NYSE board of directors, had been granted $187.5 million in compensation, with little governance by the board on which Albright sat.

Starts “commercial diplomacy” firm in Latin America in 2021 called Dentons Global Advisors (DBA) – Partnered with Brazilian hedge fund in 2021.

At the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on November 13, 2007, Albright declared that she and William Cohen would co-chair a new Genocide Prevention Task Force created by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, and the United States Institute for Peace. Their appointment was criticized by Harut Sassounian and the Armenian National Committee of America, as both Albright and Cohen had spoken against a Congressional resolution on the Armenian genocide.

Forgotten But Not Gone (2010s)

Politico reveals around 20 Biden administration officials have ties to the same three J Street lobbying firms, including some of the highest-ranking national security and foreign policy officials and nominees.

Six of them are former colleagues of Secretary of State TONY BLINKEN at WestExec Advisors, the consulting firm he co-founded.

But even more — 10 and counting — are veterans of Albright Stonebridge Group, a bigger and older Washington consulting firm co-founded by former Secretary of State MADELEINE ALBRIGHT after she left Foggy Bottom. The firm boasts of its “long-term relationships with decision-makers around the world,” allowing it to advise clients on international policy and global markets. Its alumni in the Biden administration advised clients such as Merck, Pfizer, Amazon, Lyft, Microsoft, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Hilton, the Mayo Clinic and the Israeli airline El Al, according to their financial disclosures.

BIDEN’S INNER CIRCLE MAINTAINS CLOSE TIES TO VACCINE MAKERS, DISCLOSURES REVEAL

WASHINGTON POST: “Albright’s proteges surround us. Wendy Sherman, her devoted colleague for decades, is deputy secretary of state, and nearly every member of the Biden administration foreign policy team can trace a lineage to Albright.” Remembering @Madeleine Albright, the 64th U.S. Secretary of State, at the @StateDept, an institution she loved. She mentored a generation of diplomats and national security experts. I’m one of many who benefited from her wisdom and encouragement. Thank you, Madam Secretary. pic.twitter.com/KDWdgnBdY4 — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 1, 2022

Madeleine Albright was an astute stateswoman, scholar, and a true champion for freedom and democracy. She was a trailblazer in her field. My colleagues and I at the @OpenSociety Foundations mourn her passing today. We will miss her. pic.twitter.com/HCf6jp1r34 — George Soros (@georgesoros) March 23, 2022